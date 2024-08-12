Matt Kuchar's 17-Year Streak Ends At The Wyndham Championship

Matt Kuchar's 17-year streak as the only golfer to appear in every year of the FedEx Cup playoffs is over.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner has been a feature of the FedEx Cup season-ender since it made its debut in 2007 and had triumphed in two events - the 2009 Turning Stone Resort Championship and The Barclays (now the FedEx St Jude Championship) in 2010 - but required a victory at Sedgefield Country Club to maintain that record.

However, Kuchar fell short in a heavily weather-affected Wyndham Championship - the final tournament of the regular season.

He was in a strong position to clinch one of the final playoff spots after leading the tournament at the culmination of the second round thanks to a pair of 64s. But, on a day where each golfer who made the cut was required to complete at least 36 holes in order for the event to finish on time, the 46-year-old struggled to go low again.

Kuchar carded a third-round 70 in the morning before completing 17 holes of his final round late on Sunday, sitting at one-over for the day and 11-under for the tournament.

Unable to catch tournament champion, Aaron Rai - who ended on -18 - Kuchar opted to take his drive on the 18th but then mark his ball and walk off the course, returning on Monday when better light aided his attempt to find a birdie and earn an extra $90,000 or so.

His playing partners carried on to finish up in fading light, while CBS announcer Jim Nantz said: "The tournament is over, but it’s not. It’s so strange. Actually, we’ll be one player out here tomorrow morning, I suspect somewhere around 8 o’clock.”

According to Golf Channel reporter, Todd Lewis, Kuchar claimed: "I was trying to set an example for Max [Greyserman]. We were so far past when we should've stopped play. ...By me not playing, I thought it might show Max he's got an important shot to hit."

At the time, Greyserman - who had led by four strokes at one point on the back nine before a quadruple bogey sucked him back into the pack - was trailing Rai by one. Rai went on to seal the deal via a closing birdie and Greyserman could only make par.

Kuchar will now enjoy a few weeks of rest before likely returning when the FedEx Cup Fall series begins later this year.