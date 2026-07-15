Has The Bryson DeChambeau Bashing Gone Too Far? Why It Could Be Time To Give One Of Golf's Biggest Personalties A Break

Whether you like him or not, everyone seems to have an opinion about Bryson DeChambeau - and most of it in the build-up to the Open Championship has been negative.

Is it because he plays on LIV Golf? Is it his obsession with YouTube? Could it actually be that his 3D printed irons and single length shafts are all just too technical for pursists to understand?

"You always fear what you don't understand" is a great quote from the movies (Batman Begins I think?) and that could well apply here - as critics pile on Bryson's baffling equipment setup as a reason for missing all three cuts in the Majors this year.

Then Brandel Chamblee blamed his pursuit of YouTube fame - saying DeChambeau is more bothered about chasing Grant Horvat's viewing figures than Rory McIlroy's Major wins these days.

And just to stick the boot in further, Sir Nick Faldo slammed Bryson's tactical approach to links golf, saying he had "zero strategy" to playing in the Open Championship.

It all seems a bit much considering he's not yet hit a ball in competition at Royal Birkdale - and things such as his equipment and playing on LIV didn't seem to hamper him when he won the 2024 US Open and was the main man to beat in the men's Majors.

And yes, it's unusual for a multiple Major champion to struggle so much - if DeChambeau misses the cut this week he'll be the first such champion to fail to make the weekend in all four since 1998.

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It's clear DeChambeau rubs some people up the wrong way - there's obviously the LIV issue but also his love of doing YouTube does irk the more serious golfing fans.

As DeChambeau has such immense talent that he could win a good few more Majors, and some do feel frustrated when it seems he'd rather have a viral hit YouTube video than add to his two US Open titles.

Bryson's had a lot on his plate this year too - as the face of LIV Golf he's been heavily involved in the search for new financial backing with the Saudi PIF pulling out. That's no real difference to when Rory McIlroy was wheeled out by the PGA Tour to fend off LIV's early advances - and that took it's toll on him too.

So is DeChambeau actually playing badly enough to deserve this criticism?

Is DeChambeau's form really that bad?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

DeChambeau has missed four cuts in five Majors, so obviously he's playing way below the level he himself would expect - but in the last two years before this one he's won one Major, finished runner-up twice and had further T6, T5 and T10 results all in the space of eight Majors.

Even this season, he's won twice on LIV Golf and had two thirds - and whatever you think of the quality of that tour winning golf tournaments is always tough - he's just not translated it.

The manner of his Major exits hit hard, as he had some sloppy short game moments and he admittedly was struggling with his wedges - which led to the outrage at him daring to have those single shaft lengths again.

You can always rely on @brysondech for some creativity.A 3-wood bump-and-run from 150 yards on the 11th hole, and he finds the green.Watch Live At The Range: https://t.co/bmcm7IR0hN@HSBC_Sport | #LiveAtTheRange pic.twitter.com/H9dYsuGtgnJuly 15, 2026

But he's won Majors doing that, so that's not really the issue is it? Maybe he's just struggling to maintain a sky-high level of consistency like almost every single pro golfer before him.

His Open form isn't great, that's true, and yes his early attempts to overpower links courses saw