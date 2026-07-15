Portmarnock 'Pretty Close' To Making History As Open Championship Host

R&A boss Mark Darbon says "we're getting pretty close" to making history and being able to take the Open Championship to the Republic of Ireland at Portmarnock.

The chase for the Claret Jug has never been taken outside of the United Kingdom before, but the Dublin links has been making a big effort to change all that.

Talks have been ongoing for some time and a lot of work has been done by the R&A, Portmarnock and the local government in order to bring The Open to the Republic of Ireland.

And it's now just a matter of 'when' not 'if' the Open will be heading to Portmarnock just outside the Irish captial.

"I think we're getting pretty close," said Darbon at his pre-Open press conference at Royal Birkdale. "It's a complicated venue because of the scale of The Open Championship.

"So there's been a lot of great feasibility work with the golf club themselves, with the local authority, with government. We've undertaken a big feasibility study. That work is pretty much done. We've confirmed that we believe we can take an Open Championship there."

The R&A first confirmed Portmarnock was in contention to host the Open back in 2023, and Darbon admitted that the process was taking longer than expected due to all the logistics involved.