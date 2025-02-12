Genesis Invitational Tee Times 2025: Rounds One And Two

The third Signature Event of 2025 gets underway this week at the Genesis Invitational, where Hideki Matsuyama returns to defend the title he won 12 months ago.

For this season, Torrey Pines is the temporary host of the tournament, due to the recent fires in Los Angeles, near to regular host Riviera Country Club. The move hasn't stopped the best from the PGA Tour making their way over to San Diego though, as 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods hosts.

Matsuyama returns to defend his title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the field is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who gets his first and second rounds under way at 2.20pm on the first hole (ET) and 1.14pm on the 10th (ET) alongside defending champion, Matsuyama, and Collin Morikawa.

The last Signature Event winner, Rory McIlroy, returns to Torrey Pines for the first time since 2021, with the four-time Major winner holding an excellent record round the South Course as he looks to carry forward his momentum from the AT&T Pebble Beach.

He gets his first and second rounds underway at 1.14pm on the first hole and 2.20pm on the 10th hole, with McIlroy paired alongside Viktor Hovland and Adam Scott.

McIlroy secured the last Signature Event at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are a number of stand out groups teeing it up, such as the 2.09pm and 1.03pm trio of WM Phoenix Open winner Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Jordan Spieth. But, among the big names missing the Genesis Invitational include host Tiger Woods and World No.2 Xander Schauffele.

Originally, Woods was in the field for the tournament but, sadly, the 49-year-old lost his mother Kultida last week and opted to withdraw following the sad news, with a statement reading "I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss."

In terms of Schauffele, it appears the two-time Major winner is continuing to struggle with a rib injury that has plagued the start of his 2025.

Genesis Invitational Tee Times Round One

ET (BST)

1st tee

12.30pm (5.30pm): Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin 12.41pm (5.41pm): Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12.52pm (5.52pm): Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns

Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns 1.03pm (6.03pm): J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An 1.14pm (6.14pm): Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim 1.25pm (6.25pm): Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens 1.36pm (6.36pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee

Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee 1.47pm (6.47pm): Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im

Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im 1.58pm (6.58pm): Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood 2.09pm (7.09pm): Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Jordan Spieth

Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Jordan Spieth 2.20pm (7.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa 2.31pm (7.31pm): J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List

10th tee

12.30pm (5.30pm): Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Hojgaard

Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Hojgaard 12.41pm (5.41pm): Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners

Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners 12.52pm (5.52pm): Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala

Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala 1.03pm (6.03pm): Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas 1.14pm (6.14pm): Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott 1.25pm (6.25pm): Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak

Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak 1.36pm (6.36pm): Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland 1.47pm (6.47pm): Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young 1.58pm (6.58pm): Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day

Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day 2.09pm (7.09pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin

Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin 2.20pm (7.20pm): Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy

Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy 2.31pm (7.31pm): Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman

Genesis Invitational Tee Times Round Two

ET (BST)

1st tee

12.30pm (5.30pm): Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland 12.41pm (5.41pm): Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young 12.52pm (5.52pm): Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day

Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day 1.03pm (6.03pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin

Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin 1.14pm (6.14pm): Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy

Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy 1.25pm (6.25pm): Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman

Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman 1.36pm (6.36pm): Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Hojgaard

Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Hojgaard 1.47pm (6.47pm): Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners

Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners 1.58pm (6.58pm): Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala

Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala 2.09pm (7.09pm): Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas 2.20pm (7.20pm): Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott 2.31pm (7.31pm): Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak

10th tee

12.30pm (5.30pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee

Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee 12.41pm (5.41pm): Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im

Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im 12.52pm (5.52pm): Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood 1.03pm (6.03pm): Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth

Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth 1.14pm (6.14pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa 1.25pm (6.25pm): J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List

J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List 1.36pm (6.36pm): Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin 1.47pm (6.47pm): Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1.58pm (6.58pm): Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns

Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns 2.09pm (7.09pm): J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An 2.20pm (7.20pm): Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim 2.31pm (7.31pm): Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

How To Watch The Genesis Invitational

Check out all the details you need to watch the Genesis Invitational here.

US (ET)

Thursday 13th February: 16.00 - 20.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

16.00 - 20.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Friday 14th February: 16.00 - 20.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

16.00 - 20.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Saturday 15th February: 13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 19.00pm (CBS)

13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 19.00pm (CBS) Sunday 16th February: 13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 18.30pm (CBS)

UK (GMT)