Hannah Green Holds Off Celine Boutier To Clinch BMW Ladies Championship
The Australian claimed her third LPGA Tour title of 2024 and the sixth of her career via a one-stroke victory at Seowon Hills Golf Club
Hannah Green held off a sensational finishing burst from Celine Boutier to clinch a dramatic victory at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.
Boutier birdied five of the last seven holes to complete a six under par 66 in the final round, and set the clubhouse target at 18 under.
Green was on the same mark with two holes to play, and needed to find some inspiration after two birdies and two bogeys had left her on the same mark as Boutier.
But the Australian star hit a superb approach at the par four 17th and rolled in the five footer for what proved to be the winning birdie.
It was still far from plain sailing even after Green hit her approach to twenty feet at the last - she knocked her first putt three and a half feet past the flag, and had to hole a knee-knocker to clinch victory.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
But she was up to the task, and a closing 71 earned the world No 8 her third LPGA Tour win of the season, and a cheque for $330,000.
The first of those wins was also achieved in the far east, when Green captured the HSBC Women’s World Championship title in March.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Boutier also finished runner-up in that event, and she finished just one off the lead on that occasion as well.
But she had nothing to reproach herself for, after starting the final round six shots back and throwing everything at her rival over the closing stretch. She earned $207,516 for second place.
Before France’s world No 10 produced that flying finish, it looked like Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand might be the player to deny Green a wire-to-wrie succes.
Wannasaen was on fire on the front nine, covering that stretch in just 30 shots - just as she did when she claimed her maiden LPGA Tour victory at the Portland Classic last year.
🎯🎯🎯@hannahgreengolf with a beautiful approach to birdie 17 and take the lead by one with one hole remaining! pic.twitter.com/tZIMnYB2oDOctober 20, 2024
Her six under par score for the opening nine included an eagle on the par four fifth, where she holed an eight iron from 142 yards.
But this time her effort stalled on the back nine. Bogeys at ten and 17 meant she had to settle for a closing 68, and third place on 17 under.
Korean duo Hye-Jin Choi and Yu Jin Sung shared fourth a further shot back. A third Korean golfer, Haeran Ryu, finished in joint sixth place with Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa.
It was a brilliant tournament, slightly soured by the fact it took the last few groups a painful six and a quarter hours to finish their final rounds. Playing in three-balls that is nothing short of shocking.
David brings a wealth of experience to Golf Monthly as a freelance contributor having spent more than two decades covering the game as The Sun's golf correspondent. Prior to that, he worked as a sports reporter for the Daily Mail. David has covered the last 12 Ryder Cups and every Masters tournament since 1999. A popular and highly-respected name in the press tents around the world, David has built close relationships with many of the game's leading players and officials.
-
-
Pac-12 Championship Winners Through The Years
One of NCAA Division I’s most prestigious conferences is the Pac-12 Conference – here are the teams and individuals who have won it through the years
By Mike Hall Published
-
George Bryan And Sean Walsh Move Through First Stage Of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School
Both George Bryan and Sean Walsh made it through to the second stages of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, with both finishing inside the top 20 of their respective events
By Matt Cradock Published
-
First NCAA College Golf Rankings Released Of 2024/25 Season
Get the latest NCAA golf rankings for the best individuals and current team standings at the top of college golf
By Paul Higham Published
-
BMW Ladies Championship Payout 2024
Some of the world’s best players, including defending champion Minjee Lee, compete for an eye-catching purse as the LPGA Tour heads to South Korea
By Mike Hall Published
-
Nelly Korda Forced To Withdraw From LPGA Tour Events Due To Injury
The World No.1 shared a health update on X in which she confirmed she would miss at least the next two LPGA Tour events with a "minor neck injury"
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Ruoning Yin Claims Historic Victory In Home Event At Buick LPGA Shanghai
The 22-year-old dazzled in the final round, as Yin produced a blemish free eight-under-par 64 to claim a fourth LPGA Tour title and first in China
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Basketball Star Caitlin Clark To Play Alongside 10-Time Major Winner Annika Sorenstam At LPGA Tour Pro-Am
The Indiana Fever sensation will tee it up alongside Sorenstam in the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican pro-am, while the pair will also be at the Women’s Leadership Summit
By Mike Hall Published
-
Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money Payout 2024
Angel Yin defends her title as some of the world’s best players head to China for the latest stop on the LPGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Back-To-Back Groups Make Hole-In-Ones At Ladies European Tour Event
Emma Grechi and Mao Folke both made aces at the Aramco Team Series Shenzhen tournament, with both hole-in-ones happening at the eighth hole, some 10 minutes after one another
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'One Of Our Greats' - LPGA Tour Trailblazer Dies Aged 83
Susie Maxwell Berning was a four-time Major winner who was inducted into the World Golf Hall Of Fame alongside Tiger Woods in 2022
By Jonny Leighfield Published