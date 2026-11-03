Lucas Herbert Reveals Major Reason For LIV Golf Exit

Lucas Herbert says a lack of both quantity and quality events on the proposed LIV Golf 2.0 was a big reason behind him turning his back on the team tour and heading back to the DP World Tour.

On top of that, though, his desire to get into and shine in the Majors more often prompted his decision to join the ranks of players ruling out signing up for LIV Golf 2.0.

Herbert finished fourth on the LIV Golf standings after two wins last season, but still decided that his future lies away from the team-based tour and away from the all-Australian Ripper GC.

Herbert equalling the Major record with a round of 62 at the Open Championship this year showed him how close he could get to winning a Major - and now he wants more of that feeling.

And from what he's heard from LIV insiders, Herbert doesn't feel there's enough for him to achieve his goals if he remains.

“From what it sounds like, it’ll be 10 tournaments. They’re telling us that there’s going to be potentially more events to play outside of those as extra playing opportunities,” Herbert told the Tee It Up podcast.

“I’m unsure how they’re going to make that work. I’m unsure what kind of fields those are going to be.

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“10 events is not enough to build a season around. You could maybe sneak a couple more in there, but the more you play, the sort of lower quality they are. It’s quality over quantity."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Herbert was cited as a creditor for over $1m in the LIV bankruptcy filings, but he insists he's not aware of money matters as only Major access interests him right now.

“[LIV's] not going to give me enough access to the Majors, which right now, that’s the priority of my career, and that’s kind of how I formulated the decision that I’ve come to," said Herbert.

“I’m not super caught up in how much money I play for, and I’m sure there’ll be plenty of people who listen to this will think that I’m talking a load of crap.

“But genuinely, for me, I wanted to see my game improve, I wanted to give myself the best chance to play well in Majors and compete in Majors and have opportunities like I had at Birkdale this year.”

Deadlines for LIV Golf sign ups have come and gone, and there's still no news on the futures of Herbert's Rippers captain Cam Smith and teammates Marc Leishman and Elvis Smylie.