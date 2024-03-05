Blue Bay LPGA Prize Money Payout 2024

After tournaments in Thailand and Singapore, the LPGA Tour’s final action in the Far East for the time being takes place in China with the Blue Bay LPGA at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club.

This week’s tournament offers the highest prize purse of the year so far, and it will hold that status until the first Major of 2024, April’s Chevron Championship.

Competitors will be playing for an overall prize money payout of $2.2m, which is $400,000 more than last week’s HSBC Women’s World Championship. The tournament’s purse is also $100,000 more than last time it was played, in 2018, when Mexico’s Gaby Lopez claimed a first prize of $315,000.

This week’s winner will earn $15,000 more than that, while the runner-up is in line for a windfall of $207,516 as a record breaking year for prize money on the LPGA Tour, which will see over $118m allocated overall, continues.

Below is the prize money payout for the Blue Bay LPGA.

Blue Bay LPGA Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $330,000 2nd $207,516 3rd $150,538 4th $116,453 5th $93,732 6th $76,689 7th $64,192 8th $56,240 9th $50,559 10th $46,014 11th $42,604 12th $39,764 13th $37,264 14th $34,993 15th $32,947 16th $31,130 17th $29,540 18th $28,176 19th $27,040 20th $26,131 21st $25,223 22nd $24,313 23rd $23,405 24th $22,495 25th $21,701 26th $20,906 27th $20,109 28th $19,314 29th $18,519 30th $17,837 31st $17,155 32nd $16,474 33rd $15,792 34th $15,110 35th $14,543 36th $13,974 37th $13,407 38th $12,838 39th $12,269 40th $11,816 41st $11,362 42nd $10,908 43rd $10,452 44th $9,998 45th $9,657 46th $9,316 47th $8,975 48th $8,634 49th $8,293 50th $7,952 51st $7,727 52nd $7,498 53rd $7,270 54th $7,045 55th $6,817 56th $6,589 57th $6,363 58th $6,135 59th $5,909 60th $5,681 61st $5,568 62nd $5,453 63rd $5,340 64th $5,227 65th $5,112

Who Are The Star Names In The Blue Bay LPGA?

Gaby Lopez is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the biggest names in the field is former World No.1 Lydia Ko. She already has one victory to her name in 2024, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, and she was close to making up two at the LPGA Drive On Championship, but had to settle for runner-up behind Nelly Korda.

The New Zealander only needs one more victory to guarantee a place in the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame. Will this be the week she gets over the line?

To do so, she will face some stiff competition, not least from 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, who produced her best performance of the season at last week’s HSBC Women’s World Championship to finish second.

Former champions of the tournament Sei Young Kim and Minjee Lee also play, while Lilia Vu, who is currently top of the world rankings, returns to action after withdrawing from last week’s tournament after the third round due to illness.

Other big names in the field include World No.4 Ruoning Yin, three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist and the winner of last week’s event, Sarah Schmelzel.

Gaby Lopez, who won the trophy the last time the tournament was held, in 2018, also plays.

Who Is Playing At The Blue Bay LPGA? Some of the best players in the world are in the field including Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier and Ruoning Yin. The event will also include 25 players from the China Golf Association.