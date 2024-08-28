FM Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

After several tournaments in Europe in recent weeks, the LPGA Tour is returning to the US for the inaugural FM Championship at TPC Boston.

There, the field will compete for the biggest purse in a regular event on the LPGA Tour so far this season, $3.8m.

That’s thanks to the July announcement that sponsor, commercial property insurer FM had added $300,000 to the payout. Not only that but over the course of the five-year partnership, the purse will increase each year until it eventually reaches $5m.

This year’s figure surpasses the previous highest for a regular event on the LPGA Tour so far this season, $3.75m at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Unusually, for those missing the cut, there will also be a stipend of $1,000 while there is complimentary hotel accommodation for the players.

As well as the prize money, there are also 500 Race to the CME Globe points on offer to this week’s winner.

The winner's earnings weren't confirmed at the time of writing, but based on the standard percentage distribution, the figure would be $570,000.

Below is the primary breakdown for the FM Championship (based on the LPGA Tour standard percentage distribution).

FM Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $570,000 2nd $358,436 3rd $260,020 4th $201,146 5th $161,900 6th $132,463 7th $110,877 8th $97,141 9th $87,329 10th $79,478 11th $73,589 12th $68,683 13th $64,366 14th $60,442 15th $56,909 16th $53,769 17th $51,023 18th $48,668 19th $46,707 20th $45,135 21st $43,567 22nd $41,996 23rd $40,427 24th $38,855 25th $37,483 26th $36,110 27th $34,733 28th $33,361 29th $31,988 30th $30,810 31st $29,632 32nd $28,454 33rd $27,277 34th $26,098 35th $25,120 36th $24,137 37th $23,158 38th $22,176 39th $21,193 40th $20,409 41st $19,625 42nd $18,841 43rd $18,054 44th $17,269 45th $16,680 46th $16,092 47th $15,502 48th $14,913 49th $14,324 50th $13,736 51st $13,346 52nd $12,951 53rd $12,558 54th $12,168 55th $11,774 56th $11,380 57th $10,991 58th $10,596 59th $10,206 60th $9,812 61st $9,618 62nd $9,419 63rd $9,223 64th $9,029 65th $8,829 Row 65 - Cell 0 Row 65 - Cell 1

Who Are The Star Names In The FM Championship?

Hannah Green is looking for her third win of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the tournament arriving just a week after the final Major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open, the field is still strong.

It includes five of the world’s top 10 – KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Amy Yang, Jin Young Ko, Hannah Green, who won the HSBC Women's World Championship and JM Eagle LA Championship, Celine Boutier and Rose Zhang, who won the Cognizant Founders Cup in May.

Other winners of events this year are also completing, including Lauren Coughlin, who claimed victory at the CPKC Women’s Open and ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open and US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso.

Elsewhere, Massachusetts natives Megan Khang and Alexa Pano are sure to have the backing of the fans, while there’s also a place in the 144-player field for Alexandra Forsterling, who will be hoping to get over the disappointment of being one of the notable names to miss the Solheim Cup with a strong performance.



Where Is The FM Championship Being Played? The FM Championship is taking place at TPC Boston in Massachusetts. The course was designed by Arnold Palmer in 2022 and redesigned five years later by Gil Hanse and Brad Faxon. It has previously hosted the PGA Tour’s Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship.