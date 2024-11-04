Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

We’ve had two phases of the DP World Tour season, the Global Swing and and the Back 9, and now the campaign reaches the final phase, the two-event DP World Tour Play-Offs, which begins with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links in the UAE.

Following the Genesis Championship, the top 70 in the Race to Dubai rankings were eligible, although with absentees including Billy Horschel and Jon Rahm, it has left the opportunity for players as low as 76th in the rankings to compete.

This week, the battle is on to emerge among the top 50 for a place in next week’s conclusion of the Race to Dubai, the DP World Tour Championship.

One of the largest payouts of the season is on offer this week. Players will compete for a purse of $9m, the same amount as the previous three Rolex Series tournaments. The winner is set to earn $1.53m with the runner-up in line for a payout of $990,000.

The bulk of the tournaments to this point have offered either 3,000 or 5,000 Race to Dubai ranking points, with each Rolex Series so far having 8,000 points. However, there are 9,000 points available this week, offering a chance for everyone in this week’s field to reach the even more lucrative season finale, where $10m will be available.

Players will also have one eye on a separate opportunity to claim substantial prize money, with the top 10 in the rankings at the end of next week sharing a bonus pool of $6m, with the Race to Dubai winner set for an additional $2m.

For the European contingent, there are also 2,000 Ryder Cup points available.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Below is the prize money payout for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,530,000 2nd $990,000 3rd $567,000 4th $450,000 5th $381,600 6th $315,000 7th $270,000 8th $225,000 9th $201,600 10th $180,000 11th $165,600 12th $154,800 13th $144,900 14th $137,700 15th $132,300 16th $126,900 17th $121,500 18th $116,100 19th $111,600 20th $108,000 21st $104,400 22nd $101,700 23rd $99,000 24th $96,300 25th $93,600 26th $90,900 27th $88,200 28th $85,500 29th $82,800 30th $80,100 31st $77,400 32nd $74,700 33rd $72,000 34th $69,300 35th $66,600 36th $63,900 37th $62,100 38th $60,300 39th $58,500 40th $56,700 41st $54,900 42nd $53,100 43rd $51,300 44th $49,500 45th $47,700 46th $45,900 47th $44,100 48th $42,300 49th $40,500 50th $38,700 51st $36,900 52nd $35,100 53rd $33,300 54th $31,500 55th $30,600 56th $29,700 57th $28,800 58th $27,900 59th $27,000 60th $26,100 61st $25,200 62nd $24,300 63rd $23,400 64th $22,500 65th $21,600 66th $20,700 67th $19,800 68th $18,900 69th $18,000 70th $17,100

Who Are The Star Names In The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?

Tommy Fleetwood has won the tournament twice (Image credit: Getty Images)

A world-class field is competing in Abu Dhabi including the player at the top of the Race to Dubai rankings, Rory McIlroy. He has his sights set on winning the Harry Vardon Trophy for the sixth time and could even wrap it up this week with a strong performance and slip-ups from his nearest rivals, Thriston Lawrence and Rasmus Hojgaard.

Other high-profile players in the field include two-time Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Tommy Fleetwood, 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, Genesis Scottish Open champion Robert MacIntyre.

Shane Lowry is among 70 in the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam Scott and Justin Rose, who have both enjoyed spells at the top of the world rankings, are also in action, while three LIV golfers tee it up – Joaquin Niemann, Adrian Meronk and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship winner Tyrrell Hatton.

Who Won The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship? In 2023, Victor Perez won the title when he beat Sebastian Soderberg and Min Woo Lee by one shot for his first Rolex Series victory. As part of the season-closing DP World Tour Play Offs, there’s even more at stake this week as players hope for a place in the DP World Tour Championship.

Where Is The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship? The tournament used to be held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, but its home has been Yas Links since 2022. The Kyle Phillips-designed course takes inspiration from links courses in Britain and Ireland, and is regarded as one of the best and most unique in the Middle East.