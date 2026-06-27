Bryson DeChambeau Addresses Drop In Major Form And Driver Change Following US Open
Speaking at length in his YouTube video, the two-time Major winner spoke candidly about his recent Major slump, as well as how a new driver came about in the bag
Bryson DeChambeau isn't afraid to open up about his golf game and, following a run of results that includes three straight missed Major cuts, that's exactly what the American has done.
Posting a video to his YouTube channel titled: "I’ve missed 3 straight cuts... let’s talk about it," DeChambeau spoke honestly about his performance, detailing every shot from the championship and why his recent form has struggled in golf's big four.
From sitting two-under through five holes, to his five-over-par second round that, ultimately, made him miss the cut, DeChambeau went into depth on his week at Shinnecock Hills.
"Not good enough golf," responds DeChambeau when asked "three straight missed cuts now... How does that happen?"
He then adds: "We can say it's unlucky. We can say judgement. We can say bad swings and all that.
"Ultimately, it comes down to me making better decisions, having a few more things go my way and being more comfortable over the golf ball and not holding it off. (It's about) Knowing why I have that miss and why I'm missing it.
"Working on the speed of my putting. The speed of my wedges. Getting a better combo, so it's not as erratic... My iron play is something I need to work on and I've got to get it better."
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Along with the self-analysis of his game, other factors might have influenced his performance on the course.
After it was announced that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia would cease its funding of the LIV Golf League at the end of the year, DeChambeau stated he's "giving all I can" to help find new investors.
The topic was covered in the video, and the 32-year-old denied that both the ongoing situation with LIV Golf, and the running of his YouTube channel, have impacted him, as DeChambeau explained "I've been working harder on my game this past year than I have in the past three years."
He added "all I can do is put one foot in front of the other and keep going. There's not much more I can do than that. This time last year, I was one of the best Major performers in the world.
"One year later, everyone says I'm the worse. It's life and it's golf. Things don't go your way."
One last interesting point was how a new TaylorMade driver made its way into his bag for the week.
Prior to the start of the US Open, two new models from the brand hit the USGA's Conforming List, as the Qi4D Proto 200+ driver was put in-play by the American for the championship.
Ranking first in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, DeChambeau explained how the move to the new equipment came about.
"I've been trying to get a driver that's faster and has the same forgiveness on the face as the Krank driver," he explains.
"TaylorMade were nice enough to build the prototype and test it out and give me a driver that's the same miss profile on the toe and the heel, which has allowed me to hit a lot straighter.
"The Krank let me hit it straighter, and this driver is the same, but it's faster and has less spin on it."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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