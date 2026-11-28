'I Have About Three Or Four Years Before I'm Done With Golf' - Anthony Kim Opens Up On His Future
The American believes time is running out on his professional golf career, but remains confident more success is ahead of him
Anthony Kim believes his professional golf career is on borrowed time.
The American, who made a stunning return to the game with LIV Golf in 2024 after a 12-year hiatus, has revealed he expects to walk away from professional golf within the next four years.
Speaking as a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, the 41-year-old laid bare his injury struggles, including a previously undisclosed health problem.
He said: “You know, I'm 41. I've had 10 surgeries. I'm clearly battered physically.
"I've dealt with a lot of stuff, but I still want to play the best, you know. I know that my physical capabilities aren't what they used to be, but my mind is for the first time clear, and that's why I'm working so hard to achieve some of my new goals.”
Kim also revealed that he had developed vasculitis, which he said had left him with limited vision in his right eye.
He added: “I don't have very good vision in my right eye and I don't have any bones left in my face on my right side and so when I look down my eye shakes and it's really hard to hit a golf ball when your eye shaking.
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“I developed an autoimmune disease and just from drugs. It's called vasculitis.
“And I don't know to compare it to anything but basically like it's an inflammatory thing that eats away at your bones.”
He also detailed the extent of his surgeries, saying: “I've had 10 surgeries, you know, I've had a spinal fusion. I've had four shoulder surgeries, Achilles, broken ankle, two broken ankles.
“Obviously, Tiger's gone through spinal fusions, but I've had all these injuries I've never talked about it. And people are like, ‘Why is he hiding it?’
“It's because I'm not the same person I used to be, and I was waiting for when people actually get to watch the whole thing of all the things that I've been through and what my body's been through.
“I probably have like 40% vision in my right eye. And it's, you know, depth perception is a big thing in golf. And so depending on the lie, it's hard for me to, that's why I take a lot longer than I used to. I'm ready to go. It just takes a little bit longer for my eye to settle.”
Earlier in November, Kim opened up about his future after the demise of LIV Golf, saying: “I know an opportunity’s coming,” but he told Rogan that he doesn’t envisage staying in the game for too much longer.
He said: “This is the way I'm looking at it is I have about three or four years before I'm done with golf.
“I don't have time to experiment. And this is the way I'm looking at it because of my body and yeah, I'm 41 and people at 45 are doing well.
“There's, you know, Justin Rose, he's 40-something like that and he's playing great. He's having the best years of his career and there's other guys like that.
"But I also know kind of what's going on with my vision and how long that's going to last.
“I don't really want to play for more than four years. And the reason is because like I said, I never loved the game. I still don't love the game. I am so grateful that it has I've realized how many life lessons it's taught me. It's taught me discipline.
“It's taught me that when I want to work that nobody's going to outwork me. It's taught me self-confidence.”
Despite believing he has only a few years left in the professional game, Kim, who claimed a brilliant win over Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau at LIV Golf Adelaide in February, believes the best of his comeback could still be ahead of him.
“I think I'm about eight months to a year away from being good," he said. "I think people will not believe what they see in eight months or a year.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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