Which Big Names Missed The Australian PGA Championship Cut?
Two of the tournament favorites are heading home early in Sydney after two rounds of the Australian PGA Championship
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen takes a three-stroke lead into the weekend at The Lakes GC after a 67-64 start from the German.
The 2025 Austrian Open winner made five birdies and a rare albatross to lead ex-LIV Golfers Tom McKibbin and Cameron Smith by three and four strokes respectively. Plenty of other big names still in the mix and chasing including the likes of Alex Noren, Cam Davis, Daniel Hiller and defending champion David Puig.
But for others, the first two rounds didn't go as well and a number of notables are heading home early to get some practice in for next week's Australian Open in Melbourne.
Two of those were among the tournament favorites and highest-ranked players in the field as some big ex-LIV Golf names came up short of the level-par cutline.
So, who missed the Australian PGA Championship cut? Let's take a look at some of the surprising names...
Corey Conners: +1 (73-72)
Conners misses his first cut since June's Canadian Open and only his third of the year in what was his 25th start this week.
The two-time Valero Texas Open winner shot one-over in round one with three bogeys and a costly double, and his level-par 72 on Friday ultimately left him a single stroke shy of the cut.
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He will head to Melbourne and Kingston Heath to try and put in a better showing next week.
Jose Luis Ballester: +2 (72-74)
Ballester has full DP World Tour status for 2027 after winning Q-School in Spain earlier in November, but he was unable to replicate that performance this week in Sydney.
It's his second successive missed cut after also missing out at the Hong Kong Open last month.
The Spanish star came up two short of the cutline after a costly two-over-par second round, which included five birdies but three dropped shots and two doubles.
Harold Varner III: +2 (74-72)
Varner III won this event at Royal Pines in 2016 but he is another big name heading home early.
The American was playing just his second tournament since LIV Golf collapsed and he made three sixes to cancel out his four birdies on day two to miss out.
Caleb Surratt: +4 (76-72)
Surratt looks to be one of the brightest talents in the game, having enjoyed a successful time on LIV as part of Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team.
He is yet to taste victory as a pro, though, and that won't come this week after a 76 in round one proved too tough to come back from.
The former University of Tennessee man, who was T6th in his last start at the Hong Kong Open and will play on the HotelPlanner Tour next year, made two sevens in round one and carded a double bogey on day two to miss out by four despite making nine birdies in 36 holes.
Lucas Herbert: +7 (74-77)
Herbert was among the tournament favorites this week as the fifth-highest-ranked player in the field, so his performance comes as a big surprise after the best year of his career and a T4th finish at last week's NSW Open, where he was just one stroke shy of the playoff.
The former Ripper GC man was two-over in round one after two doubles, and it got worse on Friday with eight bogeys dropping him to seven-over.
He will have more time to tidy up his game and hopefully be primed to content at Kingston Heath next week.
Other notables to miss the cut:
- +1 Geoff Ogilvy
- +2 Conor Syme
- +3 John Catlin
- +4 Ryan Peake
- +4 Cameron John
- +4 Richard Mansell
- +5 Edoardo Molinari
- +6 Rafa Cabrera Bello
- +12 Harrison Crowe
Elliott Heath, our Engagement Editor, has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered six Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played golf for almost his entire life and holds a handicap of six.
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