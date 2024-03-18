Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The LPGA Tour returns to the US after a three-tournament spell in the Far East with the event at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles

Nelly Korda takes a shot at the LPGA Drive On Championship
Nelly Korda makes her first start since victory at the LPGA Drive On Championship
After a three-tournament spell in the Far East, the LPGA Tour returns to the US with the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles.

The tournament, which used to be called the DIO Implant LA Open, has a purse of $2m, which is only $200,000 less than the highest prize fund on the LPGA Tour so far this season at the Blue Bay LPGA.

This week’s figure is also $225,000 more than last year’s purse, which handed $262,500 to winner Ruoning Yin. Back then, she beat Georgia Hall by one shot for her maiden LPGA Tour win, which left Hall having to settle for $165,070.

This year, the winner will be awarded $300,000 while the runner-up will claim $188,651. Meanwhile, there are 500 Race To CME Globe points available to the winner as a season that promises record-breaking prize money continues.

Below is the prize money payout for the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship. 

Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st$300,000
2nd$188,651
3rd$136,853
4th$105,866
5th$85,211
6th$69,718
7th$58,356
8th$51,127
9th$45,962
10th$41,831
11th$38,731
12th$36,149
13th$33,877
14th$31,812
15th$29,952
16th$28,300
17th$26,855
18th$25,615
19th$24,582
20th$23,755
21st$22,930
22nd$22,103
23rd$21,278
24th$20,450
25th$19,728
26th$19,005
27th$18,281
28th$17,558
29th$16,836
30th$16,216
31st$15,596
32nd$14,976
33rd$14,356
34th$13,736
35th$13,221
36th$12,704
37th$12,189
38th$11,671
39th$11,154
40th$10,741
41st$10,329
42nd$9,916
43rd$9,502
44th$9,089
45th$8,779
46th$8,469
47th$8,159
48th$7,849
49th$7,539
50th$7,229
51st$7,024
52nd$6,817
53rd$6,609
54th$6,404
55th$6,197
56th$5,990
57th$5,784
58th$5,577
59th$5,372
60th$5,164
61st$5,062
62nd$4,957
63rd$4,854
64th$4,752
65th$4,647

Who Are The Stars In The Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship?

Ruoning Yin with the DIO Implant LA Open trophy

Ruoning Yin is the defending champion

The five-time Major winner who the tournament is now named after isn’t playing this week after retiring in 2016. However, she is the host, and will be welcoming some of the world’s best players.

One is Nelly Korda, who is making her first start since victory at January’s LPGA Drive On Championship.

Defending champion Ruinong Yin also plays, along with the player currently leading the world rankings, Lilia Vu. The American has endured a frustrating two weeks after withdrawing from the final round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship due to illness and then pulling out of the Blue Bay LPGA through injury.

She will be hoping it’s a case of third time lucky this week, as she looks to build on her best finish of the season so far, a T7 at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Other big names in the field include Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang, who each appeared in the first mixed edition of The Match alongside Rory McIlroy and Max Homa in February.

Elsewhere, there are also returns to LPGA Tour action for Sophia Popov and Caroline Masson after taking maternity leave.

There are also appearances from US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson, Charley Hull and last year’s runner-up, Georgia Hall.

Some of the world’s best players are in the field, including World No.1 Lilia Vu, defending champion Ruoning Yin, Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang. Other big names in the field include Brooke Henderson, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship?

Players are competing for a purse of $2m, which is an increase on the $1.75m on offer in 2023, when the event was called the DIO Implant LA Open. The winner will receive $300,000.

