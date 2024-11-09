The penultimate DP World Tour of the season enters the final round with Paul Waring at the top of the leaderboard.

The Englishman got off to a blistering start at Yas Links with rounds of eight-under and 11-under in the first two days. On Saturday, his progress was checked with a one-over 73, but he still heads into the final round at 18-under for the tournament, one ahead of Niklas Norgaard and three in front of Shane Lowry.

The three are the final group to head out, with a tee time of 2.20am ET (7.20am GMT).

Immediately before them, with a tee time of 2.09am ET (7.09am GMT), is the group featuring Tommy Fleetwood, Sebastian Soderberg and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Fleetwood in particular will be confident of clawing back the deficit on the leader having won the event twice in the past. He's three off Waring ahead of the final round.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The competitors are battling for a place in the top 50 of the Race to Dubai rankings to make the line-up for the season-closing DP World Tour Championship at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates and the chance to win the Harry Vardon Trophy.

One player with no concerns over his involvement is Rory McIlroy, who is in pole position to be crowned Race to Dubai champion for the sixth time. He begins the final round on 13-under and is grouped with LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann and 2021 D+D Real Czech Masters champion Johannes Veerman. The three begin at 1.15am ET (6.15am GMT).

Rory McIlroy begins the fourth round five off the lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below is the full list of tee times and groupings for the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times - Round Four

ET (GMT)

1st Tee

10.00pm (3.00am): Darius van Driel, Justin Rose, Calum Hill

Darius van Driel, Justin Rose, Calum Hill 10.10pm (3.10am): Sam Bairstow, Adam Scott, Connor Syme

Sam Bairstow, Adam Scott, Connor Syme 10.20pm (3.20am): Matteo Manassero, Joe Dean, David Ravetto

Matteo Manassero, Joe Dean, David Ravetto 10.30pm (3.30am): Grant Forrest, Jeff Winther, Jorge Campillo

Grant Forrest, Jeff Winther, Jorge Campillo 10.40pm (3.40am): Gavin Green, Dylan Fritelli, Aaron Cockerill

Gavin Green, Dylan Fritelli, Aaron Cockerill 10.50pm (3.50am): Shubhankar Sharma, Jayden Schaper, Matthew Baldwin

Shubhankar Sharma, Jayden Schaper, Matthew Baldwin 11.06pm (4.06am): Frederic LaCroix, Dan Bradbury, Yannik Paul

Frederic LaCroix, Dan Bradbury, Yannik Paul 11.17pm (4.17am): Adrian Otaegui, Angel Hidalgo, Nacho Elvira

Adrian Otaegui, Angel Hidalgo, Nacho Elvira 11.28pm (4.28am): Romain Langasque, Casey Jarvis, Guido Migliozzi

Romain Langasque, Casey Jarvis, Guido Migliozzi 11.39pm (4.39am): Sean Crocker, Julien Guerrier, Bernd Wiesberger

Sean Crocker, Julien Guerrier, Bernd Wiesberger 11.50pm (4.50am): Jordan Smith, Alejandro Del Rey, David Micheluzzi

Jordan Smith, Alejandro Del Rey, David Micheluzzi 12.01am (5.01am): Rikyua Hoshino, Adrian Meronk, Laurie Canter

Rikyua Hoshino, Adrian Meronk, Laurie Canter 12.20am (5.20am): Ewen Ferguson, Keita Nakajima, Brandon Stone

Ewen Ferguson, Keita Nakajima, Brandon Stone 12.31am (5.31am): Rasmus Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin, Antoine Rozner

Rasmus Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin, Antoine Rozner 12.42am (5.42am): Matt Wallace, Thriston Lawrence, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Matt Wallace, Thriston Lawrence, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 12.53am (5.53am): Richard Mansell, Adrien Saddier, Marcel Siem

Richard Mansell, Adrien Saddier, Marcel Siem 1.04am (6.04am): Min Woo Lee, Jesper Svensson, Alex Fitzpatrick

Min Woo Lee, Jesper Svensson, Alex Fitzpatrick 1.15am (6.15am): Joaquin Niemann, Johannes Veerman, Rory McIlroy

Joaquin Niemann, Johannes Veerman, Rory McIlroy 1.36am (6.36am): Andy Sullivan, Joost Luiten, Matthew Jordan

Andy Sullivan, Joost Luiten, Matthew Jordan 1.47am (6.47am): Ugo Coussaud, Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Laporta

Ugo Coussaud, Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Laporta 1.58am (6.58am): Robert MacIntyre, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry

Robert MacIntyre, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry 2.09am (7.09am): Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen, Sebastian Soderberg

Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen, Sebastian Soderberg 2.20am (7.20am): Shane Lowry, Niklas Norgaard, Paul Waring

How To Watch The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship In The US

All times ET

Sunday 10 November: 1.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

How To Watch The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship In The UK

All times GMT

Sunday 10 November: 4.00am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf), 4.00am-11.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)