Honda LPGA Thailand Prize Money Payout 2024

After a break of almost a month, the LPGA Tour resumes with the third event of the season. It is also the first of three tournaments taking place in the Far East, with events in Singapore and China to follow.

This week, a field of 72 competes in the no-cut event, with a purse of $1.7m available. That’s an identical sum to the prize fund of the 2023 tournament, when Lilia Vu claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title.

That earned her a first prize of $255,000, and the same amount is on offer for this week’s winner.

As the 2024 season continues, many more eye-catching purses will be available at its tournaments, with the overall prize fund now standing at over $118m, a 69% increase on the total fund of just three years ago, which came to $70m.

As well as the financial rewards on offer this week, players are also competing for 500 Race to the CME Globe points as they continue to jostle for positions in the standings. That could ultimately see them qualify for one of the most lucrative events of the year, the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship, which will have an $11m purse.

Below is the full prize money payout for the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $255,000 2nd $160,353 3rd $116,325 4th $89,986 5th $72,429 6th $59,260 7th $49,603 8th $43,458 9th $39,068 10th $35,556 11th $32,921 12th $30,727 13th $28,795 14th $27,040 15th $25,459 16th $24,055 17th $22,826 18th $21,773 19th $20,895 20th $20,192 21st $19,490 22nd $18,787 23rd $18,086 24th $17,383 25th $16,769 26th $16,154 27th $15,539 28th $14,924 29th $14,310 30th $13,783 31st $13,256 32nd $12,730 33rd $12,203 34th $11,676 35th $11,238 36th $10,798 37th $10,360 38th $9,921 39th $9,481 40th $9,130 41st $8,779 42nd $8,429 43rd $8,076 44th $7,726 45th $7,462 46th $7,199 47th $6,935 48th $6,672 49th $6,408 50th $6,145 51st $5,970 52nd $5,794 53rd $5,618 54th $5,444 55th $5,267 56th $5,091 57th $4,917 58th $4,740 59th $4,566 60th $4,390 61st $4,303 62nd $4,214 63rd $4,126 64th $4,039 65th $3,950

Who Are The Stars In The Honda LPGA Thailand?

Major winner Celine Boutier is one of the top players in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much of the attention will be on defending champion Lilia Vu. She claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title by one shot over local favourite Natthakritta Vongtaveelap last year.

That proved the catalyst for a memorable breakout season that included two Major wins on her way to the top of the world rankings for the first time – the position she holds heading into this week’s action.

She is far from the only big name in the field, though. Celine Boutier, who won the Amundi Evian Championship in 2023, also plays, along with US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz. Ruoning Yin, who claimed her maiden Major title with last year’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is also in the field.

Last week, Patty Tavatanakit won the LET’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International by seven shots, and she will carry the hopes of local fans heading into this week’s tournament.

Elsewhere, there are appearances from Charley Hull, who finished runner-up at two of last year’s Majors and two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson. Other Major winners in the field include Danielle Kang, Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist.

Where Is The Honda LPGA Thailand? The event takes place at Siam Country Club, a parkland course originally designed in 1972. Players will be faced with undulating fairways and greens with plenty of bunkers.