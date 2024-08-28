FM Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
One of the most attractive payouts of the season is on offer at the inaugural tournament at TPC Boston
After several tournaments in Europe in recent weeks, the LPGA Tour is returning to the US for the inaugural FM Championship at TPC Boston.
There, the field will compete for the biggest purse in a regular event on the LPGA Tour so far this season, $3.8m.
That’s thanks to the July announcement that sponsor, commercial property insurer FM had added $300,000 to the payout. Not only that but over the course of the five-year partnership, the purse will increase each year until it eventually reaches $5m.
This year’s figure surpasses the previous highest for a regular event on the LPGA Tour so far this season, $3.75m at the JM Eagle LA Championship.
Unusually, for those missing the cut, there will also be a stipend of $1,000 while there is complimentary hotel accommodation for the players.
As well as the prize money, there are also 500 Race to the CME Globe points on offer to this week’s winner.
The winner's earnings weren't confirmed at the time of writing, but based on the standard percentage distribution, the figure would be $570,000.
Below is the primary breakdown for the FM Championship (based on the LPGA Tour standard percentage distribution).
FM Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$570,000
|2nd
|$358,436
|3rd
|$260,020
|4th
|$201,146
|5th
|$161,900
|6th
|$132,463
|7th
|$110,877
|8th
|$97,141
|9th
|$87,329
|10th
|$79,478
|11th
|$73,589
|12th
|$68,683
|13th
|$64,366
|14th
|$60,442
|15th
|$56,909
|16th
|$53,769
|17th
|$51,023
|18th
|$48,668
|19th
|$46,707
|20th
|$45,135
|21st
|$43,567
|22nd
|$41,996
|23rd
|$40,427
|24th
|$38,855
|25th
|$37,483
|26th
|$36,110
|27th
|$34,733
|28th
|$33,361
|29th
|$31,988
|30th
|$30,810
|31st
|$29,632
|32nd
|$28,454
|33rd
|$27,277
|34th
|$26,098
|35th
|$25,120
|36th
|$24,137
|37th
|$23,158
|38th
|$22,176
|39th
|$21,193
|40th
|$20,409
|41st
|$19,625
|42nd
|$18,841
|43rd
|$18,054
|44th
|$17,269
|45th
|$16,680
|46th
|$16,092
|47th
|$15,502
|48th
|$14,913
|49th
|$14,324
|50th
|$13,736
|51st
|$13,346
|52nd
|$12,951
|53rd
|$12,558
|54th
|$12,168
|55th
|$11,774
|56th
|$11,380
|57th
|$10,991
|58th
|$10,596
|59th
|$10,206
|60th
|$9,812
|61st
|$9,618
|62nd
|$9,419
|63rd
|$9,223
|64th
|$9,029
|65th
|$8,829
Who Are The Star Names In The FM Championship?
Despite the tournament arriving just a week after the final Major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open, the field is still strong.
It includes five of the world’s top 10 – KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Amy Yang, Jin Young Ko, Hannah Green, who won the HSBC Women's World Championship and JM Eagle LA Championship, Celine Boutier and Rose Zhang, who won the Cognizant Founders Cup in May.
Other winners of events this year are also completing, including Lauren Coughlin, who claimed victory at the CPKC Women’s Open and ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open and US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso.
Elsewhere, Massachusetts natives Megan Khang and Alexa Pano are sure to have the backing of the fans, while there’s also a place in the 144-player field for Alexandra Forsterling, who will be hoping to get over the disappointment of being one of the notable names to miss the Solheim Cup with a strong performance.
Where Is The FM Championship Being Played?
The FM Championship is taking place at TPC Boston in Massachusetts. The course was designed by Arnold Palmer in 2022 and redesigned five years later by Gil Hanse and Brad Faxon. It has previously hosted the PGA Tour’s Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship.
Who Is In The Field For The FM Championship?
Some of the game’s best players are in the field, including five of the world’s top 10 - Amy Yang, Jin Young Ko, Hannah Green, Celine Boutier and Rose Zhang.
