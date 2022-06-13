Where Is The 2023 US Open?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The 2023 US Open will be held at the Los Angeles Country Club in California. It is the first time a Major championship has been held at this venue, though it did host the 2017 Walker Cup.

LA Country Club stands on the edge of Beverly Hills, and its board and members had, until recently, chosen to maintain its exclusivity and prestige, rather than open it up to the world by hosting such a massive event, not to mention allowing tens of thousands of fans through the gates.

In 2010, architect Gil Hanse was hired to undertake an extensive renovation of the North Course. He aimed to return the course to its earlier form, bringing back elements of the George C Thomas Jnr design that had been lost in what Hanse later described as a “kind of archaeological dig”.

With the North Course returned to its original splendour, a new generation of leadership at LACC wanted to show off their pride and joy, and in 2009 they agreed to host the 2017 Walker Cup, which the USA team, featuring Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, Doug Ghim, Maverick McNealy and Cameron Champ, won 19-7.

In 2014 the USGA sat down with the club to discuss hosting a future US Open and in 2015 it was agreed that the 2023 US Open would be held on the North Course of Los Angeles Country Club. Being situated in such a built up city, many count the 11th hole as the best on the course, with its backdrop of downtown LA, though the 240-yard par-3 7th hole may play the toughest.

It will be the first time the US Open has been held in LA since 1948, when Ben Hogan won at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades fully 75 years ago, though of course it has been held at other venues in California, most recently in 2019, when Gary Woodland took the title at Pebble Beach.