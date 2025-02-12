Genesis Invitational Tee Times 2025: Rounds One And Two
Hideki Matsuyama returns to defend his title at the Genesis Invitational, as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth headline at Torrey Pines
The third Signature Event of 2025 gets underway this week at the Genesis Invitational, where Hideki Matsuyama returns to defend the title he won 12 months ago.
For this season, Torrey Pines is the temporary host of the tournament, due to the recent fires in Los Angeles, near to regular host Riviera Country Club. The move hasn't stopped the best from the PGA Tour making their way over to San Diego though, as 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods hosts.
Among the field is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who gets his first and second rounds under way at 2.20pm on the first hole (ET) and 1.14pm on the 10th (ET) alongside defending champion, Matsuyama, and Collin Morikawa.
The last Signature Event winner, Rory McIlroy, returns to Torrey Pines for the first time since 2021, with the four-time Major winner holding an excellent record round the South Course as he looks to carry forward his momentum from the AT&T Pebble Beach.
He gets his first and second rounds underway at 1.14pm on the first hole and 2.20pm on the 10th hole, with McIlroy paired alongside Viktor Hovland and Adam Scott.
There are a number of stand out groups teeing it up, such as the 2.09pm and 1.03pm trio of WM Phoenix Open winner Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Jordan Spieth. But, among the big names missing the Genesis Invitational include host Tiger Woods and World No.2 Xander Schauffele.
Originally, Woods was in the field for the tournament but, sadly, the 49-year-old lost his mother Kultida last week and opted to withdraw following the sad news, with a statement reading "I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss."
In terms of Schauffele, it appears the two-time Major winner is continuing to struggle with a rib injury that has plagued the start of his 2025.
Genesis Invitational Tee Times Round One
ET (BST)
1st tee
- 12.30pm (5.30pm): Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin
- 12.41pm (5.41pm): Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12.52pm (5.52pm): Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns
- 1.03pm (6.03pm): J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An
- 1.14pm (6.14pm): Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim
- 1.25pm (6.25pm): Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens
- 1.36pm (6.36pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee
- 1.47pm (6.47pm): Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im
- 1.58pm (6.58pm): Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2.09pm (7.09pm): Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Jordan Spieth
- 2.20pm (7.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
- 2.31pm (7.31pm): J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List
10th tee
- 12.30pm (5.30pm): Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 12.41pm (5.41pm): Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners
- 12.52pm (5.52pm): Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala
- 1.03pm (6.03pm): Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
- 1.14pm (6.14pm): Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott
- 1.25pm (6.25pm): Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak
- 1.36pm (6.36pm): Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland
- 1.47pm (6.47pm): Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young
- 1.58pm (6.58pm): Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day
- 2.09pm (7.09pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin
- 2.20pm (7.20pm): Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy
- 2.31pm (7.31pm): Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman
Genesis Invitational Tee Times Round Two
ET (BST)
1st tee
- 12.30pm (5.30pm): Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland
- 12.41pm (5.41pm): Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young
- 12.52pm (5.52pm): Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day
- 1.03pm (6.03pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin
- 1.14pm (6.14pm): Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy
- 1.25pm (6.25pm): Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman
- 1.36pm (6.36pm): Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 1.47pm (6.47pm): Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners
- 1.58pm (6.58pm): Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala
- 2.09pm (7.09pm): Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
- 2.20pm (7.20pm): Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott
- 2.31pm (7.31pm): Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak
10th tee
- 12.30pm (5.30pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee
- 12.41pm (5.41pm): Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im
- 12.52pm (5.52pm): Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.03pm (6.03pm): Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth
- 1.14pm (6.14pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
- 1.25pm (6.25pm): J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List
- 1.36pm (6.36pm): Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin
- 1.47pm (6.47pm): Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1.58pm (6.58pm): Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns
- 2.09pm (7.09pm): J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An
- 2.20pm (7.20pm): Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim
- 2.31pm (7.31pm): Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens
How To Watch The Genesis Invitational
Check out all the details you need to watch the Genesis Invitational here.
US (ET)
- Thursday 13th February: 16.00 - 20.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- Friday 14th February: 16.00 - 20.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- Saturday 15th February: 13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 19.00pm (CBS)
- Sunday 16th February: 13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 18.30pm (CBS)
UK (GMT)
- Thursday 13th February: 17.30pm - 1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 14th February: 17.30pm - 1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 15th February: 15.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 16th February: 15.00pm - 23.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
