'First Time I’d Ever Left Augusta Happy' - McIlroy On Memorable Masters Final Round

On Sunday 10th April 2022, Rory McIlroy produced one of the best rounds in, not just Masters history, but also Major history, as he fired a bogey-free 64, which included six birdies and an eagle.

Amongst the sheer class was one of the iconic images of 2022, with the four-time Major winner holing a near-impossible bunker shot at the 72nd hole at Augusta National. In a scene which went viral, McIlroy has now spoken about that moment, calling it the "first time I’d ever left Augusta happy."

Speaking to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), McIlroy stated that "it was my best finish at The Masters and shooting 64 on the final round (the lowest final round in Masters' history) was an experience wherever you are in the field. No bogeys and, on the 18th, that was the fourth time I’d holed out from off the green that day. It was like one of those dreams you have, when everything goes right at Augusta.

“So it might have seemed a little victory to some – but it was a huge victory to me. That was the first time I’d ever left Augusta happy. Sure, I’d done well there before – I’d had something like six top-10s in the previous eight years – but that was the first time I’d left there with a big smile on my face. And with my history at Augusta, that was really notable for me.”

As mentioned, the most memorable part of the round came at the 18th hole, where the 33-year-old holed an incredible bunker shot that looked like it had bogey written all over it. "It was difficult, I had to aim well up the slope, would have taken eight to 10 feet all day."

Collin Morikawa and McIlroy on the 18th green after their holed bunker shots (Image credit: Getty Images)

For those who remember, McIlroy then did a somewhat mix of a fist pump and club throw. Just a few minutes later his playing partner, Collin Morikawa, then holed his shot from the exact same bunker.

When the ball dropped "I exploded," said McIlroy, who then added "Collin then holed his – pandemonium! I’m telling you that’s as much fun as I’ve ever had on a golf course. And I’m also telling you that the second best time I've had like that, was when I was in the final group with Tiger when he won at the Tour Championship (in 2018), his first title in five years."

Rather humorously, the Northern Irishman then admitted that "my two most favourite moments like that, have been when I’ve not won!" However, could that opinion change come Sunday at The Masters? Certainly, going into the event, McIlroy will be one of the favourites as he looks to finally complete the career Grand Slam, with the 14-time Masters competitor's best finish coming in last year's tournament.