AIG Women's Open Leaderboard: Nelly Korda Holds Slender Advantage On Back Nine At St Andrews

Refresh

FINAL PAIRING ON THE CLOCK As the final pair are given an official 'hurry up' by a looming official who is watching the clock, much further forward, Lottie Woad almost drains a putt of over 100 feet as she chases that Smyth Salver. If you asked the Englishwoman, she would probably say her sights are still set on the title, but that seems a little far fetched at this point. Back in the final group, Lilia Vu goes one better than Woad by sending a huge putt down on the 12th. One of the two recent bogeys is effectively wiped out and Vu goes to five-under - three back.

WIND MAKING PLAYERS LOOK FOOLISH With an energy-sapping gale gusting across the links at St Andrews, Lilia Vu sends her birdie putt on the 11th a good six feet out to the right before it eventually came back well after passing the hole. Her par putt missed, too, leaving the American with consecutive bogeys on her card. Frustrating times for the World No.2. Meanwhile, Korda's lead at the top is now two after Jiyai Shin pushes a short putt wide. Shin is now at six-under.

VU STUMBLES Lilia Vu three-putts at the 10th and drops a shot to fall back to five-under. The American's second effort was really tough, into the wind, and it came agonisingly close to going in. But no cigar for Lilia Vu and she is now three behind with much of the back nine still to play.

NO PROBLEMS FOR NELLY Magic from the leader. Reportedly left with a prime lie in the greenside bunker at number 11, Korda whipped her golf ball out of the sand and trickled it to four or five feet. Par saved. She moves on. Pure class from the bunker on 11 from the current leader of the AIG Women's Open. pic.twitter.com/yMZ6z1htR5August 25, 2024

DON'T FORGET ABOUT KO The New Zealander is not going away and is showing the kind of form that could scare Korda down the back nine. She just missed with a giant putt from range on the 12th but has proved her quality already today with two birdies and no dropped shots. A brilliant up and down by Lydia Ko on 10.She is -2 for her round, and just one back. pic.twitter.com/bUTBwljUDQAugust 25, 2024

SHIN TIDIES UP Jiyai Shin avoids a potentially-costly bogey on the ninth after her initial lag putt had come up a fair way short. It was an awkward four footer for the Korean, but she exhibited all of her experience to calmly slot it into the hole.

BACK-TO-BACK BIRDIES FOR NELLY Is the writing on the wall for Korda and Shin? Korda rolls in another of those awkward-length birdie putts and takes the lead on her own. Shin is unlikely to join her again after the howling wind sends her ball a long way left on the ninth green. All smiles for Nelly Korda.She leads by one from Jiyai Shin. Lilia Vu and Lydia Ko are a shot further back. pic.twitter.com/fFlWktUp4hAugust 25, 2024

KORDA FIGHTS BACK We have a Major tournament on our hands here! Korda seems to have found her groove with the putter after running a few close by early on and pours in her third birdie in five holes. The American is out in 34 and is at seven-under alongside Shin.

FIRST BIRDIE FROM FINAL GROUP Jiyai Shin wrestles the solo lead back courtesy of a birdie at seven. The final few holes of the front nine seem to be offering up chances to everyone, while the back nine is playing particularly difficult. The Korean's tee shot at the par-3 eighth is excellent, too. This could quickly become a two-shot lead for Shin.

WHAT CHAMPIONS DO Nelly Korda is back among the leaders after confidently striking her birdie putt in on the seventh. The American has gone birdie-bogey-birdie in her past three holes. Korda, Vu, and Jiyai Shin out in front on six-under after Vu comes up short with her long-range birdie effort on the sixth. Bouncing back.After bogeying 6, Korda regains a share of the lead with this birdie on 7. pic.twitter.com/PjDQRybe1BAugust 25, 2024

PLAY HEATING UP AS TEMPERATURE DROPS It looks bitterly cold out on the links at St Andrews this afternoon, but the competition is hotting up, big time. There are seven golfers within two shots of the lead, with our co-leaders ahead of three players by just one. Everyone is through at least five holes, so there is still some way to go...

KORDA SLIPS Nelly Korda's time at the top of the leaderboard was a brief one, with the American pushing at a short-ish par putt on the sixth and watching it skip on by.

WOAD BOUNCES STRAIGHT BACK Lottie Woad proves her quality and mental fortitude by rolling in a birdie putt on the ninth and skipping back to one-under. She now has a four-stroke lead in the race for the leading amateur prize.

LEXI THOMPSON FINISHES AIG WOMEN'S OPEN The American legend, unfortunately, ends her AIG Women's Open with a bogey and appears to have tears in her eyes as she hugs her playing partner and caddie. That could be the final time we see Thompson at any Major, let alone a Women's Open, after she announced plans to retire from a full professional schedule earlier in the summer. Although, the 29-year-old is qualified for two Majors next year and would said she would see how she is feeling mentally in the build-up to next summer before making a decision. A moment to savour for Lexi Thompson. pic.twitter.com/3wMc9bMOd3August 25, 2024

KORDA JOINS THE LEAD Jenny Shin grabs one of the shots she dropped on the fourth right back at the fifth and is into solo fifth. Meanwhile, her playing partner Korda joins the leaders after her own birdie! Back at the top. Nelly Korda makes birdie on the par 5 fifth to tie the lead with Jiyai Shin and Lilia Vu at -6. pic.twitter.com/ZOLfPjdgM4August 25, 2024

WOES FOR WOAD An unlucky tee shot on the par-3 eighth sees Woad find a pot bunker, forcing the amateur to fire out sideways. From there, she managed the best she could but ended up missing with her bogey attempt and it's a double. While her Open dreams might be fading, Woad has to better +3 if she wants to claim the Smyth Salver. Woad is currently even par for the championship.

ALEXANDER GATHERING MOMENTUM Casandra Alexander was four-over through the first five holes back on Thursday. She has just chained together birdies on the par-3 eighth and par-4 ninth and is now in a share of fifth place - three strokes back. You never know...

PACE OF PLAY ALREADY DRAGGING Lilia Vu and Jiyai Shin have faced a 20-minute wait to tee off on the par-5 fifth. Both absolutely rifle their drives down the middle, regardless. The weather conditions out there today are making it really tough to just walk up and hit a shot.

CASANDRA ALEXANDER NAILS BIRDIE FROM DOWNTOWN The South African drains a birdie putt from all of maybe 70 feet! It was miles out. Way downtown, as they say. She is back to two-under for the Championship. Meanwhile, her playing partner, Mao Saigo, makes her third birdie in four holes and moves up to three-under. The Japanese golfer is now well and truly among the challengers.

SHIN STILL SMILING There will be no repeat of her mistake at the third. Jiyai Shin tidies up for par on the fourth hole. Not even a little shout from afar could put the 36-year-old off her game. Well done. (Image credit: Getty Images)

CHASER HENSELEIT MAKES BOGEY Esther Henseleit was one of the players at three-under, until a lengthy attempt at a par save drifted just off target on the fifth.

JENNY SHIN MAKES A SIX Shin makes a real mess of the fourth, taking a drop and then missing her short bogey putt. It was always breaking left, but she never gave it a chance off the face. With that, the Korean is one-over for the day and three back from the top two.

SHIN BOGEYS THREE (Image credit: Getty Images) The leader is now a co-leader after three-putting at the third. Shin was bold with her first putt and ended up missing a fairly short one for par. Shin tried to be positive but dragged it wide. Both Jiyai Shin and Lilia Vu are at six-under, one in front of Lydia Ko, Jenny Shin, and Nelly Korda.

IT'S ALL GO FOR KO Lydia Ko is up to five-under after a birdie at four. It never really looked like it was going in, the birdie putt, but her strike was pure and it rolled end over end before dropping in the left edge. Lydia Ko closes the gap on the leaders to just one with this birdie on 4. pic.twitter.com/kOzqMUzxEjAugust 25, 2024

HULL DROPS A SHOT The first-round leader has endured a tough weekend, sliding out of contention yesterday and failing to make sufficient ground today. Hull drops a shot at the sixth after taking an unplayable off the tee and narrowly missing with both her approach shot and long-range par attempt.

RECORD WINNER'S CHECK Jiyai Shin holds up the 2012 Women's Open trophy (Image credit: Getty Images) Earlier in the week, the R&A announced a record prize money payout for the 2024 AIG Women's Open. There is a total of $9.5 million on offer and almost $1.5 going to the winner. When Jiyai Shin last won, in 2012, the total prize fund was $2.75 million. It has grown considerably since, however.

JENNY SHIN GENERATES ANOTHER BIRDIE CHANCE Jenny Shin, already one-under for the day, defies a poor lie in the fairway - where her ball was at the back end of a divot - to shovel a lovely wedge shot into 10 feet. She could move one back very shortly... But it's not meant to be. A seemingly tame putt misses and a frustrated Jenny Shin trudges away knowing she has missed a good opportunity...

KORDA MAKES STEADY START The World No.1 has opened up with a couple of pars today - much improved from yesterday when she went bogey-bogey. Korda almost drained one from range on the second but it missed by a matter of inches.

WINDY AT ST ANDREWS It has been pretty tough all week, weather-wise, and Sunday looks to be no different. Check out this video of Alison Lee popping home her third birdie of the day and just look at how much that flag is whipping around... From off the green 🐥Alison Lee cards her third birdie of the day. pic.twitter.com/DTECDNF9yRAugust 25, 2024

LEADING PAIR IN FOR PAR Shin's birdie putt was from a little further out than I first thought, perhaps 10 feet, and she has to make do with a par after watching it roll by the left edge. Moments later, Lilia Vu gets herself out of a jam by sending a par putt in from an almost identical position after he second shot had found the rough on the back left.

WOAD EVEN FOR THE DAY Earlier, English amateur Lottie Woad made a super start via a birdie at the first. Since then, she has dropped a shot so remains level for the day and five strokes back of the leader. Nothing but the hole. 🕳Amateur Lottie Woad makes a birdie on the first to move to -3 for the Championship. pic.twitter.com/h62ms0nU88August 25, 2024

SHIN OFF THE FLAGSTICK Our leader almost makes a sublime start, sending her approach shot at one off the flagstick. Luckily, it had bounced first so came to a rest well within comfortable birdie range. Although, in blustery conditions like these, is any putt really that comfortable?... Leader Jiyai Shin comes close to holing out for eagle on 1.She has to settle for par in the end. pic.twitter.com/CsABu7CfQfAugust 25, 2024

LEADERS ARE UNDERWAY Everyone is now out on the course at St Andrews, with leader Jiyai Shin the final player to start. There has never been a three-time winner of this event since it became a Major in 2001 - Shin is potentially 18 holes away from changing that and adding to her extraordinarily successful career. Shin won the Women's Open in 2008 and 2012 - one of several facts about the must successful Korean golfer of all time.