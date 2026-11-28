Former LIV Golfer Lucas Herbert believes a lack of communication contributed to some players’ reluctance to commit to the proposed relaunch of the league.
Herbert, who is playing in the DP World Tour’s Australian PGA Championship in his homeland, spoke to Fox Sports Australia about the demise of LIV Golf.
He said: “I’ve got no problem saying we were poorly communicated with as players throughout the season.
"A lot of times mainstream media, or media outlets outside of LIV, knew more about what was going on than we did, which was pretty tough to deal with.
“It was a bit of a contributing factor as to why very few guys were interested in going around again in 2.0.”
The future of LIV Golf was thrown into doubt back in April, when it was confirmed that the Saudi Public Investment Fund would be ending its backing at the end of the 2026 season.
A period of uncertainty followed, with an announcement in August that LIV Golf had secured a ‘lead investor’ for 2027.
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That was subject to certain conditions, including the retention of a sufficient number of its big names.
However, after the likes of Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton and Louis Oosthuizen confirmed they would be leaving, the writing appeared to be on the wall, with confirmation coming that LIV Golf would wind down in early November.
Herbert also revealed he is still owed money by the LIV Golf, but will consider anything he does receive as a bonus.
He said: “You’re probably foolish to think you’re going to get much of it. Anything from this point is going to be a bonus. It’s a long, drawn-out process with mostly lawyers winning out of the whole battle. I’ve accepted that and moved on.”
Despite that issue, Herbert is philosophical about the situation. He added: “The reality is I made a lot of money at the same time as I’m owed a lot.
“As great as a time I had on the LIV tour, I had many legal issues along the way, which drew a lot of energy out of me. I’ve played this game a few times now and I’m going to expect not very much and hopefully be pleasantly surprised, rather than the other way around.”
Herbert is one of a number of former LIV Golfers who have since signed agreements with the DP World Tour that will see them receive invitations to various tournaments during the 2027 season.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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