The Open Ballot: How To Get 2027 St Andrews Tickets

The Old Course at St Andrews has hosted The Open more than any other venue, with the Major held there on no fewer than 30 occasions.

Despite that, it is always a special occasion when The Open comes from the Home of Golf, with its next visit coming just a year from now for the 155th edition.

In 2022, the Old Course was the scene of the 150th Open, and it produced a climax befitting the occasion, when Cameron Smith came from four back of third-round leaders Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, eventually edging out Cameron Young by one.

The Old Course needs little introduction, with other memorable Open moments including Costantino Rocca’s miracle putt on the 18th before missing out to John Daly in 1995, Tiger Woods’ dominant display in 2000 and Jack Nicklaus’s farewell appearance five years later.

It’s not just the players who wow golf fans each time The Open returns to the Old Course either.