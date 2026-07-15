'From Chasing Scottie Scheffler And Rory McIlroy To Chasing Grant Horvat' - Brandel Chamblee Calls Out Bryson DeChambeau...Again

Brandel Chamblee is hardly LIV Golf or Bryson DeChambeau's biggest fan, and he had more criticism for him just ahead of the 154th Open Championship.

Chamblee has long believed that playing on LIV has hampered top players in their search for Major glory, but DeChambeau proved it was no barrier for him as he claimed a second US Open title in 2024.

DeChambeau had been the biggest Major force across a couple of years, but 2026 has been a big struggle and he heads to Royal Birkdale hoping to avoid missing the cut in all four Majors this year.

And Chamblee's latest jibe at the two-time US Open champion centres around him being more interested in chasing YouTube views than golfing success.

Speaking on Golf Channel's 'Live From' show at Birkdale, Chamblee claims DeChambeau's taken his eye off the ball in terms of his on-course success as he looks to become the biggest YouTube star in golf.