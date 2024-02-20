Honda LPGA Thailand Prize Money Payout 2024
Lilia Vu defends her title as some of the world’s best players compete at the first of three successive LPGA Tour events in the Far East
After a break of almost a month, the LPGA Tour resumes with the third event of the season. It is also the first of three tournaments taking place in the Far East, with events in Singapore and China to follow.
This week, a field of 72 competes in the no-cut event, with a purse of $1.7m available. That’s an identical sum to the prize fund of the 2023 tournament, when Lilia Vu claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title.
That earned her a first prize of $255,000, and the same amount is on offer for this week’s winner.
As the 2024 season continues, many more eye-catching purses will be available at its tournaments, with the overall prize fund now standing at over $118m, a 69% increase on the total fund of just three years ago, which came to $70m.
As well as the financial rewards on offer this week, players are also competing for 500 Race to the CME Globe points as they continue to jostle for positions in the standings. That could ultimately see them qualify for one of the most lucrative events of the year, the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship, which will have an $11m purse.
Below is the full prize money payout for the Honda LPGA Thailand.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$255,000
|2nd
|$160,353
|3rd
|$116,325
|4th
|$89,986
|5th
|$72,429
|6th
|$59,260
|7th
|$49,603
|8th
|$43,458
|9th
|$39,068
|10th
|$35,556
|11th
|$32,921
|12th
|$30,727
|13th
|$28,795
|14th
|$27,040
|15th
|$25,459
|16th
|$24,055
|17th
|$22,826
|18th
|$21,773
|19th
|$20,895
|20th
|$20,192
|21st
|$19,490
|22nd
|$18,787
|23rd
|$18,086
|24th
|$17,383
|25th
|$16,769
|26th
|$16,154
|27th
|$15,539
|28th
|$14,924
|29th
|$14,310
|30th
|$13,783
|31st
|$13,256
|32nd
|$12,730
|33rd
|$12,203
|34th
|$11,676
|35th
|$11,238
|36th
|$10,798
|37th
|$10,360
|38th
|$9,921
|39th
|$9,481
|40th
|$9,130
|41st
|$8,779
|42nd
|$8,429
|43rd
|$8,076
|44th
|$7,726
|45th
|$7,462
|46th
|$7,199
|47th
|$6,935
|48th
|$6,672
|49th
|$6,408
|50th
|$6,145
|51st
|$5,970
|52nd
|$5,794
|53rd
|$5,618
|54th
|$5,444
|55th
|$5,267
|56th
|$5,091
|57th
|$4,917
|58th
|$4,740
|59th
|$4,566
|60th
|$4,390
|61st
|$4,303
|62nd
|$4,214
|63rd
|$4,126
|64th
|$4,039
|65th
|$3,950
Who Are The Stars In The Honda LPGA Thailand?
Much of the attention will be on defending champion Lilia Vu. She claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title by one shot over local favourite Natthakritta Vongtaveelap last year.
That proved the catalyst for a memorable breakout season that included two Major wins on her way to the top of the world rankings for the first time – the position she holds heading into this week’s action.
She is far from the only big name in the field, though. Celine Boutier, who won the Amundi Evian Championship in 2023, also plays, along with US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz. Ruoning Yin, who claimed her maiden Major title with last year’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is also in the field.
Last week, Patty Tavatanakit won the LET’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International by seven shots, and she will carry the hopes of local fans heading into this week’s tournament.
Elsewhere, there are appearances from Charley Hull, who finished runner-up at two of last year’s Majors and two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson. Other Major winners in the field include Danielle Kang, Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist.
Where Is The Honda LPGA Thailand?
The event takes place at Siam Country Club, a parkland course originally designed in 1972. Players will be faced with undulating fairways and greens with plenty of bunkers.
Who Is In The Field For The Honda LPGA Thailand?
A host of big names are in the 72-player field, including World No.1 Lilia Vu, 2023 winner of the Amundi Evian Championship Celine Boutier, US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz and two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
