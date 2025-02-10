10 PGA Tour Winners From 2024 Missing The Genesis Invitational

The Genesis Invitational is the third Signature Event of 2025 and, although a number of big players are present, some individuals won't be featuring at the event hosted by 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods.

There are a number of ways to qualify for the Signature Events. For example, those who finished inside the top 50 of the FedEx Cup rankings last year qualify for all eight tournaments in 2025, whilst there is also the AON Next 10 and Swing 5, which works by players accumulating points between Signature Events.

One other way is to win a tournament in 2025 and, by doing so, you automatically qualify for the remaining PGA Tour Signature Events. However, unfortunately for those who won in 2024, it doesn't pass over to next season, meaning some names who won last year won't be present in this week's tournament.

Surprisingly, 10 players who won in 2024 aren't in the field for The Genesis Invitational, 11 if you count Xander Schauffele, who does qualify but is set to miss another tournament in 2025 due to a rib injury.

Below, we take you through the 10 players currently not present at Torrey Pines, despite successful 2024s.

Jake Knapp

One of the surprising names to miss out on a spot at The Genesis Invitational is Jake Knapp who, in March 2024, claimed the Mexico Open in just his ninth PGA Tour start.

Although he enjoyed a great season, the American has struggled, somewhat, in 2025, with his best result being a T32 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Having played The Sentry and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, it will be the first missed Signature Event of the year for Knapp.

Harry Hall

Another surprising admission is Harry Hall, who received a sponsors exemption into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last month, as well as previously receiving an invite to the Genesis Invitational last season.

In 2024, Hall won the ISCO Championship in a thrilling playoff that saw him chip-in for birdie at the third playoff hole. Since then, the Englishman has remained consistent, but not even a T8 at The Sentry and T10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii was good enough to get him in the field for Torrey Pines.

Peter Malnati

The American has endured a rather poor start to his 2025, with Peter Malnati missing the cut in three of his first five tournaments. What's more, his best result has only been a share of 49th place.

Claiming the Valspar Championship last year, Malnati finished T53 at The Sentry, but didn't qualify for the second Signature Event at Pebble Beach.

Matt McCarty

Matt McCarty burst on to the PGA Tour scene at the end of 2024, with his three Korn Ferry Tour wins securing him automatic qualification to the top circuit.

Playing the Black Desert Championship, McCarty won the tournament on what was his third career PGA Tour event and second as a member. However, following the victory, he has missed three cuts in a row for 2025, as well as racking up a best result of T53 at The Sentry.

Davis Riley

Like others on this list, Davis Riley has endured a horrid start to 2025, with the American forced to withdraw from The Sentry, before missing three cuts in a row at The American Express, Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open.

Having won the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2024, his second PGA Tour victory of his career, Riley went on to produce a mixed run of results for the remainder of the year.

Patton Kizzire

At the ProCore Championship, Patton Kizzire secured his first PGA Tour win in six years and the first FedEx Cup Fall tournament of 2024.

Since then, the American claimed a T40 finish at The Sentry, but three missed cuts on the bounce meant he won't be present at The Genesis Invitational, with Kizzire also missing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Jhonattan Vegas

After claiming the RBC Canadian Open in 2016 and 2017, Jhonattan Vegas endured a seven year wait to get back into the winner's circle, with the 40-year-old producing victory at the 3M Open by a single shot.

The win meant he qualified for The Sentry in January and, thanks to a 25-under tournament total, Vegas finished solo fourth. However, due to a missed cut and two T40 finishes since then, the Venezuelan misses out on qualification to The Genesis Invitational.

Rafael Campos

Rafael Campos' victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship was one of the feel good underdog stories of 2024, with the victory coming just six days after the birth of his daughter.

Since that win, though, Campos has missed the cut in five of his last six starts, with the non-missed cut coming at The Sentry, where he finished 57th. Consequently, the Puerto Rican hasn't qualified for this week's event in Torrey Pines.

Chris Gotterup

The American won the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, but has somewhat struggled for form since, with Chris Gotterup missing 10 cuts since the winning moment.

Missing the cut at the 2024 Memorial Tournament, a Signature Event hosted by Jack Nicklaus, Gotterup claimed a T46 at The Sentry in 2025, but has only made one cut since, a T25 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Brice Garnett

Winning the Puerto Rico Open back in March 2024, Brice Garnett missed a number of cuts throughout the year, but did secure a spot in The Sentry for 2025 in the process.

Finishing T48 in Hawaii, he is yet to miss a cut this season, registering two top 35 finishes at the Sony Open in Hawaii and The American Express. However, the results haven't been good enough to secure a spot at The Genesis Invitational.

Notable Names Missing

As mentioned, Schauffele is missing the third Signature Event as he continues to battle a rib injury. Currently, it's unclear as to when the World No.2 will return, with the American making just one appearance at The Sentry.

Along with Schauffele, Luke Clanton isn't in the field. The amateur sensation was just inches away from securing a PGA Tour card at the WM Phoenix Open, but won't be in the field for Torrey Pines.

Among the other big names not present include 2023 Ryder Cup player Nicolai Hojgaard, as well as the likes of PGA Tour winners Kurt Kitayama, Matt Wallace and Erik Van Rooyen.