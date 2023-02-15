Dustin Johnson Explains LIV Golf Move In Full Swing - 'Playing Less, Making More Money'
The brand new Full Swing docuseries on Netflix is now live, featuring eight episodes covering the game of golf's crazy 2022 season when LIV Golf entered the scene.
The series follows some of the sport's biggest names, even some who have since left for LIV Golf - including Dustin Johnson.
DJ features in Episode 5: American Dreams, where he explains his reasoning for joining the Saudi-backed start-up circuit. Unsurprisingly, his decision came down to money, with the two-time Major winner reportedly offered $125m to sign up.
Johnson was one of LIV's highest-profile signings before its inaugural event last June, with the American joining just a few months after committing his future to the PGA Tour.
The former World No.1 put it very frank when explaining his reasoning for the move, saying that "something's wrong with you" if you didn't do the same as he likened it to less work for more cash.
"For me it was playing less, making more money. Pretty simple," Johnson explains in the episode.
"Someone offers anyone a job, doing the same thing they're already doing but less time at the office and they're gonna pay them more. Pretty sure you're gonna take it. And something's wrong with you if you didn't."
Johnson went on to win over $35m in prize money during the inaugural LIV season, where he picked up the $18m individual prize as well as the Team Championship as part of the 4 Aces quartet.
He is set to make his 2023 debut later this month in the first event of the 14-tournament $405m LIV Golf League, which gets underway in Mexico from February 24th.
Despite his on-course success with LIV, the American had dropped outside of the world's top 50 for the first time since 2013 due to the Saudi-backed series not yet having world ranking points.
