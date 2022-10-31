Dustin Johnson Surpasses $35m In LIV Golf Prize Money

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Dustin Johnson has had an inaugural LIV Golf season to remember. Johnson was one of the initial intake before the first tournament in June, having reportedly joined following an offer of around $125m, and the 38-year-old has led his 4 Aces GC team to five victories including the season-closing Team Championship.

The latest win, at Trump National Doral in Florida, earned the American $4m - a figure that saw him surpass $35m in prize money over the course of the eight tournaments. Johnson has also cashed in following strong performances in the other tournaments, including $4m after his win in the LIV Golf Boston event in early September. That victory also contributed to Johnson winning $18m after being crowned Individual Champion.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Despite his stunning form since the London opener, Johnson revealed he wasn’t entirely satisfied with his achievements. After leading his team to victory in our thrilling finale over Cameron Smith’s Punch GC Johnson said: “I feel like it should have been a lot better, but I'm pretty happy with what ended up happening, obviously winning the Team Championship. That's what we came here for. Personally, my season, yeah, you add up the numbers and it was great, but I played good - I didn't play my best, so it always could be better, but that's golf. But I'm just happy that the 4 Aces just won this tournament. That's all that matters.”

Even though Johnson felt there was room for improvement the latest victory saw his earnings swell to $35,637,767 for the season - a figure almost half the career earnings he had in 16 seasons and 307 events on the PGA Tour. As if to highlight how daunting a task the PGA Tour has to persuade its best players to remain with the organisation, that’s over $21 million more than the 2022 PGA Tour money list winner Scottie Scheffler - and it took Johnson 17 fewer tournaments.

When Johnson was unveiled as one of LIV Golf’s marquee signings for its inaugural season, eyebrows were raised over the huge sum reportedly offered to him. However, following a dominant season there is little doubt that he has repaid the faith put in him by the powers-that-be - and his bulging bank balance is testimony to that fact.