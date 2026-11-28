Nicolai von Dellingshausen made a flying start to his professional career, and his success has continued on the DP World Tour.

Here are 10 things to know about the player.

Nicolai von Dellingshausen Facts

1. Nicolai von Dellingshausen was born on January 22nd 1993 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Latest Videos From Golf Monthly Watch full video here:

2. He began playing the game when he was four.

3. He studied Economics at Heinrich Heine University Dusseldorf and graduated in 2016

4. He turned professional at the end of 2016.

5. Von Dellingshausen won three tournaments in a little over four months on the Pro Golf Tour in 2017.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. He won his first full DP World Tour card in November 2021.

7. At the 2022 Mallorca Golf Open, an eagle in the second round earned him a weekend on a yacht.

8. His maiden DP World Tour victory came on his 110th start, at the 2025 Austrian Alpine Open.

Nicolai von Dellingshausen won on the DP World Tour for the first time at the 2025 Austrian Alpine Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. Von Dellinghausen made an albatross in the second round of the 2026 Australian PGA Championship, and came close to making an ace at the next hole.

10. He led the tournament by three shots with one round to play.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nicolai von Dellingshausen Bio Born January 22nd 1993, Dusseldorf, Germany Turned professional 2016 Current tour DP World Tour Former tours Challenge Tour, Pro Golf Tour