'I Think He's Going To Be Terrible At Birkdale' - Bryson DeChambeau Tipped For Clean Sweep Of Missed Major Cuts

After three missed cuts in the Majors this year, Bryson DeChambeau's chances of making the weekend at The Open aren't great, according to CBS golf analyst Johnson Wagner.

In fact, Wagner believes DeChambeau is "going to be terrible at Birkdale" when he tackles links golf again in the final Major of 2026.

DeChambeau has been in decent form in LIV Golf this year but hasn't managed to translate it to the Majors, and from being arguably the biggest threat in golf's biggest events the last couple of years he's now not able to make the weekend.

The current uncertainty around the future of LIV Golf, and DeChambeau's heavy involvement in finding new financial backers may have played a part - although he has played that theory down.

DeChambeau took to his YouTube channel to discuss his Major form, saying it was "not good enough golf" as he went through his three Major displays in 2026 in great depth.

Next up is The Open, where DeChambeau has admitted he's struggled more than at the other Majors - and despite a top-10 finish at Portrush last year, broadcaster Wagner believes he'll struggle again. And he didn't mince his words.

"You talk about Bryson DeChambeau, I think he's going to be terrible at Birkdale," Wagner said on the CBS Scorecard podcast.

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“I mean, with the dunes running down the sides of pretty much both fairways, if we get any sort of heavy winds, the Open Championship is by far his worst event.

“He played pretty decent the last three rounds at Portrush last year, but that’s because we had a little bit of rain and there was no wind. The course was softer. He could throw the ball up in the air.

“He’s proven to me that he cannot flight it down."

Bryson Dechambeau's Open Championship record

(Image credit: Getty Images)

DeChambeau has previously said he struggled with the wind and adverse weather conditions at exposed links courses on the Open rota.

He's made the cut five times out of his eight appearances in The Open, with two top 10s and both of those coming when the weather meant for low scoring.

DeChambeau finished T8 at St Andrews in 2022 when benign conditions at the home of golf saw everyone go low, while he finished T10 last year when a soft Royal Portrush also led to decent scoring conditions.

A firm and fast, or a windy, Open could prove a tough test for DeChambeau as he looks to avoid a clean sweep of missed cuts this year.

It's quite the turnaround from the big Major threat of the last few years, with DeChambeau winning his second US Open in 2024 during a spell where if you beat Bryson you'd likely win.

He also had two runner-up finishes and two other top fives in a fine three-year stretch, culminating in him recording six top 10s in just eight Majors.

Now, though, he's up against it as he looks to avoid an unwanted record of four failures in the Majors in the same year.

What do you think? Can Bryson DeChambeau make the cut at The Open? And why has his Major form been so poor this year? Have your say by joining the conversation below...