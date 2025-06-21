How Much The Winning Caddie Earns At The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
The winner of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will earn record prize money for the tournament, but her caddie will also benefit from a sizeable payday – here are the details
The third women’s Major of the year, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, has a huge purse on offer to the field, with an increase of $1.6m on the 2024 tournament, bringing the overall payout at the Fields Ranch East event to $12m.
Last year, Amy Yang won $1.56m for her victory. However, the 2025 winner will scoop one of the biggest prizes ever awarded in the women’s game, with $1.8m going to the player who lifts the trophy on Sunday evening.
While that will be a potentially life-changing sum for the victor, the winner’s caddie will also leave PGA Frisco significantly better off in the financial stakes, taking a percentage of that prize money.
Typically, the winning caddie will take 10% of the winner's total. That means Yang’s caddie Jan Meierling won around $156,000 a year ago, but this year’s winning caddie is in line for around $180,000, in addition to a probable base payment to cover their expenses. With Jeeno Thitikul leading at the halfway stage, her caddie Banpot Bunpisansaree is in prime position for the payout.
The winning caddie will no doubt feel they have been good value for the financial reward they will receive. That’s because the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is providing a stern test for players, with many big names missing the cut and two-time Major winner Stacy Lewis even suggesting the course setup is not helping the effort to grow the women’s game due to the knock-on effect of slow play, with rounds regularly lasting over six hours.
It's not just winning caddies who will be well rewarded for their efforts in Texas this week, with players finishing in the top 10 of tournaments generally expected to award their caddies 7% of their prize money, with 5% going to those whose players finish above the cut line.
