LIV Golf Career Money List: How Much Every Player Made

After 62 events following its inception in 2022, LIV Golf 1.0 drew to a close with its season finale in Indianapolis.
The season ended with uncertainty still surrounding the circuit's future. There is real potential for LIV Golf 2.0 to emerge, but also the possibility that, despite all the work behind the scenes, a deal for new investment may not be signed off.
One thing appears clear: assuming LIV Golf returns in 2027, the era of unprecedented prize money payouts is behind us.
Purses in the region of $10m are expected from 2027, rather than the $25m and $30m prize pools offered during LIV Golf's first five seasons.
For the players who competed during LIV Golf's first iteration, the sums available were staggering, with winners' checks reaching $4m, while the Individual Championship winner received an $18m bonus in each of the first four seasons, reducing to $6m in 2026.
There was also little of the financial jeopardy that typically accompanies elite golf events. With no cuts, even the player finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard could expect to collect $50,000.
Then there was the team competition, with the top three teams in each event all sharing $5m in the first four seasons, and all 13 teams earning a share of $10m from tournaments in the 2026 season.
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In 2022, the players banked the money from the success of their teams. However, since then, there has been greater emphasis on reinvesting team earnings into the franchises.
Beginning in 2026, a $2.3m bonus was also available to the top three teams at each event, with the prize money distributed at the captain's discretion.
While the precise allocation of team earnings in individual events became less transparent beyond the inaugural season, we know the details of the individual prize money earned at each tournament.
We also know the bonuses earned by the top three in each season's Individual Championship, along with the amounts earned by every player who competed in the season-ending Team Championships held between 2022 and 2025.
In 2026, following the cancellation of the $40m Michigan Team Championship, the prize money for LIV Golf Indianapolis was dramatically reduced.
While the individual purse was set at $10.1m, $30m was allocated to the teams. However, unlike previous Team Championships, that money is to be reinvested in the franchises rather than distributed directly to the players.
As a result, it is difficult to say with certainty what each player received during their LIV Golf career. However, by looking at the prize money known to have been allocated directly to them, we can calculate the what each player earned between 2022 and 2026.
Unsurprisingly, three-time Individual Champion Jon Rahm tops the list with earnings of at least $96,254,862.
That's even more remarkable when you consider that Rahm has only played on LIV Golf for three seasons, with the figure only $473,106 less than Phil Mickelson earned in three decades on the PGA Tour.
Nine-time LIV Golf winner Joaquin Niemann is next with career earnings of $77,287,520, with Dustin Johnson, who won the 2022 Individual Championship, in third with $66,343,566.
Johnson's earnings also compare favorably to the money he made in his PGA Tour career. In total, he earned $75,995, 670 on the PGA Tour between 2008 and 2022. It took him just five LIV Golf seasons to get within $10m of that total.
Talor Gooch is fourth, largely because of a sensational 2023 where he won three times and claimed the Individual Championship title. He earned at least $65,202,232 in the five seasons of LIV Golf.
Bryson DeChambeau completes the top five with career earnings of $60,021,894.
Overall, 88 players who competed on the circuit earned over $1m.
Below are the LIV Golf career earnings of all 109 players who made at least one appearance between 2022 and 2026.
|
Position
|
Player
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
Jon Rahm
|
$96,254,862
|
2nd
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
$77,287,520
|
3rd
|
Dustin Johnson
|
$66,343,566
|
4th
|
Talor Gooch
|
$65,202,232
|
5th
|
Bryson DeChambeau
|
$60,021,894
|
6th
|
Cameron Smith
|
$51,306,723
|
7th
|
Brooks Koepka
|
$46,568,619
|
8th
|
Sergio Garcia
|
$41,870,881
|
9th
|
Patrick Reed
|
$39,235,930
|
10th
|
Branden Grace
|
$38,434,532
|
11th
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
$33,055,724
|
12th
|
Peter Uihlein
|
$32,165,922
|
13th
|
Dean Burmester
|
$31,026,429
|
14th
|
Carlos Ortiz
|
$30,894,809
|
15th
|
Marc Leishman
|
$30,705,881
|
16th
|
Abraham Ancer
|
$30,073,228
|
17h
|
Anirban Lahiri
|
$29,450,701
|
18th
|
Louis Oosthuizen
|
$28,178,713
|
19th
|
Charles Howell III
|
$26,431,543
|
20th
|
Charl Schwartzel
|
$26,020,980
|
21st
|
Harold Varner III
|
$25,753,082
|
22nd
|
Paul Casey
|
$25,682,238
|
23rd
|
Sebastian Munoz
|
$25,022,786
|
23th
|
Lucas Herbert
|
$23,463,930
|
25th
|
David Puig
|
$20,690,037
|
26th
|
Jason Kokrak
|
$19,982,187
|
27th
|
Pat Perez
|
$19,614,125
|
28th
|
Matthew Wolff
|
$18,964,052
|
29th
|
Richard Bland
|
$18,241,131
|
30th
|
Brendan Steele
|
$17,916,014
|
31st
|
Thomas Pieters
|
$17,260,946
|
32nd
|
Matt Jones
|
$16,709,862
|
33rd
|
Cameron Tringale
|
$16,639,962
|
34th
|
Lee Westwood
|
$16,622,931
|
35th
|
Henrik Stenson
|
$16,176,414
|
36th
|
Scott Vincent
|
$15,874,283
|
37th
|
Graeme McDowell
|
$15,626,879
|
38th
|
Eugenio Chacarra
|
$14,294,483
|
39th
|
Adrian Meronk
|
$14,097,238
|
40th
|
Ian Poulter
|
$13,959,025
|
41st
|
Sam Horsfield
|
$13,952,000
|
42nd
|
Bubba Watson
|
$13,775,985
|
43rd
|
Caleb Surratt
|
$13,313,458
|
44th
|
Mito Pereira
|
$13,191,208
|
45th
|
Danny Lee
|
$13,170,784
|
46th
|
Phil Mickelson
|
$12,828,692
|
47th
|
Kevin Na
|
$12,496,863
|
48th
|
Tom McKibbin
|
$11,037,857
|
49th
|
Martin Kaymer
|
$9,659,895
|
50th
|
Chase Koepka
|
$9,459,678
|
51st
|
Laurie Canter
|
$9,138,064
|
52nd
|
Anthony Kim
|
$8,482,952
|
53rd
|
Josele Ballester
|
$8,061,937
|
54th
|
Jinichiro Kozuma
|
$8,007,808
|
55th
|
Thomas Detry
|
$7,061,113
|
56th
|
Andy Ogletree
|
$6,955,915
|
57th
|
Wade Ormsby
|
$5,856,041
|
58th
|
Ben Campbell
|
$5,849,094
|
59th
|
Hennie Du Plessis
|
$5,530,000
|
60th
|
Elvis Smylie
|
$5,290,217
|
61st
|
Bernd Wiesberger
|
$4,831,417
|
62nd
|
Richard T. Lee
|
$4,562,000
|
63rd
|
James Piot
|
$4,427,333
|
64th
|
Sihwan Kim
|
$4,155,000
|
65th
|
Jediah Morgan
|
$3,811,250
|
66th
|
Byeong Hun An
|
$3,057,381
|
67th
|
Luis Masaveu
|
$3,046,622
|
68th
|
Kieran Vincent
|
$2,723,663
|
69th
|
Michael La Sasso
|
$2,721,250
|
70th
|
Hudson Swafford
|
$2,491,250
|
71st
|
Victor Perez
|
$2,473,999
|
72nd
|
Younghan Song
|
$2,370,467
|
73rd
|
John Catlin
|
$2,340,200
|
74th
|
Kalle Samooja
|
$2,262,158
|
75th
|
Phachara Khongwatmai
|
$2,108,333
|
76th
|
Chieh-Po Lee
|
$2,004,916
|
77th
|
Turk Petit
|
$1,941,000
|
78th
|
Yubin Jang
|
$1,810,847
|
79th
|
Yosuke Asaji
|
$1,794,796
|
80th
|
Shergo Al Kurdi
|
$1,794,000
|
81st
|
Travis Smyth
|
$1,698,211
|
82nd
|
Sadom Kaewkanjana
|
$1,562,286
|
83rd
|
Adrian Otaegui
|
$1,544,500
|
84th
|
Bjorn Hellgren
|
$1,480,605
|
85th
|
Justin Harding
|
$1,319,167
|
86th
|
Fredrik Kjettrup
|
$1,297,061
|
87th
|
Minkyu Kim
|
$1,063,276
|
88th
|
Shaun Norris
|
$1,006,000
|
89th
|
Miguel Tabuena
|
$935,526
|
90th
|
Hideto Tanihara
|
$752,600
|
92st
|
Oliver Bekker
|
$737,500
|
92nd
|
Ryosuke Kinoshita
|
$624,000
|
93rd
|
Doyeob Mun
|
$568,210
|
94th
|
Yuki Inamori
|
$501,000
|
95th
|
Ollie Schniederjans
|
$465,822
|
96th
|
Ian Snyman
|
$316,000
|
97th
|
Pablo Larrazabal
|
$315,000
|
98th
|
Martin Vorster
|
$303,875
|
99th
|
Blake Windred
|
$263,000
|
100th
|
Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|
$249,000
|
101st
|
Max Rotluff
|
$245,850
|
102nd
|
JC Ritchie
|
$226,000
|
103rd
|
Ben Schmidt
|
$217,250
|
104th
|
Jeongwoo Ham
|
$215,000
|
105th
|
Viraj Madappa
|
$154,000
|
106th
|
Kevin Yuan
|
$146,000
|
107th
|
Ratchanon Chantananuwat
|
$136,000
|
108th
|
Oliver Fisher
|
$136,000
|
109th
|
Luis Carerra
|
$50,000
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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