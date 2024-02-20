Honda LPGA Thailand Prize Money Payout 2024

Lilia Vu defends her title as some of the world’s best players compete at the first of three successive LPGA Tour events in the Far East

Lilia Vu with the Honda LPGA Thailand trophy
Lilia Vu claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title at last year's event
After a break of almost a month, the LPGA Tour resumes with the third event of the season. It is also the first of three tournaments taking place in the Far East, with events in Singapore and China to follow.

This week, a field of 72 competes in the no-cut event, with a purse of $1.7m available. That’s an identical sum to the prize fund of the 2023 tournament, when Lilia Vu claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title.

That earned her a first prize of $255,000, and the same amount is on offer for this week’s winner.

As the 2024 season continues, many more eye-catching purses will be available at its tournaments, with the overall prize fund now standing at over $118m, a 69% increase on the total fund of just three years ago, which came to $70m.

As well as the financial rewards on offer this week, players are also competing for 500 Race to the CME Globe points as they continue to jostle for positions in the standings. That could ultimately see them qualify for one of the most lucrative events of the year, the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship, which will have an $11m purse.

Below is the full prize money payout for the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Honda LPGA Thailand Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$255,000
2nd$160,353
3rd$116,325
4th$89,986
5th$72,429
6th$59,260
7th$49,603
8th$43,458
9th$39,068
10th$35,556
11th$32,921
12th$30,727
13th$28,795
14th$27,040
15th$25,459
16th$24,055
17th$22,826
18th$21,773
19th$20,895
20th$20,192
21st$19,490
22nd$18,787
23rd$18,086
24th$17,383
25th$16,769
26th$16,154
27th$15,539
28th$14,924
29th$14,310
30th$13,783
31st$13,256
32nd$12,730
33rd$12,203
34th$11,676
35th$11,238
36th$10,798
37th$10,360
38th$9,921
39th$9,481
40th$9,130
41st$8,779
42nd$8,429
43rd$8,076
44th$7,726
45th$7,462
46th$7,199
47th$6,935
48th$6,672
49th$6,408
50th$6,145
51st$5,970
52nd$5,794
53rd$5,618
54th$5,444
55th$5,267
56th$5,091
57th$4,917
58th$4,740
59th$4,566
60th$4,390
61st$4,303
62nd$4,214
63rd$4,126
64th$4,039
65th$3,950

Who Are The Stars In The Honda LPGA Thailand?

Celine Boutier at the CME Group Tour Championship

Major winner Celine Boutier is one of the top players in the field

Much of the attention will be on defending champion Lilia Vu. She claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title by one shot over local favourite Natthakritta Vongtaveelap last year. 

That proved the catalyst for a memorable breakout season that included two Major wins on her way to the top of the world rankings for the first time – the position she holds heading into this week’s action.

She is far from the only big name in the field, though. Celine Boutier, who won the Amundi Evian Championship in 2023, also plays, along with US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz. Ruoning Yin, who claimed her maiden Major title with last year’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is also in the field.

Last week, Patty Tavatanakit won the LET’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International by seven shots, and she will carry the hopes of local fans heading into this week’s tournament.

Elsewhere, there are appearances from Charley Hull, who finished runner-up at two of last year’s Majors and two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson. Other Major winners in the field include Danielle Kang, Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist.

Where Is The Honda LPGA Thailand?

The event takes place at Siam Country Club, a parkland course originally designed in 1972. Players will be faced with undulating fairways and greens with plenty of bunkers. 

Who Is In The Field For The Honda LPGA Thailand?

A host of big names are in the 72-player field, including World No.1 Lilia Vu, 2023 winner of the Amundi Evian Championship Celine Boutier, US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz and two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson.

