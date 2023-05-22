Fowler, Hatton And Fleetwood Lead 25 US Open Qualifiers - Reed Heads Four LIV Golf Inclusions

Rickie Fowler joined Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Patrick Reed on the list of 25 players who qualified for the US Open through various criteria that were met after the conclusion of the PGA Championship.

Fowler missed the cut at Oak Hill but thanks to being No.52 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) he sneaks in as the top 60 qualify for the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club next month.

The 34-year-old has played in the US Open 11 times but not since 2020, with his best finish being a runner-up spot in 2014 – the year he finished with top fives in all four Majors.

After a tough few years, Fowler looks to be heading in the right direction once again and he remains one of the biggest draws on the PGA Tour and a firm fan favourite.

Joining Fowler in the field are English duo Fleetwood and Hatton, along with Alex Noren – who sneaked in via the last spot on the rankings as he currently sits in 60th.

Five players qualified through their position in the FedEx Cup standings, with Jason Day, Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Si Woo Kim and Chris Kirk booking their spot in LA.

Victor Perez and Adrian Meronk made it in via their places in the latest Race to Dubai standings, while Ryan Fox is now officially exempt as the top player on the 2022 Race To Dubai who had not already qualified.

Reed leads the LIV Golf contingent to have qualified via the OWGR ranking, with Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters and Mito Pereira joining him in the US Open field.

Latest qualifiers for the US Open following the PGA Championship: