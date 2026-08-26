LIV Golf Career Money List: How Much Every Player Made

How much prize money every player who competed on LIV Golf 1.0 earned

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Jon Rahm holds the LIV Golf Individual Championship trophy
Jon Rahm has earned more than any other LIV Golfer
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After 62 events following its inception in 2022, LIV Golf 1.0 drew to a close with its season finale in Indianapolis.

The season ended with uncertainty still surrounding the circuit's future. There is real potential for LIV Golf 2.0 to emerge, but also the possibility that, despite all the work behind the scenes, a deal for new investment may not be signed off.

One thing appears clear: assuming LIV Golf returns in 2027, the era of unprecedented prize money payouts is behind us.

Purses in the region of $10m are expected from 2027, rather than the $25m and $30m prize pools offered during LIV Golf's first five seasons.

For the players who competed during LIV Golf's first iteration, the sums available were staggering, with winners' checks reaching $4m, while the Individual Championship winner received an $18m bonus in each of the first four seasons, reducing to $6m in 2026.

There was also little of the financial jeopardy that typically accompanies elite golf events. With no cuts, even the player finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard could expect to collect $50,000.

Joaquin Niemann with the LIV Golf New York trophy

Joaquin Niemann has nine LIV golf titles and sits second on the career money list

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Then there was the team competition, with the top three teams in each event all sharing $5m in the first four seasons, and all 13 teams earning a share of $10m from tournaments in the 2026 season.

In 2022, the players banked the money from the success of their teams. However, since then, there has been greater emphasis on reinvesting team earnings into the franchises.

Beginning in 2026, a $2.3m bonus was also available to the top three teams at each event, with the prize money distributed at the captain's discretion.

While the precise allocation of team earnings in individual events became less transparent beyond the inaugural season, we know the details of the individual prize money earned at each tournament.

Dustin Johnson at LIV Golf Indianapolis

Dustin Johnson is third on the all-time LIV Golf money list

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We also know the bonuses earned by the top three in each season's Individual Championship, along with the amounts earned by every player who competed in the season-ending Team Championships held between 2022 and 2025.

In 2026, following the cancellation of the $40m Michigan Team Championship, the prize money for LIV Golf Indianapolis was dramatically reduced.

While the individual purse was set at $10.1m, $30m was allocated to the teams. However, unlike previous Team Championships, that money is to be reinvested in the franchises rather than distributed directly to the players.

Talor Gooch celebrates winning the LIV Golf Individual Championship

Talor Gooch stormed to the 2023 Individual Championship title

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, it is difficult to say with certainty what each player received during their LIV Golf career. However, by looking at the prize money known to have been allocated directly to them, we can calculate the what each player earned between 2022 and 2026.

Unsurprisingly, three-time Individual Champion Jon Rahm tops the list with earnings of at least $96,254,862.

That's even more remarkable when you consider that Rahm has only played on LIV Golf for three seasons, with the figure only $473,106 less than Phil Mickelson earned in three decades on the PGA Tour.

Nine-time LIV Golf winner Joaquin Niemann is next with career earnings of $77,287,520, with Dustin Johnson, who won the 2022 Individual Championship, in third with $66,343,566.

Johnson's earnings also compare favorably to the money he made in his PGA Tour career. In total, he earned $75,995, 670 on the PGA Tour between 2008 and 2022. It took him just five LIV Golf seasons to get within $10m of that total.

Talor Gooch is fourth, largely because of a sensational 2023 where he won three times and claimed the Individual Championship title. He earned at least $65,202,232 in the five seasons of LIV Golf.

Bryson DeChambeau completes the top five with career earnings of $60,021,894.

Bryson DeChambeau during LIV Golf Indianapolis

Bryson DeChambeau is the fifth-highest earner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Overall, 88 players who competed on the circuit earned over $1m.

Below are the LIV Golf career earnings of all 109 players who made at least one appearance between 2022 and 2026.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
LIV Golf Career Earnings – Estimated Player Payouts

Position

Player

Prize Money

1st

Jon Rahm

$96,254,862

2nd

Joaquin Niemann

$77,287,520

3rd

Dustin Johnson

$66,343,566

4th

Talor Gooch

$65,202,232

5th

Bryson DeChambeau

$60,021,894

6th

Cameron Smith

$51,306,723

7th

Brooks Koepka

$46,568,619

8th

Sergio Garcia

$41,870,881

9th

Patrick Reed

$39,235,930

10th

Branden Grace

$38,434,532

11th

Tyrrell Hatton

$33,055,724

12th

Peter Uihlein

$32,165,922

13th

Dean Burmester

$31,026,429

14th

Carlos Ortiz

$30,894,809

15th

Marc Leishman

$30,705,881

16th

Abraham Ancer

$30,073,228

17h

Anirban Lahiri

$29,450,701

18th

Louis Oosthuizen

$28,178,713

19th

Charles Howell III

$26,431,543

20th

Charl Schwartzel

$26,020,980

21st

Harold Varner III

$25,753,082

22nd

Paul Casey

$25,682,238

23rd

Sebastian Munoz

$25,022,786

23th

Lucas Herbert

$23,463,930

25th

David Puig

$20,690,037

26th

Jason Kokrak

$19,982,187

27th

Pat Perez

$19,614,125

28th

Matthew Wolff

$18,964,052

29th

Richard Bland

$18,241,131

30th

Brendan Steele

$17,916,014

31st

Thomas Pieters

$17,260,946

32nd

Matt Jones

$16,709,862

33rd

Cameron Tringale

$16,639,962

34th

Lee Westwood

$16,622,931

35th

Henrik Stenson

$16,176,414

36th

Scott Vincent

$15,874,283

37th

Graeme McDowell

$15,626,879

38th

Eugenio Chacarra

$14,294,483

39th

Adrian Meronk

$14,097,238

40th

Ian Poulter

$13,959,025

41st

Sam Horsfield

$13,952,000

42nd

Bubba Watson

$13,775,985

43rd

Caleb Surratt

$13,313,458

44th

Mito Pereira

$13,191,208

45th

Danny Lee

$13,170,784

46th

Phil Mickelson

$12,828,692

47th

Kevin Na

$12,496,863

48th

Tom McKibbin

$11,037,857

49th

Martin Kaymer

$9,659,895

50th

Chase Koepka

$9,459,678

51st

Laurie Canter

$9,138,064

52nd

Anthony Kim

$8,482,952

53rd

Josele Ballester

$8,061,937

54th

Jinichiro Kozuma

$8,007,808

55th

Thomas Detry

$7,061,113

56th

Andy Ogletree

$6,955,915

57th

Wade Ormsby

$5,856,041

58th

Ben Campbell

$5,849,094

59th

Hennie Du Plessis

$5,530,000

60th

Elvis Smylie

$5,290,217

61st

Bernd Wiesberger

$4,831,417

62nd

Richard T. Lee

$4,562,000

63rd

James Piot

$4,427,333

64th

Sihwan Kim

$4,155,000

65th

Jediah Morgan

$3,811,250

66th

Byeong Hun An

$3,057,381

67th

Luis Masaveu

$3,046,622

68th

Kieran Vincent

$2,723,663

69th

Michael La Sasso

$2,721,250

70th

Hudson Swafford

$2,491,250

71st

Victor Perez

$2,473,999

72nd

Younghan Song

$2,370,467

73rd

John Catlin

$2,340,200

74th

Kalle Samooja

$2,262,158

75th

Phachara Khongwatmai

$2,108,333

76th

Chieh-Po Lee

$2,004,916

77th

Turk Petit

$1,941,000

78th

Yubin Jang

$1,810,847

79th

Yosuke Asaji

$1,794,796

80th

Shergo Al Kurdi

$1,794,000

81st

Travis Smyth

$1,698,211

82nd

Sadom Kaewkanjana

$1,562,286

83rd

Adrian Otaegui

$1,544,500

84th

Bjorn Hellgren

$1,480,605

85th

Justin Harding

$1,319,167

86th

Fredrik Kjettrup

$1,297,061

87th

Minkyu Kim

$1,063,276

88th

Shaun Norris

$1,006,000

89th

Miguel Tabuena

$935,526

90th

Hideto Tanihara

$752,600

92st

Oliver Bekker

$737,500

92nd

Ryosuke Kinoshita

$624,000

93rd

Doyeob Mun

$568,210

94th

Yuki Inamori

$501,000

95th

Ollie Schniederjans

$465,822

96th

Ian Snyman

$316,000

97th

Pablo Larrazabal

$315,000

98th

Martin Vorster

$303,875

99th

Blake Windred

$263,000

100th

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

$249,000

101st

Max Rotluff

$245,850

102nd

JC Ritchie

$226,000

103rd

Ben Schmidt

$217,250

104th

Jeongwoo Ham

$215,000

105th

Viraj Madappa

$154,000

106th

Kevin Yuan

$146,000

107th

Ratchanon Chantananuwat

$136,000

108th

Oliver Fisher

$136,000

109th

Luis Carerra

$50,000

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

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