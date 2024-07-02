‘Disgusting’ - Greg Norman Says LIV Golf Players Experienced ‘Vitriol And Hatred’ When Tour Started

Greg Norman says LIV Golf players experienced “vitriol and hatred” when the tour first started in 2022.

Speaking in an extended interview with Bloomberg’s Latitude, the LIV Golf chief executive commended the players who first defected to the Saudi-funded circuit, despite what he called a “disgusting” wave of criticism and abuse from the golfing world.

“I compliment the boys who came on – the first movers,” Norman said. “They came on with a massive amount of headwinds. The vitriol and the hatred was just disgusting, to be honest with you.”

LIV Golf, which is now in its third year, arrived on the scene in the face of significant pushback from fans, commentators and the golfing establishment.

The tour is funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), with critics suggesting that LIV was used as a way for the Saudi government to 'sportswash' its image.

Meanwhile, players who did move to LIV for big six-or-seven-figures also received their fair share of criticism from the golfing world.

Tiger Woods was one of many to speak out against the rival tour, saying ahead of the 2022 Open Championship that he “disagrees with it” and LIV players “turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position”.

However, Norman believes those criticisms against the players went too far.

“Considering what these guys have done in the game of golf, how they’ve carried the game of golf, and the institutions they represented, [it] was disgusting," he told Bloomberg.

Phil Mickelson, who was one of those players who joined LIV ahead of its launch in 2022, said the golfing world – including himself – needs to “let that stuff go” for the sport to move forward.

“I need to let that stuff go,” Mickelson told Bloomberg. “I need to let go of all the experiences I’ve had in the past that were less than positive. I need to let go of my hostilities and we all do for the benefit of the game.”

The PGA Tour remains locked in negotiations with PIF over a potential deal to reunite men’s professional golf.

Asked about the potential merger, Mickelson said it isn’t necessarily needed going forward, but pointed to how the arrival of LIV Golf has benefited both tours.

“I don’t know if it is necessary, but I know that a few years ago it was not an option to have elevated events,” Mickelson said.

“It was not an option for players to have equity. And it wasn’t an option for players to transcend social media markets and create YouTube channels and have their own social media posts, the way Bryson [DeChambeau] has done and the way Bryson has brought golf in this cool, hip vibe to so many people on YouTube.

“That wasn’t an option, so until LIV happened, none of that was going to happen. Now because of LIV, they are all happening. We have elevated events every week here on LIV, we have equity and we have the ability to use our social media platforms however we want to help promote the game, and it’s starting to change now or it is changing on the PGA Tour. So this all a really positive sign for all of us and so the competition that both tours are providing is elevating both tours.”

Ultimately, Mickelson said he hopes for a golfing future without “hostility”.

“Is it necessary that there is a merger? Probably not, but it would be a good thing if there wasn’t any hostility.”