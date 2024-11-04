Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The DP World Tour Play-Offs section of the season begins with the first of two elevated events to decide the Race to Dubai champion
We’ve had two phases of the DP World Tour season, the Global Swing and and the Back 9, and now the campaign reaches the final phase, the two-event DP World Tour Play-Offs, which begins with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links in the UAE.
Following the Genesis Championship, the top 70 in the Race to Dubai rankings were eligible, although with absentees including Billy Horschel and Jon Rahm, it has left the opportunity for players as low as 76th in the rankings to compete.
This week, the battle is on to emerge among the top 50 for a place in next week’s conclusion of the Race to Dubai, the DP World Tour Championship.
One of the largest payouts of the season is on offer this week. Players will compete for a purse of $9m, the same amount as the previous three Rolex Series tournaments. The winner is set to earn $1.53m with the runner-up in line for a payout of $990,000.
The bulk of the tournaments to this point have offered either 3,000 or 5,000 Race to Dubai ranking points, with each Rolex Series so far having 8,000 points. However, there are 9,000 points available this week, offering a chance for everyone in this week’s field to reach the even more lucrative season finale, where $10m will be available.
Players will also have one eye on a separate opportunity to claim substantial prize money, with the top 10 in the rankings at the end of next week sharing a bonus pool of $6m, with the Race to Dubai winner set for an additional $2m.
For the European contingent, there are also 2,000 Ryder Cup points available.
Below is the prize money payout for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,530,000
|2nd
|$990,000
|3rd
|$567,000
|4th
|$450,000
|5th
|$381,600
|6th
|$315,000
|7th
|$270,000
|8th
|$225,000
|9th
|$201,600
|10th
|$180,000
|11th
|$165,600
|12th
|$154,800
|13th
|$144,900
|14th
|$137,700
|15th
|$132,300
|16th
|$126,900
|17th
|$121,500
|18th
|$116,100
|19th
|$111,600
|20th
|$108,000
|21st
|$104,400
|22nd
|$101,700
|23rd
|$99,000
|24th
|$96,300
|25th
|$93,600
|26th
|$90,900
|27th
|$88,200
|28th
|$85,500
|29th
|$82,800
|30th
|$80,100
|31st
|$77,400
|32nd
|$74,700
|33rd
|$72,000
|34th
|$69,300
|35th
|$66,600
|36th
|$63,900
|37th
|$62,100
|38th
|$60,300
|39th
|$58,500
|40th
|$56,700
|41st
|$54,900
|42nd
|$53,100
|43rd
|$51,300
|44th
|$49,500
|45th
|$47,700
|46th
|$45,900
|47th
|$44,100
|48th
|$42,300
|49th
|$40,500
|50th
|$38,700
|51st
|$36,900
|52nd
|$35,100
|53rd
|$33,300
|54th
|$31,500
|55th
|$30,600
|56th
|$29,700
|57th
|$28,800
|58th
|$27,900
|59th
|$27,000
|60th
|$26,100
|61st
|$25,200
|62nd
|$24,300
|63rd
|$23,400
|64th
|$22,500
|65th
|$21,600
|66th
|$20,700
|67th
|$19,800
|68th
|$18,900
|69th
|$18,000
|70th
|$17,100
Who Are The Star Names In The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?
A world-class field is competing in Abu Dhabi including the player at the top of the Race to Dubai rankings, Rory McIlroy. He has his sights set on winning the Harry Vardon Trophy for the sixth time and could even wrap it up this week with a strong performance and slip-ups from his nearest rivals, Thriston Lawrence and Rasmus Hojgaard.
Other high-profile players in the field include two-time Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Tommy Fleetwood, 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, Genesis Scottish Open champion Robert MacIntyre.
Adam Scott and Justin Rose, who have both enjoyed spells at the top of the world rankings, are also in action, while three LIV golfers tee it up – Joaquin Niemann, Adrian Meronk and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship winner Tyrrell Hatton.
Who Won The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?
In 2023, Victor Perez won the title when he beat Sebastian Soderberg and Min Woo Lee by one shot for his first Rolex Series victory. As part of the season-closing DP World Tour Play Offs, there’s even more at stake this week as players hope for a place in the DP World Tour Championship.
Where Is The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?
The tournament used to be held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, but its home has been Yas Links since 2022. The Kyle Phillips-designed course takes inspiration from links courses in Britain and Ireland, and is regarded as one of the best and most unique in the Middle East.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
