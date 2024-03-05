Blue Bay LPGA Prize Money Payout 2024

The biggest payout of the 2024 LPGA Tour season so far is on offer as the tournament returns following a six-year absence

Lydia Ko takes a shot at the HSBC Women's World Championship
Lydia Ko is hoping for her second win of the season
After tournaments in Thailand and Singapore, the LPGA Tour’s final action in the Far East for the time being takes place in China with the Blue Bay LPGA at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club.

This week’s tournament offers the highest prize purse of the year so far, and it will hold that status until the first Major of 2024, April’s Chevron Championship.

Competitors will be playing for an overall prize money payout of $2.2m, which is $400,000 more than last week’s HSBC Women’s World Championship. The tournament’s purse is also $100,000 more than last time it was played, in 2018, when Mexico’s Gaby Lopez claimed a first prize of $315,000.

This week’s winner will earn $15,000 more than that, while the runner-up is in line for a windfall of $207,516 as a record breaking year for prize money on the LPGA Tour, which will see over $118m allocated overall, continues.

Below is the prize money payout for the Blue Bay LPGA.

Blue Bay LPGA Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$330,000
2nd$207,516
3rd$150,538
4th$116,453
5th$93,732
6th$76,689
7th$64,192
8th$56,240
9th$50,559
10th$46,014
11th$42,604
12th$39,764
13th$37,264
14th$34,993
15th$32,947
16th$31,130
17th$29,540
18th$28,176
19th$27,040
20th$26,131
21st$25,223
22nd$24,313
23rd$23,405
24th$22,495
25th$21,701
26th$20,906
27th$20,109
28th$19,314
29th$18,519
30th$17,837
31st$17,155
32nd$16,474
33rd$15,792
34th$15,110
35th$14,543
36th$13,974
37th$13,407
38th$12,838
39th$12,269
40th$11,816
41st$11,362
42nd$10,908
43rd$10,452
44th$9,998
45th$9,657
46th$9,316
47th$8,975
48th$8,634
49th$8,293
50th$7,952
51st$7,727
52nd$7,498
53rd$7,270
54th$7,045
55th$6,817
56th$6,589
57th$6,363
58th$6,135
59th$5,909
60th$5,681
61st$5,568
62nd$5,453
63rd$5,340
64th$5,227
65th$5,112

Who Are The Star Names In The Blue Bay LPGA?

Gaby Lopez with the Blue Bay LPGA trophy after her 2018 victory in the tournament

Gaby Lopez is the defending champion

One of the biggest names in the field is former World No.1 Lydia Ko. She already has one victory to her name in 2024, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, and she was close to making up two at the LPGA Drive On Championship, but had to settle for runner-up behind Nelly Korda.

The New Zealander only needs one more victory to guarantee a place in the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame. Will this be the week she gets over the line?

To do so, she will face some stiff competition, not least from 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, who produced her best performance of the season at last week’s HSBC Women’s World Championship to finish second.

Former champions of the tournament Sei Young Kim and Minjee Lee also play, while Lilia Vu, who is currently top of the world rankings, returns to action after withdrawing from last week’s tournament after the third round due to illness.

Other big names in the field include World No.4 Ruoning Yin, three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist and the winner of last week’s event, Sarah Schmelzel.

Gaby Lopez, who won the trophy the last time the tournament was held, in 2018, also plays.

Who Is Playing At The Blue Bay LPGA?

Some of the best players in the world are in the field including Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier and Ruoning Yin. The event will also include 25 players from the China Golf Association.

Where Is The Blue Bay LPGA?

The Blue Bay LPGA takes place at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club in China. The course opened in 2012 and was the host venue for the event between 2014 to 2018. In 2024, the same venue hosts the tournament, which is being held for the first time in six years.

