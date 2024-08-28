FM Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

One of the most attractive payouts of the season is on offer at the inaugural tournament at TPC Boston

Jin Young Ko takes a shot at the KPMG Women&#039;s PGA Championship
Jin Young Ko is one of the highest-profile names in the FM Championship field
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

After several tournaments in Europe in recent weeks, the LPGA Tour is returning to the US for the inaugural FM Championship at TPC Boston.

There, the field will compete for the biggest purse in a regular event on the LPGA Tour  so far this season, $3.8m. 

That’s thanks to the July announcement that sponsor, commercial property insurer FM had added $300,000 to the payout. Not only that but over the course of the five-year partnership, the purse will increase each year until it eventually reaches $5m.

This year’s figure surpasses the previous highest for a regular event on the LPGA Tour so far this season, $3.75m at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Unusually, for those missing the cut, there will also be a stipend of $1,000 while there is complimentary hotel accommodation for the players.

As well as the prize money, there are also 500 Race to the CME Globe points on offer to this week’s winner.

The winner's earnings weren't confirmed at the time of writing, but based on the standard percentage distribution, the figure would be $570,000.

Below is the primary breakdown for the FM Championship (based on the LPGA Tour standard percentage distribution).

FM Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$570,000
2nd$358,436
3rd$260,020
4th$201,146
5th$161,900
6th$132,463
7th$110,877
8th$97,141
9th$87,329
10th$79,478
11th$73,589
12th$68,683
13th$64,366
14th$60,442
15th$56,909
16th$53,769
17th$51,023
18th$48,668
19th$46,707
20th$45,135
21st$43,567
22nd$41,996
23rd$40,427
24th$38,855
25th$37,483
26th$36,110
27th$34,733
28th$33,361
29th$31,988
30th$30,810
31st$29,632
32nd$28,454
33rd$27,277
34th$26,098
35th$25,120
36th$24,137
37th$23,158
38th$22,176
39th$21,193
40th$20,409
41st$19,625
42nd$18,841
43rd$18,054
44th$17,269
45th$16,680
46th$16,092
47th$15,502
48th$14,913
49th$14,324
50th$13,736
51st$13,346
52nd$12,951
53rd$12,558
54th$12,168
55th$11,774
56th$11,380
57th$10,991
58th$10,596
59th$10,206
60th$9,812
61st$9,618
62nd$9,419
63rd$9,223
64th$9,029
65th$8,829
Row 65 - Cell 0 Row 65 - Cell 1

Who Are The Star Names In The FM Championship?

Hannah Green takes a shot at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Hannah Green is looking for her third win of the season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the tournament arriving just a week after the final Major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open, the field is still strong.

It includes five of the world’s top 10 – KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Amy Yang, Jin Young Ko, Hannah Green, who won the HSBC Women's World Championship and JM Eagle LA Championship, Celine Boutier and Rose Zhang, who won the Cognizant Founders Cup in May.

Other winners of events this year are also completing, including Lauren Coughlin, who claimed victory at the CPKC Women’s Open and ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open and US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso.

Elsewhere, Massachusetts natives Megan Khang and Alexa Pano are sure to have the backing of the fans, while there’s also a place in the 144-player field for Alexandra Forsterling, who will be hoping to get over the disappointment of being one of the notable names to miss the Solheim Cup with a strong performance.

Where Is The FM Championship Being Played?

The FM Championship is taking place at TPC Boston in Massachusetts. The course was designed by Arnold Palmer in 2022 and redesigned five years later by Gil Hanse and Brad Faxon. It has previously hosted the PGA Tour’s Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship.

Who Is In The Field For The FM Championship?

Some of the game’s best players are in the field, including five of the world’s top 10 - Amy Yang, Jin Young Ko, Hannah Green, Celine Boutier and Rose Zhang.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸