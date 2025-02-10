10 PGA Tour Winners From 2024 Missing The Genesis Invitational
A bumper field is set to be present at Torrey Pines, but a number of winners from last season won't be featuring at the third Signature Event of the year
The Genesis Invitational is the third Signature Event of 2025 and, although a number of big players are present, some individuals won't be featuring at the event hosted by 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods.
There are a number of ways to qualify for the Signature Events. For example, those who finished inside the top 50 of the FedEx Cup rankings last year qualify for all eight tournaments in 2025, whilst there is also the AON Next 10 and Swing 5, which works by players accumulating points between Signature Events.
One other way is to win a tournament in 2025 and, by doing so, you automatically qualify for the remaining PGA Tour Signature Events. However, unfortunately for those who won in 2024, it doesn't pass over to next season, meaning some names who won last year won't be present in this week's tournament.
Surprisingly, 10 players who won in 2024 aren't in the field for The Genesis Invitational, 11 if you count Xander Schauffele, who does qualify but is set to miss another tournament in 2025 due to a rib injury.
Below, we take you through the 10 players currently not present at Torrey Pines, despite successful 2024s.
Jake Knapp
One of the surprising names to miss out on a spot at The Genesis Invitational is Jake Knapp who, in March 2024, claimed the Mexico Open in just his ninth PGA Tour start.
Although he enjoyed a great season, the American has struggled, somewhat, in 2025, with his best result being a T32 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Having played The Sentry and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, it will be the first missed Signature Event of the year for Knapp.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Harry Hall
Another surprising admission is Harry Hall, who received a sponsors exemption into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last month, as well as previously receiving an invite to the Genesis Invitational last season.
In 2024, Hall won the ISCO Championship in a thrilling playoff that saw him chip-in for birdie at the third playoff hole. Since then, the Englishman has remained consistent, but not even a T8 at The Sentry and T10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii was good enough to get him in the field for Torrey Pines.
Peter Malnati
The American has endured a rather poor start to his 2025, with Peter Malnati missing the cut in three of his first five tournaments. What's more, his best result has only been a share of 49th place.
Claiming the Valspar Championship last year, Malnati finished T53 at The Sentry, but didn't qualify for the second Signature Event at Pebble Beach.
Matt McCarty
Matt McCarty burst on to the PGA Tour scene at the end of 2024, with his three Korn Ferry Tour wins securing him automatic qualification to the top circuit.
Playing the Black Desert Championship, McCarty won the tournament on what was his third career PGA Tour event and second as a member. However, following the victory, he has missed three cuts in a row for 2025, as well as racking up a best result of T53 at The Sentry.
Davis Riley
Like others on this list, Davis Riley has endured a horrid start to 2025, with the American forced to withdraw from The Sentry, before missing three cuts in a row at The American Express, Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open.
Having won the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2024, his second PGA Tour victory of his career, Riley went on to produce a mixed run of results for the remainder of the year.
Patton Kizzire
At the ProCore Championship, Patton Kizzire secured his first PGA Tour win in six years and the first FedEx Cup Fall tournament of 2024.
Since then, the American claimed a T40 finish at The Sentry, but three missed cuts on the bounce meant he won't be present at The Genesis Invitational, with Kizzire also missing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Jhonattan Vegas
After claiming the RBC Canadian Open in 2016 and 2017, Jhonattan Vegas endured a seven year wait to get back into the winner's circle, with the 40-year-old producing victory at the 3M Open by a single shot.
The win meant he qualified for The Sentry in January and, thanks to a 25-under tournament total, Vegas finished solo fourth. However, due to a missed cut and two T40 finishes since then, the Venezuelan misses out on qualification to The Genesis Invitational.
Rafael Campos
Rafael Campos' victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship was one of the feel good underdog stories of 2024, with the victory coming just six days after the birth of his daughter.
Since that win, though, Campos has missed the cut in five of his last six starts, with the non-missed cut coming at The Sentry, where he finished 57th. Consequently, the Puerto Rican hasn't qualified for this week's event in Torrey Pines.
Chris Gotterup
The American won the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, but has somewhat struggled for form since, with Chris Gotterup missing 10 cuts since the winning moment.
Missing the cut at the 2024 Memorial Tournament, a Signature Event hosted by Jack Nicklaus, Gotterup claimed a T46 at The Sentry in 2025, but has only made one cut since, a T25 at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Brice Garnett
Winning the Puerto Rico Open back in March 2024, Brice Garnett missed a number of cuts throughout the year, but did secure a spot in The Sentry for 2025 in the process.
Finishing T48 in Hawaii, he is yet to miss a cut this season, registering two top 35 finishes at the Sony Open in Hawaii and The American Express. However, the results haven't been good enough to secure a spot at The Genesis Invitational.
Notable Names Missing
As mentioned, Schauffele is missing the third Signature Event as he continues to battle a rib injury. Currently, it's unclear as to when the World No.2 will return, with the American making just one appearance at The Sentry.
Along with Schauffele, Luke Clanton isn't in the field. The amateur sensation was just inches away from securing a PGA Tour card at the WM Phoenix Open, but won't be in the field for Torrey Pines.
Among the other big names not present include 2023 Ryder Cup player Nicolai Hojgaard, as well as the likes of PGA Tour winners Kurt Kitayama, Matt Wallace and Erik Van Rooyen.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Genesis Invitational Prize Money Payout 2025
Tiger Woods is one of a star-studded field competing for one of the largest prize money payouts of the PGA Tour season
By Mike Hall Published
-
We’ve Launched A Commenting System On Golfmonthly.com - Here's How To Join The Conversation
We’ve launched online comments on our site so you can have your say
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Genesis Invitational Prize Money Payout 2025
Tiger Woods is one of a star-studded field competing for one of the largest prize money payouts of the PGA Tour season
By Mike Hall Published
-
Monday Qualifier Outperforms Playing Partner Scottie Scheffler By Six Strokes At WM Phoenix Open
Will Chandler only secured a spot in the WM Phoenix Open via the Monday qualifier and, on Sunday, was paired with Scottie Scheffler, a player he beat by six strokes
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jordan Spieth Makes All Universe Par At WM Phoenix Open
Playing the 11th hole, the three-time Major winner played a putter left-handed before making an up-and-down for par from the desert
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: Tiger Woods Plays Golf With US President Donald Trump
The 15-time Major winner has reportedly played golf with US President Donald Trump
By Mike Hall Published
-
Thomas Detry Wins WM Phoenix Open By Seven Shots To Claim Maiden PGA Tour Title
Thomas Detry finished with four successive birdies to ease to a comfortable victory at TPC Scottsdale and secure a first PGA Tour trophy
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Watch: 24,000 Fans Join In With Viking Thunder Clap After Min Woo Lee Almost Aces WM Phoenix Open Stadium Hole
Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia led thousands of fans in a united thunder clap at TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole after making birdie during round three
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
WM Phoenix Open 2025 Final Round Tee Times
Thomas Detry leads by five strokes heading into the final round at TPC Scottsdale, but there are some big names lined up behind in case of a slip-up...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Daniel Berger Makes Equipment Change As 13-Year-Old Irons Leave The Bag
After using 13-year-old TaylorMade Tour Preferred MC irons, the American has finally switched them up for Ping Blueprint S models to help contend in Phoenix
By Matt Cradock Published