Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
After a three-tournament spell in the Far East, the LPGA Tour returns to the US with the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles.
The tournament, which used to be called the DIO Implant LA Open, has a purse of $2m, which is only $200,000 less than the highest prize fund on the LPGA Tour so far this season at the Blue Bay LPGA.
This week’s figure is also $225,000 more than last year’s purse, which handed $262,500 to winner Ruoning Yin. Back then, she beat Georgia Hall by one shot for her maiden LPGA Tour win, which left Hall having to settle for $165,070.
This year, the winner will be awarded $300,000 while the runner-up will claim $188,651. Meanwhile, there are 500 Race To CME Globe points available to the winner as a season that promises record-breaking prize money continues.
Below is the prize money payout for the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship.
Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$300,000
|2nd
|$188,651
|3rd
|$136,853
|4th
|$105,866
|5th
|$85,211
|6th
|$69,718
|7th
|$58,356
|8th
|$51,127
|9th
|$45,962
|10th
|$41,831
|11th
|$38,731
|12th
|$36,149
|13th
|$33,877
|14th
|$31,812
|15th
|$29,952
|16th
|$28,300
|17th
|$26,855
|18th
|$25,615
|19th
|$24,582
|20th
|$23,755
|21st
|$22,930
|22nd
|$22,103
|23rd
|$21,278
|24th
|$20,450
|25th
|$19,728
|26th
|$19,005
|27th
|$18,281
|28th
|$17,558
|29th
|$16,836
|30th
|$16,216
|31st
|$15,596
|32nd
|$14,976
|33rd
|$14,356
|34th
|$13,736
|35th
|$13,221
|36th
|$12,704
|37th
|$12,189
|38th
|$11,671
|39th
|$11,154
|40th
|$10,741
|41st
|$10,329
|42nd
|$9,916
|43rd
|$9,502
|44th
|$9,089
|45th
|$8,779
|46th
|$8,469
|47th
|$8,159
|48th
|$7,849
|49th
|$7,539
|50th
|$7,229
|51st
|$7,024
|52nd
|$6,817
|53rd
|$6,609
|54th
|$6,404
|55th
|$6,197
|56th
|$5,990
|57th
|$5,784
|58th
|$5,577
|59th
|$5,372
|60th
|$5,164
|61st
|$5,062
|62nd
|$4,957
|63rd
|$4,854
|64th
|$4,752
|65th
|$4,647
Who Are The Stars In The Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship?
The five-time Major winner who the tournament is now named after isn’t playing this week after retiring in 2016. However, she is the host, and will be welcoming some of the world’s best players.
One is Nelly Korda, who is making her first start since victory at January’s LPGA Drive On Championship.
Defending champion Ruinong Yin also plays, along with the player currently leading the world rankings, Lilia Vu. The American has endured a frustrating two weeks after withdrawing from the final round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship due to illness and then pulling out of the Blue Bay LPGA through injury.
She will be hoping it’s a case of third time lucky this week, as she looks to build on her best finish of the season so far, a T7 at the Honda LPGA Thailand.
Other big names in the field include Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang, who each appeared in the first mixed edition of The Match alongside Rory McIlroy and Max Homa in February.
Elsewhere, there are also returns to LPGA Tour action for Sophia Popov and Caroline Masson after taking maternity leave.
There are also appearances from US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson, Charley Hull and last year’s runner-up, Georgia Hall.
