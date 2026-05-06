Fujikura Launches 2026 American Century Championship Sweepstakes: Win a VIP Experience of a Lifetime

Fujikura is offering the opportunity to experience the 2026 American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, through a fully hosted VIP package.

Running from May 6 through June 10, the competition will award one winner and their guest with a tournament experience like no other, including premium on-site access across the weekend and a selection of fantastic product prizes courtesy of the leading name in composite shaft innovation.

Staged annually in Lake Tahoe, the American Century Championship is one of the most recognisable events on the celebrity golf calendar, bringing together athletes and personalities from across the world of sport and entertainment.

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Past players have included Steph Curry, Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, Joe Pavelski, Josh Allen, Charles Barkley, Austin Reaves and Tony Romo.

The grand prize package has been designed to reflect the scale of the event and Fujikura’s commitment to delivering high-level experiences for golfers.

The winner will receive flights, along with three-nights’ accommodation and two VIP tickets for Saturday July 11 and Sunday July 12, with clubhouse hospitality, food and beverage provided.

In addition to the VIP experience at the event, the prize includes:

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Two Fujikura shafts of the winner’s choice (worth up to $700)

Fujikura stand bag

Merchandise packs

Two Turtlebox Ranger speakers

Selection of partner gift cards, including $500 gift card to Fairway Jockey and $250 clubhouse gift card

Eric Recher, Director of Marketing at Fujikura, said: “Providing golfers with access to experiences like this is an important part of how we connect with the game.

“Pairing a VIP event opportunity with a fantastic Fujikura bundle allows us to deliver to fans in a meaningful way. This is truly a great opportunity to win an unforgettable experience at an event that brings together some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment.”

Further prizes will also be awarded in the sweepstakes, with second place receiving two Fujikura shafts, a $250 Fairway Jockey gift card and merchandise, while third place will receive a Fujikura shaft of their choice.

Enter competition

Full terms and conditions, along with prize details, can be found on the competition entry page.

Note: only US and Canada residents are eligible to enter.