LIV Golf Career Money List: How Much Every Player Made

After 62 events following its inception in 2022, LIV Golf 1.0 drew to a close with its season finale in Indianapolis.

The season ended with uncertainty still surrounding the circuit's future. There is real potential for LIV Golf 2.0 to emerge, but also the possibility that, despite all the work behind the scenes, a deal for new investment may not be signed off.

One thing appears clear: assuming LIV Golf returns in 2027, the era of unprecedented prize money payouts is behind us.

Purses in the region of $10m are expected from 2027, rather than the $25m and $30m prize pools offered during LIV Golf's first five seasons.

For the players who competed during LIV Golf's first iteration, the sums available were staggering, with winners' checks reaching $4m, while the Individual Championship winner received an $18m bonus in each of the first four seasons, reducing to $6m in 2026.

There was also little of the financial jeopardy that typically accompanies elite golf events. With no cuts, even the player finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard could expect to collect $50,000.

Joaquin Niemann has nine LIV golf titles and sits second on the career money list (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then there was the team competition, with the top three teams in each event all sharing $5m in the first four seasons, and all 13 teams earning a share of $10m from tournaments in the 2026 season.

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In 2022, the players banked the money from the success of their teams. However, since then, there has been greater emphasis on reinvesting team earnings into the franchises.

Beginning in 2026, a $2.3m bonus was also available to the top three teams at each event, with the prize money distributed at the captain's discretion.

While the precise allocation of team earnings in individual events became less transparent beyond the inaugural season, we know the details of the individual prize money earned at each tournament.

Dustin Johnson is third on the all-time LIV Golf money list (Image credit: Getty Images)

We also know the bonuses earned by the top three in each season's Individual Championship, along with the amounts earned by every player who competed in the season-ending Team Championships held between 2022 and 2025.

In 2026, following the cancellation of the $40m Michigan Team Championship, the prize money for LIV Golf Indianapolis was dramatically reduced.

While the individual purse was set at $10.1m, $30m was allocated to the teams. However, unlike previous Team Championships, that money is to be reinvested in the franchises rather than distributed directly to the players.

Talor Gooch stormed to the 2023 Individual Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, it is difficult to say with certainty what each player received during their LIV Golf career. However, by looking at the prize money known to have been allocated directly to them, we can calculate the what each player earned between 2022 and 2026.

Unsurprisingly, three-time Individual Champion Jon Rahm tops the list with earnings of at least $96,254,862.

That's even more remarkable when you consider that Rahm has only played on LIV Golf for three seasons, with the figure only $473,106 less than Phil Mickelson earned in three decades on the PGA Tour.

Nine-time LIV Golf winner Joaquin Niemann is next with career earnings of $77,287,520, with Dustin Johnson, who won the 2022 Individual Championship, in third with $66,343,566.

Johnson's earnings also compare favorably to the money he made in his PGA Tour career. In total, he earned $75,995, 670 on the PGA Tour between 2008 and 2022. It took him just five LIV Golf seasons to get within $10m of that total.

Talor Gooch is fourth, largely because of a sensational 2023 where he won three times and claimed the Individual Championship title. He earned at least $65,202,232 in the five seasons of LIV Golf.

Bryson DeChambeau completes the top five with career earnings of $60,021,894.

Bryson DeChambeau is the fifth-highest earner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Overall, 88 players who competed on the circuit earned over $1m.

Below are the LIV Golf career earnings of all 109 players who made at least one appearance between 2022 and 2026.