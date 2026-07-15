What Is A Revetted Bunker? Here's All You Need To Know Via One Of The UK's Top Links Course Managers

At The Open Championship this week, you will hear the term 'revetted bunker' or 'pot bunker' quite a lot.

They are a common feature on links golf courses across the British Isles - including at Royal Birkdale, which is ranked sixth in our top-100 courses throughout the UK and Ireland - and are often seen most prominently when The Open is on TV.

Even the best professionals find them with frustrating regularity, as far as they're concerned, and they're not easy to escape.

Much different to those witnessed on most parkland courses throughout the rest of the world, a revetted bunker is visually striking and often much deeper than its traditional counterpart.

As far as other differences go, Aaron Launchbury - the course manager at Prince's Golf Club in Kent, which hosted The Open in 1932 when Gene Sarazen won - explains: "Here, we have revetted and rough-style bunkers.

"So you find the rough style that kind of has the the wispy rough around the outside. It's just off the fairways into the semi-rough and they kind of blend in to the rough.

"And then the revetted you'll find round the greens, and we have a couple of holes that you have revetted bunkers in the middle of the fairway.