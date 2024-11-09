Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times: Round Four
Paul Waring takes a one-shot lead into the final round at Yas Links, where the line-up for the season-closing DP World Tour Championship will be confirmed
The penultimate DP World Tour of the season enters the final round with Paul Waring at the top of the leaderboard.
The Englishman got off to a blistering start at Yas Links with rounds of eight-under and 11-under in the first two days. On Saturday, his progress was checked with a one-over 73, but he still heads into the final round at 18-under for the tournament, one ahead of Niklas Norgaard and three in front of Shane Lowry.
The three are the final group to head out, with a tee time of 2.20am ET (7.20am GMT).
Immediately before them, with a tee time of 2.09am ET (7.09am GMT), is the group featuring Tommy Fleetwood, Sebastian Soderberg and Thorbjorn Olesen.
Fleetwood in particular will be confident of clawing back the deficit on the leader having won the event twice in the past. He's three off Waring ahead of the final round.
The competitors are battling for a place in the top 50 of the Race to Dubai rankings to make the line-up for the season-closing DP World Tour Championship at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates and the chance to win the Harry Vardon Trophy.
One player with no concerns over his involvement is Rory McIlroy, who is in pole position to be crowned Race to Dubai champion for the sixth time. He begins the final round on 13-under and is grouped with LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann and 2021 D+D Real Czech Masters champion Johannes Veerman. The three begin at 1.15am ET (6.15am GMT).
Below is the full list of tee times and groupings for the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times - Round Four
ET (GMT)
1st Tee
- 10.00pm (3.00am): Darius van Driel, Justin Rose, Calum Hill
- 10.10pm (3.10am): Sam Bairstow, Adam Scott, Connor Syme
- 10.20pm (3.20am): Matteo Manassero, Joe Dean, David Ravetto
- 10.30pm (3.30am): Grant Forrest, Jeff Winther, Jorge Campillo
- 10.40pm (3.40am): Gavin Green, Dylan Fritelli, Aaron Cockerill
- 10.50pm (3.50am): Shubhankar Sharma, Jayden Schaper, Matthew Baldwin
- 11.06pm (4.06am): Frederic LaCroix, Dan Bradbury, Yannik Paul
- 11.17pm (4.17am): Adrian Otaegui, Angel Hidalgo, Nacho Elvira
- 11.28pm (4.28am): Romain Langasque, Casey Jarvis, Guido Migliozzi
- 11.39pm (4.39am): Sean Crocker, Julien Guerrier, Bernd Wiesberger
- 11.50pm (4.50am): Jordan Smith, Alejandro Del Rey, David Micheluzzi
- 12.01am (5.01am): Rikyua Hoshino, Adrian Meronk, Laurie Canter
- 12.20am (5.20am): Ewen Ferguson, Keita Nakajima, Brandon Stone
- 12.31am (5.31am): Rasmus Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin, Antoine Rozner
- 12.42am (5.42am): Matt Wallace, Thriston Lawrence, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- 12.53am (5.53am): Richard Mansell, Adrien Saddier, Marcel Siem
- 1.04am (6.04am): Min Woo Lee, Jesper Svensson, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 1.15am (6.15am): Joaquin Niemann, Johannes Veerman, Rory McIlroy
- 1.36am (6.36am): Andy Sullivan, Joost Luiten, Matthew Jordan
- 1.47am (6.47am): Ugo Coussaud, Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Laporta
- 1.58am (6.58am): Robert MacIntyre, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry
- 2.09am (7.09am): Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen, Sebastian Soderberg
- 2.20am (7.20am): Shane Lowry, Niklas Norgaard, Paul Waring
How To Watch The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship In The US
All times ET
Sunday 10 November: 1.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
How To Watch The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship In The UK
All times GMT
Sunday 10 November: 4.00am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf), 4.00am-11.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
