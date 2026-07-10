Does Playing In The Scottish Open Improve Your Chances Of Winning The Claret Jug?

The Genesis Scottish Open has been played a week before The Open since 2001. Most players choose to play this event to get used to the conditions of links golf ahead of the following week's Major.

Links golf is completely different challenge from your standard PGA Tour parkland course, which most of the time is played in calm conditions on soft, lush courses. UK links-style golf can give you the most benevolent conditions or the most challenging. When the elements turn against you, there is no hiding place on the course.

Over the past two decades, 50% of Open Champions have played in the Scottish Open beforehand, although the trend is growing as all of the last five have. This perhaps highlights that playing in the event improves chances of winning.

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Phil Mickelson is the last player to have won the Scottish Open and The Open in the same year back in 2013.

Here are the last 10 Open champions and whether they did or didn't play in the Scottish Open:

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER (2025)

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Did he play Scottish Open the week before? Yes (T8)

Last year's Open Championship winner, Scottie Scheffler, also played in the Genesis Scottish Open a week prior to the Major.

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Scheffler placed T8 with a respectable score of nine-under-par getting an automatic feel of links golf again.

A week later, Scheffler went on to win at Royal Portrush with an excellent score of 17-under-par.

After Scheffler lifted the Claret Jug, he explained that "playing the week before a Major is always good preparation. Getting over here, getting adjusted to the time, getting adjusted to links golf, I think all that stuff is very helpful."