Galvin Green Unveils Jacket Inspired By Masters Caddie Boiler Suits
The Alvin Gore-Tex jacket pays homage to the year's first men's Major at Augusta National
Galvin Green has unveiled a special limited-edition jacket in tribute to The Masters white caddie boiler suits.
The predominantly white Arvin Gore-Tex jacket also features shades of yellow and the brand's 'Golf Green' tone in honour of the famous flagsticks at Augusta National and the tournament emblem.
“We have placed a great focus on replicating the unmistakable outfit worn by caddies during the first Major of the year in this standout garment,” said Designer Batur Raza Muhammad.
“The Arvin jacket encapsulates the bright white boiler suits and radiant colours that our eyes absorb during the prestigious tournament, plus features the latest waterproof technologies to ensure it performs at the highest level in the most demanding weather conditions.
“The refreshing White colour scheme is perfectly complimented by the instantly recognizable colours of the Yellow flagsticks and tournament emblem to offer the modern golfer an exceptional jacket that will turn heads for all the right reasons. It’s only right that we included the aptly named Golf Green colour in this limited-edition garment that we’re certain will catch the eye of golf fans across the world during one of the most exciting weeks of the golfing calendar,” he added.
The full-zip Arvin Gore-Tex Paclite is made from Bluesign-approved fabric and is said to deliver 100% waterproof and windproof capabilities, plus excellent breathability. It has been designed with lightweight fabrics for unrestricted freedom of movement and weighs just 250 grams (in medium size). Features include a repositioned side seam and elasticated drawstring at the hem for optimum comfort, plus front pockets to keep hands warm and dry.
Galvin Green makes some of the best golf waterproofs, best golf wind jackets and best golf polo shirts amongst many other items of apparel.
The Arvin jacket is available in sizes S-3XL from leading stockists and can be viewed at www.galvingreen.com.
