Ecco Just Dropped A New Golf Boot You'll Either Love or Hate!

With the onset of autumn and winter conditions fast approaching, Ecco Golf has introduced a new, unique footwear option designed to tackle the harshest elements.

Looking to rival some of the best golf boots, the new Biom H5 High Top Boa, an evolution of their popular Biom H5, is a performance golf boot engineered to deliver enhanced weather protection and dynamic comfort for golfers who simply refuse to let the season end.

(Image credit: Ecco Golf)

Inspired by nature and powered by Danish innovation, the high-top boot is certainly a bold design. It has very much split opinion among the Golf Monthly team, and we would love to hear your initial thoughts on this boot in the comments section down below.

It’s crafted from Ecco performance leather and features a one-piece engineered knit sock, creating a modern, unique, and sporty aesthetic along with a glove-like fit that supports year-round play.

(Image credit: Ecco Golf)

The boot’s weather resistance is ensured by the proprietary Ecco-Tex waterproof membrane, which is designed to keep your feet dry and comfortable even in the wettest conditions, while the Boa fit system provides plenty of adjustability to fine-tune the fit of the boot and mould to your foot shape.

(Image credit: Ecco Golf)

Timo Vollrath, Head of Global Marketing at Ecco Golf, highlighted the collaborative effort behind the new design. "The Biom H5 High Top Boa builds on the success of the Biom H5 by delivering even more protection and control for golfers who play through winter," he said. "It combines the rugged inspiration of nature with our advanced Danish technologies to create a golf boot that empowers performance in any condition."

Underfoot, the new boot is packed with technology in an attempt to ensure maximum comfort and stability. Biom Natural Motion technology is said to encourage a more natural movement, aiming to promote long-lasting comfort through every round.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Ecco Golf)

The ‘Ecco Terra Traction System’ (ETTS) has been introduced, looking to provide enhanced grip and multidirectional stability, hoping to ensure a firm foundation on a variety of terrains, from rain-soaked rough to frost-covered fairways.

Vollrath added, "This new design is one that we are extremely proud of, having worked closely alongside the team at Boa to include the high-tech closure system. It’s been a truly collaborative effort, and we are proud to add this new model to our latest collection."

We will be requesting samples at Golf Monthly as soon as possible, so look out for the full review coming soon to the website.

The new boot will be available at an RRP of £220.