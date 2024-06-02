US Women's Open 2024 Final Round Leaderboard And Live Report: Minjee Lee Takes Early Lead

Refresh

NO BIRDIE FOR MINJEE LEE ON 7 Minjee's birdie putt slides by, but she cleans up for par to remain two ahead after Andrea also secured her par. The final pairing remain +4 for the day between them. Up at the 8th, Saso drains a clutch 12ft par put after an average chip from the front edge left her with a bit of work to do.

FINAL PAIRING LAY UP ON THE PAR 5 7TH, FIND GREEN Both Andrea and Minjee Lee lay up on the Par 5 7th hole. Minjee looks in control so far, but it's worth noting she's missed every fairway so far this afternoon - albeit she's found the first cut on a few occasions. Both ladies find the green with their wedge shots with Minjee sticking it inside 10 feet. Andrea has a lengthier effort. (Image credit: Getty Images)

BIRDIE FOR SHIBUNO ON THE 7TH Hinako Shibuno, who was +2 for the day, gets her first birdie of the day on the 7th. She moves up to T2 alongside Andrea Lee, two back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

MINJEE LEE BOGEYS THE 6TH, ANDREA SECURES HER PAR The pin position on 6 is so, so difficult. Minjee hit a great long-range putt, but it slipped 4ft past on the lightning fast greens. The subtle break catches her out as she lips out with her par attempt, dropping back to -4. After a stressful tee-shot, Andrea's two putt was largely stress-free as she secures her par to remain at -2.

ANDREA LEE ALMOST FINDS THE WATER, AGAIN. Andrea Lee almost makes the same mistake as Meechai did on 6 and find the water left of the green. Her tee shot settles in the fringe grass about a yard from the drink, much to her relief. Minjee left herself a lengthy putt across the green in what was clearly an anti-water shot, which she leaves about 3ft past the pin.

PARS FOR MINJEE AND ANDREA LEE ON 5 Minjee's birdie putt slips just past the hole, while Andrea's didn't really have a chance. Comfy pars for both ladies in the final group on the 5th.

NIGHTMARE FOR MEECHAI AS SHE CARDS A 6 AT THE PAR 3 6TH Disaster. After finding the water from the tee, Meechai finds the green but three putts including a 360-degree horseshoe from about 4ft for double bogey. After a shaky bogey-bogey start, she managed to stabilise her round with three straight pars. It's not very stable now, though. (Image credit: Getty Images)

BIRDIE LOOKS FOR ANDREA AND MINJEE LEE ON THE 5TH Both ladies are safely aboard the 5th green and have around 15ft looks at birdie.

CLUTCH PAR PUTT FROM MINJEE LEE AS SHE RESTORES HER TWO SHOT LEAD Wow. A HUGE putt for Minjee as she rakes in a 25-footer for par, moments before Andrea Lee tapped in for a double bogey. Up ahead, the aforementioned Saso (-1) reels from her 4-putt double bogey and Meechai (-3) finds the water on the 6th. The lead is back to two and could increase further very shortly.

SASO FOUR PUTTS ON THE 6TH Everyone is dropping shots! Up ahead on the 6th, Yuka Saso misses a 4ft par putt, sending it 5ft past. She then misses the returning putt back up the hill for only the forth four putt of her LPGA career. (Image credit: Getty Images)

MORE TROUBLE FOR ANDREA LEE ON THE 4TH Lee took her penalty drop back 50 yards to try and avoid a hanging tree blocking her approach to the 4th green. She clatters said tree with her approach, with her ball almost rebounding into the water for a second time, but she makes a great recovery shot from thick rough to give herself a look at a bogey. Minjee is also in a bit of trouble after missing the green short with her approach - she has 15ft to save par.

ANDREA LEE FINDS THE WATER ON THE 4TH Disaster for Andrea just moments after trimming the lead to one as she hits her drive on the 4th hole into the water. Minjee found the same penalty area twice already this week, but stays well away from it, trickling into the rough just left of the fairway.

MINJEE LEE BOGEYS THE THIRD, LEAD DOWN TO ONE With a near impossible up-and-down from the back bunker, Minjee splashes her sand shot through the green but chips up to a couple of feet. Andrea Lee had a 25ft putt to tie the lead, but cannot convert. Minjee taps in for her bogey and the lead is trimmed to one! (Image credit: Getty Images)

THE LEADER FINDS THE SAND ON 3 An uncharacteristic mistake from Minjee Lee as she find the back right bunker on the third after driving into the first cut. The entire green slopes away from her so getting up and down will be a tough task. Andrea Lee, however, safely finds the front edge of the green.

MINJEE'S SUNDAY RECORD Seems good. #USWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/KBzrtPIgCJJune 2, 2024 This is good, right? The stats tell the story, and the two-time major winner is strutting her stuff already this afternoon.

TWO PARS FOR THE FINAL GROUP ON THE 2ND Minjee hits a tame birdie putt to 'gimmie' range for a stress-free par. Andrea makes a fantastic sand save from that deep front bunker - a confidence builder for her after a shaky opening bogey.

MINJEE FINDS THE GREEN, ANDREA FINDS THE BUNKER Both players had only 100 yards for their approach shots into the second hole, but Andrea Lee could only find the deep greenside bunker short of the flag. Minjee fires a dart into around 10 feet from the hole as she looks to extend her early lead.

NIGHTMARE START FOR MEECHAI Wichanee Meechai three putts the second green to fall back to 3-under-par. Two bogeys in her opening two holes is not the start she had in mind...

MINJEE LEE BIRDIES THE FIRST TO TAKE SOLO LEAD, ANDREA BOGEYS Dead centre. Minjee Lee birdies the first hole to take the solo lead at the first. Meanwhile, Andrea Lee fails to clean up from around 5ft and drops a shot. A two shot swing for the two time major champ over her playing partner, while Meechai has a testing par putt on the 2nd green.

MEECHAI DROPS A SHOT AT THE FIRST Wichanee Meechai misses a short par putt on the first green to drop back to 4-under-par. Behind her, both Andrea and Minjee Lee find the green. Andrea finds the centre of the green leaving a lengthy birdie putt, while Minjee is in a much better position with around 15ft left for her birdie attempt.

THE LEADERS BEGIN THEIR FINAL ROUNDS Both Minjee and Andrea Lee find the short grass with their opening tee shots. Minjee was a bit fortunate, dancing past the left fairway bunker to find the first cut. Andrea finds the centre of the fairway. We're fully underway at the final day of the 2024 Women's US Open! (Image credit: Getty Images)

WHAT'S ON THE LINE TODAY Playing for the largest purse in women's golf history 👀 pic.twitter.com/YqgQocutiCJune 2, 2024 Not only is major championship glory on offer for competitors this afternoon in Pennsylvania, this edition of the Women's US Open boasts the biggest purse in the history of women's golf.

DAY OF DRAMA AHEAD Most of the field have begun their final rounds, and those chasing are trying to post as low number as possible in order to pile the pressure on. Yan Liu is five-over for the tournament, so not in contention, but four-under for the day through 15. That shows there are birdies out there for those brave enough to seek them out. For everyone else behind her, there is plenty of time to change the course of history and book their spot in history as a Major champion. What drama will today throw up, I wonder?...