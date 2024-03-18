Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

After a three-tournament spell in the Far East, the LPGA Tour returns to the US with the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles.

The tournament, which used to be called the DIO Implant LA Open, has a purse of $2m, which is only $200,000 less than the highest prize fund on the LPGA Tour so far this season at the Blue Bay LPGA.

This week’s figure is also $225,000 more than last year’s purse, which handed $262,500 to winner Ruoning Yin. Back then, she beat Georgia Hall by one shot for her maiden LPGA Tour win, which left Hall having to settle for $165,070.

This year, the winner will be awarded $300,000 while the runner-up will claim $188,651. Meanwhile, there are 500 Race To CME Globe points available to the winner as a season that promises record-breaking prize money continues.

Below is the prize money payout for the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship.

Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $300,000 2nd $188,651 3rd $136,853 4th $105,866 5th $85,211 6th $69,718 7th $58,356 8th $51,127 9th $45,962 10th $41,831 11th $38,731 12th $36,149 13th $33,877 14th $31,812 15th $29,952 16th $28,300 17th $26,855 18th $25,615 19th $24,582 20th $23,755 21st $22,930 22nd $22,103 23rd $21,278 24th $20,450 25th $19,728 26th $19,005 27th $18,281 28th $17,558 29th $16,836 30th $16,216 31st $15,596 32nd $14,976 33rd $14,356 34th $13,736 35th $13,221 36th $12,704 37th $12,189 38th $11,671 39th $11,154 40th $10,741 41st $10,329 42nd $9,916 43rd $9,502 44th $9,089 45th $8,779 46th $8,469 47th $8,159 48th $7,849 49th $7,539 50th $7,229 51st $7,024 52nd $6,817 53rd $6,609 54th $6,404 55th $6,197 56th $5,990 57th $5,784 58th $5,577 59th $5,372 60th $5,164 61st $5,062 62nd $4,957 63rd $4,854 64th $4,752 65th $4,647

Who Are The Stars In The Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship?

Ruoning Yin is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

The five-time Major winner who the tournament is now named after isn’t playing this week after retiring in 2016. However, she is the host, and will be welcoming some of the world’s best players.

One is Nelly Korda, who is making her first start since victory at January’s LPGA Drive On Championship.

Defending champion Ruinong Yin also plays, along with the player currently leading the world rankings, Lilia Vu. The American has endured a frustrating two weeks after withdrawing from the final round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship due to illness and then pulling out of the Blue Bay LPGA through injury.

She will be hoping it’s a case of third time lucky this week, as she looks to build on her best finish of the season so far, a T7 at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Other big names in the field include Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang, who each appeared in the first mixed edition of The Match alongside Rory McIlroy and Max Homa in February.

Elsewhere, there are also returns to LPGA Tour action for Sophia Popov and Caroline Masson after taking maternity leave.

There are also appearances from US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson, Charley Hull and last year’s runner-up, Georgia Hall.

