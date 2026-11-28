The first DP World Tour event of the new season, the Australian PGA Championship, is reaching its closing stages, with one round remaining at The Lakes in Sydney.

After 54 holes, German star Nicolai von Dellingshausen was in an excellent position to claim his second DP World Tour title.

A round of 69 on Saturday was enough to give him a three-shot lead over Swede Alex Noren at 16-under.

Nicolai von Dellingshausen leads by three (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four behind the leader are former LIV Golfer Tom McKibbin and Thai player Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Due to Australia's time difference, the final round will take place a day on Saturday afternoon in the US and overlap into the early hours of the morning for UK fans.

Von Dellingshausen and Noren are the final pairing, with a tee time of 8.15pm ET (1.15am GMT).

McKibbin and Kiradech Aphibarnrat begin 10 minutes earlier, at 8.05pm ET (1.05am GMT).

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Other big names in the field include local stars Adam Scott, Cameron Smith and Min Woo Lee.

Adam Scott is seven behind the leader (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scott is the highest on the leaderboard of the three. He's T7 on nine-under.

Scott is paired with Daniel Hillier, with a tee time of 7.45pm ET (12.45am GMT).

Check out all the tee times for the final round of the Australian PGA Championship below.

Australian PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times: ET

(Saturday PM due to time difference)

2.30pm ET: Wenyi Ding

Wenyi Ding 2.37pm ET: Matt Jones, Tapio Pulkkanen

Matt Jones, Tapio Pulkkanen 2.46pm ET: Louis Dobbelaar, Eliot Baker

Louis Dobbelaar, Eliot Baker 2.55pm ET: Jason Scrivener, Sebastian Soderberg

Jason Scrivener, Sebastian Soderberg 3.04pm ET: Cam Davis, Marc Leishman

Cam Davis, Marc Leishman 3.13pm ET: Will Enefer, Adam Bland

Will Enefer, Adam Bland 3.22pm ET: Marcus Helligkilde, Austin Bautista

Marcus Helligkilde, Austin Bautista 3.31pm ET: David Micheluzzi, Connor McKinney

David Micheluzzi, Connor McKinney 3.40pm ET: Romain Langasque, Sam Bairstow

Romain Langasque, Sam Bairstow 3.49pm ET: Jordan Doull, Marc Warren

Jordan Doull, Marc Warren 3.58pm ET: Jared Edwards, Paul Beauvy

Jared Edwards, Paul Beauvy 4.07pm ET: Ricardo Gouveia, Matteo Cristoni

Ricardo Gouveia, Matteo Cristoni 4.16pm ET: Jake McLeod, Jack Thompson

Jake McLeod, Jack Thompson 4.30pm ET: Elvis Smylie, Byeong Hun An

Elvis Smylie, Byeong Hun An 4.40pm ET: Douglas Klein, Tom Lewis

Douglas Klein, Tom Lewis 4.50pm ET: Connor McDade, Herman Loubser

Connor McDade, Herman Loubser 5.00pm ET: Daniel Gale, Ian Snyman

Daniel Gale, Ian Snyman 5.10pm ET: Eddie Pepperell, Jack Murdoch

Eddie Pepperell, Jack Murdoch 5.20pm ET: Michael La Sasso, John Gough

Michael La Sasso, John Gough 5.30pm ET: Anthony Quayle, Andrew Wilson

Anthony Quayle, Andrew Wilson 5.40pm ET: Carlos Ortiz, Yanhan Zhou

Carlos Ortiz, Yanhan Zhou 5.50pm ET: Rocco Repetto Taylor, Austen Truslow

Rocco Repetto Taylor, Austen Truslow 6.05pm ET: James Marchesani, Thomas Pieters

James Marchesani, Thomas Pieters 6.15pm ET: Maxence Giboudot, Tommy Morrison

Maxence Giboudot, Tommy Morrison 6.25pm ET: Wade Ormsby, Travis Smyth

Wade Ormsby, Travis Smyth 6.35pm ET: Kazuma Kobori, Filippo Celli

Kazuma Kobori, Filippo Celli 6.45pm ET: Nick Voke, Sandy Scott

Nick Voke, Sandy Scott 6.55pm ET: Cam Smith, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Cam Smith, Sudarshan Yellamaraju 7.05pm ET: David Puig, Nicolai Hojgaard

David Puig, Nicolai Hojgaard 7.15pm ET: Blake Proverbs, Min Woo Lee

Blake Proverbs, Min Woo Lee 7.35pm ET: Thomas Giroux, MJ Maguire

Thomas Giroux, MJ Maguire 7.45pm ET: Daniel Hillier, Adam Scott

Daniel Hillier, Adam Scott 7.55pm ET: Lars van der Vight, Haydn Barron

Lars van der Vight, Haydn Barron 8.05pm ET: Tom McKibbin, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Tom McKibbin, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 8.15pm ET: Alex Noren, Nicolai von Dellingshausen

Australian PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times: GMT

7.30pm GMT: Wenyi Ding

Wenyi Ding 7.37pm GMT: Matt Jones, Tapio Pulkkanen

Matt Jones, Tapio Pulkkanen 7.46pm GMT: Louis Dobbelaar, Eliot Baker

Louis Dobbelaar, Eliot Baker 7.55pm GMT: Jason Scrivener, Sebastian Soderberg

Jason Scrivener, Sebastian Soderberg 8.04pm GMT: Cam Davis, Marc Leishman

Cam Davis, Marc Leishman 8.13pm GMT: Will Enefer, Adam Bland

Will Enefer, Adam Bland 8.22pm GMT: Marcus Helligkilde, Austin Bautista

Marcus Helligkilde, Austin Bautista 8.31pm GMT: David Micheluzzi, Connor McKinney

David Micheluzzi, Connor McKinney 8.40pm GMT: Romain Langasque, Sam Bairstow

Romain Langasque, Sam Bairstow 8.49pm GMT: Jordan Doull, Marc Warren

Jordan Doull, Marc Warren 8.58pm GMT: Jared Edwards, Paul Beauvy

Jared Edwards, Paul Beauvy 9.07pm GMT: Ricardo Gouveia, Matteo Cristoni

Ricardo Gouveia, Matteo Cristoni 9.16pm GMT: Jake McLeod, Jack Thompson

Jake McLeod, Jack Thompson 9.30pm GMT: Elvis Smylie, Byeong Hun An

Elvis Smylie, Byeong Hun An 9.40pm GMT: Douglas Klein, Tom Lewis

Douglas Klein, Tom Lewis 9.50pm GMT: Connor McDade, Herman Loubser

Connor McDade, Herman Loubser 10.00pm GMT: Daniel Gale, Ian Snyman

Daniel Gale, Ian Snyman 10.10pm GMT: Eddie Pepperell, Jack Murdoch

Eddie Pepperell, Jack Murdoch 10.20pm GMT: Michael La Sasso, John Gough

Michael La Sasso, John Gough 10.30pm GMT: Anthony Quayle, Andrew Wilson

Anthony Quayle, Andrew Wilson 10.40pm GMT: Carlos Ortiz, Yanhan Zhou

Carlos Ortiz, Yanhan Zhou 10.50pm GMT: Rocco Repetto Taylor, Austen Truslow

Rocco Repetto Taylor, Austen Truslow 11.05pm GMT: James Marchesani, Thomas Pieters

James Marchesani, Thomas Pieters 11.15pm GMT: Maxence Giboudot, Tommy Morrison

Maxence Giboudot, Tommy Morrison 11.25pm GMT: Wade Ormsby, Travis Smyth

Wade Ormsby, Travis Smyth 11.35pm GMT: Kazuma Kobori, Filippo Celli

Kazuma Kobori, Filippo Celli 11.45pm GMT: Nick Voke, Sandy Scott

Nick Voke, Sandy Scott 11.55pm GMT: Cam Smith, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Cam Smith, Sudarshan Yellamaraju 12.05am GMT: David Puig, Nicolai Hojgaard

David Puig, Nicolai Hojgaard 12.15am GMT: Blake Proverbs, Min Woo Lee

Blake Proverbs, Min Woo Lee 12.35am GMT: Thomas Giroux, MJ Maguire

Thomas Giroux, MJ Maguire 12.45am GMT: Daniel Hillier, Adam Scott

Daniel Hillier, Adam Scott 12.55am GMT: Lars van der Vight, Haydn Barron

Lars van der Vight, Haydn Barron 1.05am GMT: Tom McKibbin, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Tom McKibbin, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1.15am GMT: Alex Noren, Nicolai von Dellingshausen

Australian PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times: Local Time