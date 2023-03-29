DIO Implant LA Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

After missing last week’s Drive On Championship, World No.1 Lydia Ko returns for the DIO Implant LA Open.

A tie for 31st in the HSBC Women’s World Championship earlier in the month aside, Ko’s performances have consolidated her standing at the top of the world rankings in recent months. Since the turn of the year, she has had three top-10 finishes across the LET and LPGA Tour, including victory in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in February.

While she will be up against another high-quality field this week, including defending champion Nasa Hataoka, the New Zealander will surely be confident of taking her excellent form into the tournament as she bids for her 20th LPGA Tour title.

World No.12 Nasa Hataoka returns to defend her DIO Implant LA Open title (Image credit: Getty Images)

The event is taking place at a new venue, Palos Verdes Golf Club, after it had been held at Wilshire Country Club for the previous four years. This year’s venue was the host of last May’s Palos Verdes Championship. Back then, Marina Alex claimed victory, and she’ll surely be confident of another strong display this week given her relatively recent success there.

Like Ko, another player hoping to build on recent momentum will be Georgia Hall. The World No.13 missed out on her third LPGA Tour win last week when she was defeated in a playoff by Celine Boutier, but that display will have offered her plenty of encouragement as she looks for her first win on the Tour since the 2020 Cambia Portland Classic.

There are plenty more of the world’s best in this week’s field, not least World No.2 Nelly Korda. The American could only manage a tie for 57th last week, but her runner-up finish at the HSBC Women’s World Championship suggested she is not far away from her best form as she goes in search of her first win since November’s Pelican Women’s Championship.

World No.3 Jin Young Ko is in the field too. She beat Korda to that title in Singapore three weeks ago and followed that up with a tie for fifth last week. All the signs are that she has put her injury ravaged 2022 firmly behind her.

Thai World No.4 Atthaya Thitikul also plays. She has been on an impressive run of her own, with 10 top-10 finishes in her last 12 starts. However, she wasn’t quite at her best last week and could only manage a tie for 16th.

Two more players in the world’s top 10 also appear, World No.9 In Gee Chun and World No.10 Hyo-Joo Kim. Beyond that elite group, Honda LPGA Thailand winner Lilia Vu appears, as do Ireland’s Leona Maguire, World No.15 Danielle Kang, and AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai.

Elsewhere, LPGA Tour rookies Lucy Li and Gabriella Then will be hoping to impress in their native California.

Players are competing for a purse of $1.75m, with $262,500 awarded to the winner.

Below is the full prize breakdown and field for the 2023 DIO Implant LA Open.

DIO Implant LA Open Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $262,500 2nd $165,070 3rd $119,746 4th $92,633 5th $74,559 6th $61,003 7th $51,062 8th $44,736 9th $40,217 10th $36,602 11th $33,890 12th $31,630 13th $29,642 14th $27,835 15th $26,208 16th $24,762 17th $23,498 18th $22,413 19th $21,509 20th $20,786 21st $20,064 22nd $19,340 23rd $18,618 24th $17,894 25th $17,262 26th $16,630 27th $15,596 28th $15,363 29th $14,731 30th $14,189 31st $13,646 32nd $13,104 33rd $12,562 34th $12,019 35th $11,568 36th $11,116 37th $10,665 38th $10,212 39th $9,760 40th $9,399 41st $9,038 42nd $8,677 43rd $8,314 44th $7,953 45th $7,682 46th $7,410 47th $7,139 48th $6,868 49th $6,597 50th $6,326 51st $6,146 52nd $5,965 53rd $5,783 54th $5,604 55th $5,422 56th $5,241 57th $5,061 58th $4,880 59th $4,700 60th $4,519 61st $4,429 62nd $4,337 63rd $4,248 64th $4,158 65th $4,066

DIO Implant LA Open Field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Ching-Tzu Chen (a)

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Karen Chung

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Dana Fall

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Luna Sobron Galmes

Sofia Garcia

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Esther Henseleit

Daniela Holmqvist

Yaeeun Hong

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Caroline Inglis

Eun Hee Ji

Linnea Johansson

Soo Bin Joo

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

In Kyung Kim

Grace Kim

Gina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Jin Young Ko

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Mi Hyang Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Min Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yan Liu

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Ryann O'Toole

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Kum-Kang Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Valery Plata

Mel Reid

Riley Rennell

Paula Reto

Kiira Riihijarvi

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Maja Stark

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Ellinor Sudow

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Gabriella Then

Atthaya Thitikul

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Samantha Wagner

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Ruoning Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Where Is The DIO Implant LA Open Played? The 2023 DIO Implant LA Open will be played at Palos Verdes Golf Club having been held at Wilshire Country Club for the previous four years. The new venue was also the location for last May's Palos Verdes Championship.