Tour Championship 2026 Prize Money Payout: How Much Will Each Golfer Earn At East Lake?

At the end of a season which has offered hundreds of millions of dollars in prize money to PGA Tour golfers already, there is another stacked payout set to be shared among players in the Tour Championship field.

A remarkable 14 tournaments - three of which were Majors - have put up at least $20 million in events throughout 2026, with The Players Championship standing out in front as the most lucrative thanks to its $25 million purse.

The event which takes place in March remained top dog in the financial park until this week, where a staggering $40 million is on the table.

Until 2025, there was a $25 million top prize for winning the FedExCup out of a combined pot of $100 million, but a modified arrangement prior to last year saw the money spread out through the entire FedExCup Playoffs.

Now, whoever follows in Tommy Fleetwood's footsteps will earn a cool $10 million as well as a whole heap of other perks. After three rounds at East Lake, 2023 FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland leads Ryan Gerard by one.

Viktor Hovland leads by one shot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Others in contention include Adam Scott, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler and Chris Gotterup.

Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young start the final round five back of the leader.

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Remarkably, anyone who finishes inside the top eight has a chance of picking up a check for at least $1 million while 12th place offers the same payout as the winner at this week's FM Championship on the LPGA Tour.

And even JJ Spaun, who withdrew on Thursday through injury, will claim at least $355,000 for finishing the FedExCup in 30th place.

Below is the maximum prize money breakdown for each position at the 2026 Tour Championship before ties are taken into account. The full list will be updated once the tournament has concluded.

Tour Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2026