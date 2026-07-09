How To Watch Genesis Scottish Open 2026: Live Streams & TV Details For Co-Sanctioned PGA Tour and DP World Tour Event

Watch the Genesis Scottish Open 2026 as the leading players in the world tee it up at The Renaissance Club.

Genesis Scottish Open: key information • Dates: July 9–12, 2026 • Venue: The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland • TV Channels: The Golf Channel, CBS / Paramount+, ESPN Select (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Free Highlights for Round 3 and 4: BBC iPlayer (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned between the DP World Tour and PGA Tours and counts towards both the Race to Dubai and the FedExCup. It has attracted leading players from both tours.

The world’s top two players, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, head the field. McIlroy has gone T2-T4-1 here in the past three years. This field also includes LIV’s Jon Rahm, a member of the DP World Tour, one of seven LIV golfers playing.

For many, this tournament is preparation for the Open Championship, which is always played on a links course. The Renaissance Club is not a traditional links, as it has been carved out from a pine forest, but it has the classic firm, seaside turf and windswept dunes of a typical links.

This is the eighth consecutive year the Renaissance club has been host. The defending champion is Chris Gotterup. He comes into the event in fine form having won last week’s John Deere Classic, one of his three wins this season.

Robert MacIntyre will have a lot of home support. He won this tournament in 2024, the first Scot to win their national championship since Colin Montgomerie did so in 1999.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Scottish Open 2026 final round online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Scottish Open 2026 for free? Yes. YouTube TV's 21-day free trial carries both the Golf Channel and CBS meaning you can stream the whole tournament for free. Even better, this means you can also watch the Open Championship for free, too, later this month as it also carries NBC Sports. BBC iPlayer will also have highlights of rounds 3 and 4 available for free. Abroad in July and can't access your free trial? You need a VPN — more on that below.

Watch Scottish Open 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch Scottish Open 2026 in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for the Scottish Open is spread across ESPN Select, the Golf Channel and CBS.

ESPN Select (PGA TOUR LIVE) is available each day of the tournament showing a combination of the main feed, featured groups and selected holes.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN Select:

Thursday-Friday: 3.15am-2pm

Saturday: 3.45am-3pm.

Sunday: 6.30am-3pm

The Golf Channel is also showing the first two days as well as early coverage of Rounds 3 and 4. You can access the channel through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).

CBS will take over full coverage of Saturday and Sunday from 12pm-3pm. The best way to access CBS's coverage is via Paramount+

You can find the full TV schedule below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thu (July 2) Round 1 11am-2pm (Golf Channel) Fri (July 3) Round 2 11am-2pm (Golf Channel) Sat (July 4) Round 3 10am-12pm (Golf Channel), 12pm-3pm (CBS) Sun (July 5) Round 4 10am-12pm (Golf Channel), 12pm-3pm (CBS)

How to watch Scottish Open 2026 in the UK

The Scottish Open will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £20/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

You can also watch extended highlights on BBC Two for Round 3 and 4. This is free and also available via BBC iPlayer.

Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.

How to watch Scottish Open 2026 in Australia

In Australia you can watch the Scottish Open on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503 and Fox Sports 505, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

Scottish Open Selected Tee Times: First Round

Times in EDT (BST).

2.44pm (7.44am): Grant Forrest, Brooks Koepka, Min Woo Lee

Grant Forrest, Brooks Koepka, Min Woo Lee 3.06am (8.06am): Xander Schauffele, Kristoffer Reitan, Adam Scott

Xander Schauffele, Kristoffer Reitan, Adam Scott 3.17am (8.17am): Shane Lowry, JJ Spaun, Aaron Rai

Shane Lowry, JJ Spaun, Aaron Rai 3.28am (8.28am): Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Chris Gotterup

Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Chris Gotterup 3.39am (8.39am): Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Eugenio Chacarra

Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Eugenio Chacarra 8.43am (1.43pm): Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood 8.54am (1.54pm): Justin Thomas, Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Reed

Justin Thomas, Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Reed 9.05am (2.05pm): Jon Rahm, Alex Fitzpatrick, Rasmus Højgaard

Scottish Open 2026 TV Schedule

Thursday 9th July - Round One:

US (ET): 11am-2pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 8.30am-7pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 8.30am-11am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 5.30pm-4am (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)