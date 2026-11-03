Lucas Herbert Reveals Major Reason For LIV Golf Exit
Lucas Herbert says a lack of meaningful tournaments and lack of access to the Majors prompted him to end his time with LIV Golf and return to the DP World Tour
Lucas Herbert says a lack of both quantity and quality events on the proposed LIV Golf 2.0 was a big reason behind him turning his back on the team tour and heading back to the DP World Tour.
On top of that, though, his desire to get into and shine in the Majors more often prompted his decision to join the ranks of players ruling out signing up for LIV Golf 2.0.
Herbert finished fourth on the LIV Golf standings after two wins last season, but still decided that his future lies away from the team-based tour and away from the all-Australian Ripper GC.
Herbert equalling the Major record with a round of 62 at the Open Championship this year showed him how close he could get to winning a Major - and now he wants more of that feeling.
And from what he's heard from LIV insiders, Herbert doesn't feel there's enough for him to achieve his goals if he remains.
“From what it sounds like, it’ll be 10 tournaments. They’re telling us that there’s going to be potentially more events to play outside of those as extra playing opportunities,” Herbert told the Tee It Up podcast.
“I’m unsure how they’re going to make that work. I’m unsure what kind of fields those are going to be.
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“10 events is not enough to build a season around. You could maybe sneak a couple more in there, but the more you play, the sort of lower quality they are. It’s quality over quantity."
Herbert was cited as a creditor for over $1m in the LIV bankruptcy filings, but he insists he's not aware of money matters as only Major access interests him right now.
“[LIV's] not going to give me enough access to the Majors, which right now, that’s the priority of my career, and that’s kind of how I formulated the decision that I’ve come to," said Herbert.
“I’m not super caught up in how much money I play for, and I’m sure there’ll be plenty of people who listen to this will think that I’m talking a load of crap.
“But genuinely, for me, I wanted to see my game improve, I wanted to give myself the best chance to play well in Majors and compete in Majors and have opportunities like I had at Birkdale this year.”
Deadlines for LIV Golf sign ups have come and gone, and there's still no news on the futures of Herbert's Rippers captain Cam Smith and teammates Marc Leishman and Elvis Smylie.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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