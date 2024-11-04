Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The DP World Tour Play-Offs section of the season begins with the first of two elevated events to decide the Race to Dubai champion

Rory McIlroy takes a shot at the BMW PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy is top of the Race to Dubai rankings
We’ve had two phases of the DP World Tour season, the Global Swing and and the Back 9, and now the campaign reaches the final phase, the two-event DP World Tour Play-Offs, which begins with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links in the UAE.

Following the Genesis Championship, the top 70 in the Race to Dubai rankings were eligible, although with absentees including Billy Horschel and Jon Rahm, it has left the opportunity for players as low as 76th in the rankings to compete.

This week, the battle is on to emerge among the top 50 for a place in next week’s conclusion of the Race to Dubai, the DP World Tour Championship.

One of the largest payouts of the season is on offer this week. Players will compete for a purse of $9m, the same amount as the previous three Rolex Series tournaments. The winner is set to earn $1.53m with the runner-up in line for a payout of $990,000.

The bulk of the tournaments to this point have offered either 3,000 or 5,000 Race to Dubai ranking points, with each Rolex Series so far having 8,000 points. However, there are 9,000 points available this week, offering a chance for everyone in this week’s field to reach the even more lucrative season finale, where $10m will be available.

Players will also have one eye on a separate opportunity to claim substantial prize money, with the top 10 in the rankings at the end of next week sharing a bonus pool of $6m, with the Race to Dubai winner set for an additional $2m.

For the European contingent, there are also 2,000 Ryder Cup points available.

Below is the prize money payout for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,530,000
2nd$990,000
3rd$567,000
4th$450,000
5th$381,600
6th$315,000
7th$270,000
8th$225,000
9th$201,600
10th$180,000
11th$165,600
12th$154,800
13th$144,900
14th$137,700
15th$132,300
16th$126,900
17th$121,500
18th$116,100
19th$111,600
20th$108,000
21st$104,400
22nd$101,700
23rd$99,000
24th$96,300
25th$93,600
26th$90,900
27th$88,200
28th$85,500
29th$82,800
30th$80,100
31st$77,400
32nd$74,700
33rd$72,000
34th$69,300
35th$66,600
36th$63,900
37th$62,100
38th$60,300
39th$58,500
40th$56,700
41st$54,900
42nd$53,100
43rd$51,300
44th$49,500
45th$47,700
46th$45,900
47th$44,100
48th$42,300
49th$40,500
50th$38,700
51st$36,900
52nd$35,100
53rd$33,300
54th$31,500
55th$30,600
56th$29,700
57th$28,800
58th$27,900
59th$27,000
60th$26,100
61st$25,200
62nd$24,300
63rd$23,400
64th$22,500
65th$21,600
66th$20,700
67th$19,800
68th$18,900
69th$18,000
70th$17,100

Who Are The Star Names In The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?

Tommy Fleetwood takes a shot at the Open de Espana

Tommy Fleetwood has won the tournament twice

A world-class field is competing in Abu Dhabi including the player at the top of the Race to Dubai rankings, Rory McIlroy. He has his sights set on winning the Harry Vardon Trophy for the sixth time and could even wrap it up this week with a strong performance and slip-ups from his nearest rivals, Thriston Lawrence and Rasmus Hojgaard.

Other high-profile players in the field include two-time Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Tommy Fleetwood, 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, Genesis Scottish Open champion Robert MacIntyre.

Shane Lowry takes a shot at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Shane Lowry is among 70 in the tournament

Adam Scott and Justin Rose, who have both enjoyed spells at the top of the world rankings, are also in action, while three LIV golfers tee it up – Joaquin Niemann, Adrian Meronk and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship winner Tyrrell Hatton.

Who Won The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?

In 2023, Victor Perez won the title when he beat Sebastian Soderberg and Min Woo Lee by one shot for his first Rolex Series victory. As part of the season-closing DP World Tour Play Offs, there’s even more at stake this week as players hope for a place in the DP World Tour Championship.

Where Is The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?

The tournament used to be held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, but its home has been Yas Links since 2022. The Kyle Phillips-designed course takes inspiration from links courses in Britain and Ireland, and is regarded as one of the best and most unique in the Middle East.

