PGA professional Robbie Minns has revealed the heartbreaking personal news he received shortly after winning a BMW with a hole-in-one at the Australian PGA Championship.
For much of Minns’ maiden appearance at the event, there was little to suggest he would make headlines.
The club pro at Camden Golf Club in New South Wales made just one birdie in the first round before carding a three-over-par 75.
He struggled at times on his opening nine holes of the second round, too. Indeed, as Minns approached the par-3 18th, his ninth hole of the day, he was six-over-par for the tournament.
That was until he produced one of the most memorable moments of the tournament with a brilliant hole-in-one.
Minns’ 7-iron tee shot bounced three times before finding its way into the hole, leading to wild celebrations.
His ace also earned him a BMW X5 40i worth around A$150,000 ($100,000).
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Despite missing the cut, Minns was understandably struggling to comprehend what he had achieved when he spoke to the DP World Tour after his second round.
He said: "That's insane. Wow. Wow. The week's been great in itself already, so to walk away with something like that is just incredible. Lost for words, really."
He added: "I'm still in shock, really. I hit a decent shot. It was a little bit heavy and landed the front. I looked down at the tee, everyone starts going off and it’s gone in the hole.”
Shortly after completing his second round, though, Minns learned from his mother that his grandfather, Bevan Mugridge, had passed away.
Minns returned to The Lakes Golf Club on Saturday morning to collect the keys to his new car and explained to Golf.com.au: “I walked off the course and she was sort of like, ‘Come over here.’ Then she just started crying and I sort of knew what happened.”
He added: “Maybe he helped me out and helped push that one in the hole for me.”
It was the second consecutive year a player had won a car at the tournament. In 2025, Daniel Gale won a BMW M5 Touring worth around A$300,000 ($200,000).
Minns’ ace wasn’t the only moment of magic during the second round, as Nicolai von Dellingshausen made an albatross at the 14th.
With one round remaining, the German led Alex Noren by three shots in pursuit of his second DP World Tour title.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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