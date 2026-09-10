Why Are LIV Golfers Still Wearing League's Apparel After Bankruptcy Filing?
LIV Golf may have filed for bankruptcy but players are still sporting their team logos in competition - as we've seen at the Irish Open this week
LIV Golf 1.0 may soon be over, but until it's official players are still sporting their team logos in competition - as you may have noticed at the Amgen Irish Open.
There's a stellar field assembled at Trump International Doonbeg this week with the DP World Tour event getting a high-profile boost of LIV stars.
Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Joaquin Niemann are among the nine LIV players teeing it up at the Irish Open this week, and they've come in team colors.
And that's because although LIV Golf has filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, while their case is still going through the courts nothing is official.
It seems players will see their current contracts ended if LIV restructures, leaving them free to leave if they wish to go and return to a mainstream tour, for now they're remaining in team gear.
So Rahm and Hatton have still been sporting their Legion XIII logo on their hats and apparel while Niemann has been wearing his Torque GC badge while roaming the Doonbeg dunes.
It all kind of sums up the confusion and continued state of flux LIV golfers find themselves in while Scott O'Neil and his proposed new investor try to sort out how LIV 2.0 will go ahead.
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Rahm has revealed more DP World Tour appearances in his upcoming schedule as he returns to events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, but has also said he's happy to carry on at LIV Golf if the league continues.
His case in particular is crucial to LIV's future, but with the Spaniard still owed millions on his contract it looks like being a tricky task working out what his new deal would look like.
Other LIV Players have been looking to earn a DP World Tour card at the First Stage of Q School, while for others, appearances on the likes of the Asian Tour are on the agenda.
The next step is for LIV to sort out it's immediate financial future through the courts before players will know exactly what they could sign up for in 2.0. Until then we'll still see plenty of LIV team logos on the golf course.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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