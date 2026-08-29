LIV Golfers Confirmed For DP World Tour Q School Amid Uncertainty Over League’s Future

The fifth LIV Golf season ended with uncertainty over the circuit’s long-term future.

However, while work is being done behind the scenes to secure fresh investment following the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s decision to pull its backing, some of its roster is not leaving anything to chance.

Without a guarantee of LIV Golf 2.0 coming to fruition, five of its stars have registered for DP World Tour Q School.

In total, 10 courses are hosting the First Stage of Q School. Two qualifiers have already been completed, leaving eight more to come in September.

Overall, five LIV Golfers are due to play at two of the courses, Huddersfield Golf Club in England and Germany’s Seddiner See.

The Huddersfield event runs from September 2nd-5th, where RangeGoats Golf Club’s Peter Uihlein and two of Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC line-up, Luis Masaveu and Josele Ballester, are due to tee it up.

Uihlein is a DP World Tour winner, having claimed victory at the 2013 Madeira Islands Open. He was one of the original intake on LIV Golf and finished 22nd in the season-long individual standings.

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Ballester, who won the 2024 US Amateur, joined LIV Golf in June last year and finished the season 20th in the standings.

Josele Ballester joined LIV Golf in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Masaveu is another relatively recent arrival on LIV Golf, having joined in 2025 as a replacement for Eugenio Charcarra on Fireballs GC. He finished 48th in the standings.

All three have played in DP World Tour events relatively recently, with Uihlein’s most recent appearance coming at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Ballester last appeared in July at the BMW International Open, while Masaveu’s most recent DP World Tour start came at the 2025 Open de Espana.

There’s also a notable former LIV Golfer in the entry list at Huddersfield, Brooks Koepka’s brother Chase, who has played on the Asian Tour this season.

On September 8th, the Seddiner See qualifier begins, where HyFlyers GC’s Michael La Sasso and LIV Golf wild card Yosuke Asaji are in the field.

La Sasso, who joined LIV Golf at the start of the year, largely struggled in his rookie season before pulling off a sensational win at the final event, LIV Golf Indianapolis, where he held off Jon Rahm.

Michael La Sasso beat Jon Rahm at LIV Golf Indianapolis (Image credit: Getty Images)

That helped him to a highly respectable 14th in the individual standings.

Asaji, who earned his 2026 LIV Golf spot via the International Series, placed 44th in the standings, three places above the Drop Zone.

La Sasso has yet to make a DP World Tour start while Asaji’s most recent appearance came in 2023 at the ISPS Handa – Championship in his homeland of Japan.

Should any of the LIV Golfers progress, they will play in the Second Stage at the end of October, with the Final Stage scheduled for November 6th to 11th at Spain’s Infinitum Golf.