PGA professional Robbie Minns has revealed the heartbreaking personal news he received shortly after winning a BMW with a hole-in-one at the Australian PGA Championship.

For much of Minns’ maiden appearance at the event, there was little to suggest he would make headlines.

The club pro at Camden Golf Club in New South Wales made just one birdie in the first round before carding a three-over-par 75.

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He struggled at times on his opening nine holes of the second round, too. Indeed, as Minns approached the par-3 18th, his ninth hole of the day, he was six-over-par for the tournament.

That was until he produced one of the most memorable moments of the tournament with a brilliant hole-in-one.

Minns’ 7-iron tee shot bounced three times before finding its way into the hole, leading to wild celebrations.

🚨 HOLE-IN-ONE 🚨 Robbie Minns makes an ace on the 18th to win a BMW X5 40i. #AusPGA | @BMW https://t.co/d8RIMZZeS3November 27, 2026

His ace also earned him a BMW X5 40i worth around A$150,000 ($100,000).

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Despite missing the cut, Minns was understandably struggling to comprehend what he had achieved when he spoke to the DP World Tour after his second round.

He said: "That's insane. Wow. Wow. The week's been great in itself already, so to walk away with something like that is just incredible. Lost for words, really."

He added: "I'm still in shock, really. I hit a decent shot. It was a little bit heavy and landed the front. I looked down at the tee, everyone starts going off and it’s gone in the hole.”

Shortly after completing his second round, though, Minns learned from his mother that his grandfather, Bevan Mugridge, had passed away.

Minns returned to The Lakes Golf Club on Saturday morning to collect the keys to his new car and explained to Golf.com.au: “I walked off the course and she was sort of like, ‘Come over here.’ Then she just started crying and I sort of knew what happened.”

He added: “Maybe he helped me out and helped push that one in the hole for me.”

It was the second consecutive year a player had won a car at the tournament. In 2025, Daniel Gale won a BMW M5 Touring worth around A$300,000 ($200,000).

Nicolai von Dellingshausen made an albatross during the second round of the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Minns’ ace wasn’t the only moment of magic during the second round, as Nicolai von Dellingshausen made an albatross at the 14th.

With one round remaining, the German led Alex Noren by three shots in pursuit of his second DP World Tour title.