Why Are LIV Golfers Still Wearing League's Apparel After Bankruptcy Filing?

LIV Golf 1.0 may soon be over, but until it's official players are still sporting their team logos in competition - as you may have noticed at the Amgen Irish Open.

There's a stellar field assembled at Trump International Doonbeg this week with the DP World Tour event getting a high-profile boost of LIV stars.

Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Joaquin Niemann are among the nine LIV players teeing it up at the Irish Open this week, and they've come in team colors.

And that's because although LIV Golf has filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, while their case is still going through the courts nothing is official.

It seems players will see their current contracts ended if LIV restructures, leaving them free to leave if they wish to go and return to a mainstream tour, for now they're remaining in team gear.

So Rahm and Hatton have still been sporting their Legion XIII logo on their hats and apparel while Niemann has been wearing his Torque GC badge while roaming the Doonbeg dunes.

It all kind of sums up the confusion and continued state of flux LIV golfers find themselves in while Scott O'Neil and his proposed new investor try to sort out how LIV 2.0 will go ahead.

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Rahm has revealed more DP World Tour appearances in his upcoming schedule as he returns to events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, but has also said he's happy to carry on at LIV Golf if the league continues.

His case in particular is crucial to LIV's future, but with the Spaniard still owed millions on his contract it looks like being a tricky task working out what his new deal would look like.

Other LIV Players have been looking to earn a DP World Tour card at the First Stage of Q School, while for others, appearances on the likes of the Asian Tour are on the agenda.

The next step is for LIV to sort out it's immediate financial future through the courts before players will know exactly what they could sign up for in 2.0. Until then we'll still see plenty of LIV team logos on the golf course.