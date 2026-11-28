The first DP World Tour event of the new season, the Australian PGA Championship, is reaching its closing stages, with one round remaining at The Lakes in Sydney.
After 54 holes, German star Nicolai von Dellingshausen was in an excellent position to claim his second DP World Tour title.
A round of 69 on Saturday was enough to give him a three-shot lead over Swede Alex Noren at 16-under.
Four behind the leader are former LIV Golfer Tom McKibbin and Thai player Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
Due to Australia's time difference, the final round will take place a day on Saturday afternoon in the US and overlap into the early hours of the morning for UK fans.
Von Dellingshausen and Noren are the final pairing, with a tee time of 8.15pm ET (1.15am GMT).
McKibbin and Kiradech Aphibarnrat begin 10 minutes earlier, at 8.05pm ET (1.05am GMT).
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Other big names in the field include local stars Adam Scott, Cameron Smith and Min Woo Lee.
Scott is the highest on the leaderboard of the three. He's T7 on nine-under.
Scott is paired with Daniel Hillier, with a tee time of 7.45pm ET (12.45am GMT).
Check out all the tee times for the final round of the Australian PGA Championship below.
Australian PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times: ET
(Saturday PM due to time difference)
- 2.30pm ET: Wenyi Ding
- 2.37pm ET: Matt Jones, Tapio Pulkkanen
- 2.46pm ET: Louis Dobbelaar, Eliot Baker
- 2.55pm ET: Jason Scrivener, Sebastian Soderberg
- 3.04pm ET: Cam Davis, Marc Leishman
- 3.13pm ET: Will Enefer, Adam Bland
- 3.22pm ET: Marcus Helligkilde, Austin Bautista
- 3.31pm ET: David Micheluzzi, Connor McKinney
- 3.40pm ET: Romain Langasque, Sam Bairstow
- 3.49pm ET: Jordan Doull, Marc Warren
- 3.58pm ET: Jared Edwards, Paul Beauvy
- 4.07pm ET: Ricardo Gouveia, Matteo Cristoni
- 4.16pm ET: Jake McLeod, Jack Thompson
- 4.30pm ET: Elvis Smylie, Byeong Hun An
- 4.40pm ET: Douglas Klein, Tom Lewis
- 4.50pm ET: Connor McDade, Herman Loubser
- 5.00pm ET: Daniel Gale, Ian Snyman
- 5.10pm ET: Eddie Pepperell, Jack Murdoch
- 5.20pm ET: Michael La Sasso, John Gough
- 5.30pm ET: Anthony Quayle, Andrew Wilson
- 5.40pm ET: Carlos Ortiz, Yanhan Zhou
- 5.50pm ET: Rocco Repetto Taylor, Austen Truslow
- 6.05pm ET: James Marchesani, Thomas Pieters
- 6.15pm ET: Maxence Giboudot, Tommy Morrison
- 6.25pm ET: Wade Ormsby, Travis Smyth
- 6.35pm ET: Kazuma Kobori, Filippo Celli
- 6.45pm ET: Nick Voke, Sandy Scott
- 6.55pm ET: Cam Smith, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 7.05pm ET: David Puig, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 7.15pm ET: Blake Proverbs, Min Woo Lee
- 7.35pm ET: Thomas Giroux, MJ Maguire
- 7.45pm ET: Daniel Hillier, Adam Scott
- 7.55pm ET: Lars van der Vight, Haydn Barron
- 8.05pm ET: Tom McKibbin, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 8.15pm ET: Alex Noren, Nicolai von Dellingshausen
Australian PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times: GMT
- 7.30pm GMT: Wenyi Ding
- 7.37pm GMT: Matt Jones, Tapio Pulkkanen
- 7.46pm GMT: Louis Dobbelaar, Eliot Baker
- 7.55pm GMT: Jason Scrivener, Sebastian Soderberg
- 8.04pm GMT: Cam Davis, Marc Leishman
- 8.13pm GMT: Will Enefer, Adam Bland
- 8.22pm GMT: Marcus Helligkilde, Austin Bautista
- 8.31pm GMT: David Micheluzzi, Connor McKinney
- 8.40pm GMT: Romain Langasque, Sam Bairstow
- 8.49pm GMT: Jordan Doull, Marc Warren
- 8.58pm GMT: Jared Edwards, Paul Beauvy
- 9.07pm GMT: Ricardo Gouveia, Matteo Cristoni
- 9.16pm GMT: Jake McLeod, Jack Thompson
- 9.30pm GMT: Elvis Smylie, Byeong Hun An
- 9.40pm GMT: Douglas Klein, Tom Lewis
- 9.50pm GMT: Connor McDade, Herman Loubser
- 10.00pm GMT: Daniel Gale, Ian Snyman
- 10.10pm GMT: Eddie Pepperell, Jack Murdoch
- 10.20pm GMT: Michael La Sasso, John Gough
- 10.30pm GMT: Anthony Quayle, Andrew Wilson
- 10.40pm GMT: Carlos Ortiz, Yanhan Zhou
- 10.50pm GMT: Rocco Repetto Taylor, Austen Truslow
- 11.05pm GMT: James Marchesani, Thomas Pieters
- 11.15pm GMT: Maxence Giboudot, Tommy Morrison
- 11.25pm GMT: Wade Ormsby, Travis Smyth
- 11.35pm GMT: Kazuma Kobori, Filippo Celli
- 11.45pm GMT: Nick Voke, Sandy Scott
- 11.55pm GMT: Cam Smith, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 12.05am GMT: David Puig, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12.15am GMT: Blake Proverbs, Min Woo Lee
- 12.35am GMT: Thomas Giroux, MJ Maguire
- 12.45am GMT: Daniel Hillier, Adam Scott
- 12.55am GMT: Lars van der Vight, Haydn Barron
- 1.05am GMT: Tom McKibbin, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 1.15am GMT: Alex Noren, Nicolai von Dellingshausen
Australian PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times: Local Time
- 6.30am: Wenyi Ding
- 6.37am: Matt Jones, Tapio Pulkkanen
- 6.46am: Louis Dobbelaar, Eliot Baker
- 6.55am: Jason Scrivener, Sebastian Soderberg
- 7.04am: Cam Davis, Marc Leishman
- 7.13am: Will Enefer, Adam Bland
- 7.22am: Marcus Helligkilde, Austin Bautista
- 7.31am: David Micheluzzi, Connor McKinney
- 7.40am: Romain Langasque, Sam Bairstow
- 7.49am: Jordan Doull, Marc Warren
- 7.58am: Jared Edwards, Paul Beauvy
- 8.07am: Ricardo Gouveia, Matteo Cristoni
- 8.16am: Jake McLeod, Jack Thompson
- 8.30am: Elvis Smylie, Byeong Hun An
- 8.40am: Douglas Klein, Tom Lewis
- 8.50am: Connor McDade, Herman Loubser
- 9.00am: Daniel Gale, Ian Snyman
- 9.10am: Eddie Pepperell, Jack Murdoch
- 9.20am: Michael La Sasso, John Gough
- 9.30am: Anthony Quayle, Andrew Wilson
- 9.40am: Carlos Ortiz, Yanhan Zhou
- 9.50am: Rocco Repetto Taylor, Austen Truslow
- 10.05am: James Marchesani, Thomas Pieters
- 10.15am: Maxence Giboudot, Tommy Morrison
- 10.25am: Wade Ormsby, Travis Smyth
- 10.35am: Kazuma Kobori, Filippo Celli
- 10.45am: Nick Voke, Sandy Scott
- 10.55am: Cam Smith, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 11.05am: David Puig, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11.15am: Blake Proverbs, Min Woo Lee
- 11.35am: Thomas Giroux, MJ Maguire
- 11.45am: Daniel Hillier, Adam Scott
- 11.55am: Lars van der Vight, Haydn Barron
- 12.05pm: Tom McKibbin, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 12.15pm: Alex Noren, Nicolai von Dellingshausen
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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