Jon Rahm Makes Brutal Claim About What An 18-Handicapper Would Shoot At Royal Birkdale This Week

As the last of the year's four men's Majors, players wouldn’t expect anything less than a stern challenge as they tee it up at The Open.

This year, the tournament comes from Royal Birkdale for the 11th time.

There, as you’d expect, the field will face all the potential pitfalls you’d expect from an Open venue, offering a pure links test with demanding holes, punitive rough and the ever-present chance of wind to add to its already daunting challenges.

One of the favorites to lift the Claret Jug in 2026 is Jon Rahm. The LIV Golfer’s best finish at the Major is a T2 achieved at Royal Troon in 2023, while his only other Open appearance at Royal Birkdale resulted in a T44 nine years ago.

There was frustration for Rahm the last time The Open came from Royal Birkdale (Image credit: Getty Images)

Therefore, it’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about what it takes to navigate the unique challenges presented by The Open – and what Royal Birkdale has in store.