Nicolai von Dellingshausen made a flying start to his professional career, and his success has continued on the DP World Tour.
Here are 10 things to know about the player.
Nicolai von Dellingshausen Facts
1. Nicolai von Dellingshausen was born on January 22nd 1993 in Dusseldorf, Germany.
2. He began playing the game when he was four.
3. He studied Economics at Heinrich Heine University Dusseldorf and graduated in 2016
4. He turned professional at the end of 2016.
5. Von Dellingshausen won three tournaments in a little over four months on the Pro Golf Tour in 2017.
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6. He won his first full DP World Tour card in November 2021.
7. At the 2022 Mallorca Golf Open, an eagle in the second round earned him a weekend on a yacht.
8. His maiden DP World Tour victory came on his 110th start, at the 2025 Austrian Alpine Open.
9. Von Dellinghausen made an albatross in the second round of the 2026 Australian PGA Championship, and came close to making an ace at the next hole.
10. He led the tournament by three shots with one round to play.
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Born
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January 22nd 1993, Dusseldorf, Germany
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Turned professional
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2016
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Current tour
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DP World Tour
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Former tours
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Challenge Tour, Pro Golf Tour
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Tour
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Event
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Winning Score
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Pro Golf Tour
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2017 Open Tazegzout
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−10 (two shots)
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Pro Golf Tour
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2017 Adamstal Open
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-5 (playoff)
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Pro Golf Tour
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2017 Sierra Polish Open
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-15 (one shot)
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DP World Tour
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2025 Austrian Alpine Open
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-19 (two shots)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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