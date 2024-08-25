Alexa Pano Facts: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The LPGA Tour Pro

Alexa Pano is making her mark in the professional game after a brilliant amateur career – here are 20 things you may not know about her

Alexa Pano is one of the game’s rising stars having already claimed one professional win after turning pro in 2022. That came after a glorious amateur career where she earned a reputation as a generational talent.

With Pano poised to have an equally successful professional career, here are 20 things you may not be familiar with about the American.

1. Alexa Pano was born in Westborough, Massachusetts on 20 August 2004.

2. Her parents divorced when she was a newborn, and she was raised by her father, Rick, in Florida.

3. She began playing golf at the age of five when she told her dad she wanted take up the game. Two weeks later after playing for the first time, she took part in her first tournament.

4. At the age of seven, while playing in the 2012 US Kids Golf World Championship, she was filmed for documentary The Short Game.

5. In the movie, she explained she had an ambition to become the first woman to play in an event at Augusta National.

6. She played there in the 2014 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and by 2017 had become the first three-time national finalist.

7. She is tied for most US Kids Golf World Championship titles with five.

8. In 2016 at the age of 11, she became the youngest golfer to play an LPGA of Japan Tour event when she took part in the Yonex Ladies Open.

9. She played in her maiden LPGA Tour event at the age of 13, in the 2018 Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

10. The same year she was part of the winning US Junior Ryder Cup team.

11. In 2019, aged 14, she was the youngest of the 72 players in the field for the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

12. That year, she was also the youngest player in the US Women’s Open field – her maiden Major.

13. Pano also played in the winning US team at the 2019 Junior Solheim Cup.

14. She turned professional in 2022 and played on the Epson Tour.

15. She earned her LPGA Tour card via Q-school in 2023.

16. Later that year, she claimed her maiden professional win at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

17. Also in 2023, she became the first female player to be represented by an NFL team when the New England Patriots sponsored her. She is also a fan of the club.

18. Pano has been with Titleist since the age of 10

19. Alexa’s dad Rick has coached her throughout her career and is also her caddie.

20. She is a big fan of Taylor Swift and has seen her live, which she has described as "the best night of my life."

Alexa Pano Bio

Full NameAlexa Pano
Born20 August 2004
Height5ft 11in (180cm)
Turned Pro2022
Current TourLPGA Tour
Former ToursEpson Tour
Professional Wins1
Career-High Rolex Ranking78

Alexa Pano Professional Wins

YearEventWinning Score
2023ISPS Handa World Invitational-8 (playoff)
