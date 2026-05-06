Good Good Star Brad Dalke Confirmed For First PGA Tour Start In Over 10 Years

Good Good Golf star Brad Dalke is widely regarded as the best YouTube golfer around, and now he will get a chance to showcase his abilities with his first PGA Tour start since 2016.

Dalke has been handed a sponsor’s exemption to the inaugural Good Good Championship, which takes place between November 12th and 15th at Creek Resort & Spa’s Fazio Canyons Course in Austin, Texas.

The Good Good Golf team reacted to the news with a video posted on its social media platforms, with everyone wishing him well.

Good Good reacts to @DalkeKong3 playing in his first @PGATOUR event as a pro❤️❤️❤️@GoodGoodChamp https://t.co/ef4PhOchzG pic.twitter.com/d0SVyoMnusMay 6, 2026

There is every indication Dalke will hold his own at the event, given his ability.

He had an impressive amateur career, winning the 2015 Junior PGA Championship in 2015 before placing runner-up at the US Amateur a year later.

The same year, he made his PGA Tour debut while still an amateur at the Valero Texas Open, where he missed the cut with rounds of 73 and 85.

In 2017, thanks to his US Amateur performance the previous year, he made his Masters and US Open debuts, albeit again missing the cut in both tournaments.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

He was also part of the University of Oklahoma team that won the NCAA Division I Championship in 2017.

Dalke turned pro in 2019, but stepped away in 2023 to concentrate on content creation.

Even then, his ability stood out, including as part of the team that won the Creator Classic at Philadelphia Cricket Club in 2025, before winning he fourth edition of the contest at East Lake later in the year.

Brad Dalke won the 2025 Creator Classic at East Lake (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last August, the 28-year-old was also on the team that won the inaugural Internet Invitational hosted by Barstool Sports and Bob Does Sports.

The Good Good Championship is part of the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season and will mark Dalke's first start on the circuit as a pro.