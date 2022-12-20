'Disgusting' - Ian Poulter Rips Into 'Joke' BBC SPOTY

Following the news that US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick has been snubbed by the BBC Sports personality of the year, Ian Poulter has criticised the decision, described the awards as a "joke".

The LIV Golf player aired his views in response to a tweet from the Telegraph’s Golf Correspondent James Corrigan on the controversy. The 46-year-old responded: “BBC Spoty is a joke. Disgusting how @MattFitz94 is completely overlooked. Glad he didn’t waste his time flying over. Team GB won in 2012, & in the hand book Team GB couldn’t win as a Team. That was overturned by the executive panel. BBC told us please fly over for it. Custard Pie.”

It was recently revealed that Fitzpatrick politely declined an invite to the ceremony because golfers rarely win the award. Indeed, only two players have won the award in its long history – Sir Nick Faldo in 1989 and Dai Rees in 1957.

Fitzpatrick’s win at the Country Club of Brookline was special not only because it marked the Englishman’s first Major victory, but also because he achieved the feat at the same venue he won the US Amateur in 2013, an achievement previously matched only by the legendary Jack Nicklaus. The win was the highlight of a remarkable year for Fitzpatrick, who also moved into the world’s top 10 for the first time.

As far as Poulter is concerned, the snub is hardly surprising given the recent history of the ceremony. Poulter’s criticism also refers to Team Europe’s ineligibility for the Team of the Year award following its remarkable Miracle Of Medinah Ryder Cup win a decade ago, which he was part of. That victory was particularly dramatic because Team Europe faced a daunting four-shot deficit against Team USA going into the final day. While Poulter acknowledges the exclusion was eventually overturned, it didn’t lead to recognition. Only one member of the team, Rory McIlroy, appeared anywhere in the list of nominees for an award that year. The Northern Irishman eventually came 10th on the list for the Sports Personality of the Year award.

It’s not just Poulter who has had his say, either. Former World No.1 Justin Rose also took to Twitter to air his frustrations at Fitzpatrick's omission. Responding to the nominees’ list unveiled by BBC Sport, Rose wrote: “One question @BBCSport @BBCSPOTY. What about @MattFitz94 and his @usopengolf win this year??”

While Fitzpatrick is likely to be disappointed - though not surprised - he has been left off the list of nominees, perhaps the support being shown to him by his fellow pros will offer some consolation after a memorable year. Given the high-profile names weighing in on the controversy, it will also be hoped that future years will see more recognition for the achievements of golfers when the prestigious annual awards ceremony comes around.

