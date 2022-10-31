Dustin Johnson Surpasses $35m In LIV Golf Prize Money
The American surpassed the figure after his 4 Aces GC team won the season-closing Team Championship in Florida
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Dustin Johnson has had an inaugural LIV Golf season to remember. Johnson was one of the initial intake before the first tournament in June, having reportedly joined following an offer of around $125m, and the 38-year-old has led his 4 Aces GC team to five victories including the season-closing Team Championship.
The latest win, at Trump National Doral in Florida, earned the American $4m - a figure that saw him surpass $35m in prize money over the course of the eight tournaments. Johnson has also cashed in following strong performances in the other tournaments, including $4m after his win in the LIV Golf Boston event in early September. That victory also contributed to Johnson winning $18m after being crowned Individual Champion.
Video: What Is LIV Golf?
Despite his stunning form since the London opener, Johnson revealed he wasn’t entirely satisfied with his achievements. After leading his team to victory in our thrilling finale over Cameron Smith’s Punch GC Johnson said: “I feel like it should have been a lot better, but I'm pretty happy with what ended up happening, obviously winning the Team Championship. That's what we came here for. Personally, my season, yeah, you add up the numbers and it was great, but I played good - I didn't play my best, so it always could be better, but that's golf. But I'm just happy that the 4 Aces just won this tournament. That's all that matters.”
Even though Johnson felt there was room for improvement the latest victory saw his earnings swell to $35,637,767 for the season - a figure almost half the career earnings he had in 16 seasons and 307 events on the PGA Tour. As if to highlight how daunting a task the PGA Tour has to persuade its best players to remain with the organisation, that’s over $21 million more than the 2022 PGA Tour money list winner Scottie Scheffler - and it took Johnson 17 fewer tournaments.
When Johnson was unveiled as one of LIV Golf’s marquee signings for its inaugural season, eyebrows were raised over the huge sum reportedly offered to him. However, following a dominant season there is little doubt that he has repaid the faith put in him by the powers-that-be - and his bulging bank balance is testimony to that fact.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Atthaya Thitikul Becomes Second-Youngest World No.1
The 19-year-old has overtaken Jin Young Ko at the top of the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings
By Mike Hall • Published
-
How To Make Swing Changes Without Getting Technical
Nick Dougherty explains how to improve your technique without getting bogged down with swing thoughts
By Andrew Wright • Published