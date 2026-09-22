LIV Golf's Open Exemption Under Threat Amid Circuit's Shaky Future
The R&A has revealed its full list of exemption pathways for The 155th Open Championship at St Andrews, with LIV Golf's route under severe threat
Anyone who remains with the LIV Golf League may find their chances of competing at The Open Championship significantly reduced in 2027.
The R&A released its schedule of events for The Open Qualifying Series as well as exemption categories for St Andrews on Tuesday, with one key change from 2026 noted.
While events on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Asian Tour are among those to have retained their spots in the OQS, The R&A confirmed there was no guarantee LIV Golf would be offered a pathway for its players at this stage.
Previously, The R&A had awarded an exemption to the top player in the LIV Golf individual season standings who was not already exempt.
But, after filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy recently and remaining in the process of establishing what the next version of LIV might look like, very little has been fully confirmed prior to the 2027 season - whatever that might look like.
And as a result of the league's turmoil, The R&A did not feel it could commit to offering up at least one spot at this stage.
The R&A did not rule out the possibility of the situation changing, however.
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A press release announcing the 2027 Open Championship qualifying pathways read: "Exemption categories are also reviewed and updated annually to ensure that places awarded in The Open reflect results achieved by golfers on the professional tours.
"The exemption for the LIV Golf Order of Merit remains under review until the 2027 LIV Golf schedule is confirmed."
Regardless of whether LIV Golf ends up with a route to The Open or not, LIV players who are not otherwise exempt will still have a chance to compete at the oldest Major of the four.
Winning any of the 13 OQS events outside of the PGA Tour between this week's French Open and the Scottish Open next July would lock up a tee time, as would a top-two or top-three finish in select tournaments.
Alternatively, heading through Regional Qualifying and Final Qualifying is another potential route.
The R&A has said Final Qualifying will be played at Burnham & Berrow, Glasgow Gailes, Prince’s and West Lancashire on 29 June next year.
The Last-Chance Qualifier will also return on the Monday of Championship week after the success of this year's inaugural edition.
A dozen players are expected to make up that field, with The R&A not revealing how those 12 golfers will be selected at this stage.
Instead, it said: "The field of players competing for the final place in the Championship will be determined using an approach which complements the existing qualification criteria for The Open."
THE OPEN QUALIFYING SERIES 2027
|
Exemption Spots
|
Event
|
Date
|
1
|
Open de France
|
September 24-27, 2026
|
1
|
Open de España
|
October 8-11, 2026
|
1
|
Japan Open Golf Championship
|
October 15-18, 2026
|
1
|
Hong Kong Open
|
October 22-25, 2026
|
3
|
Australian Open
|
December 3-6, 2026
|
1
|
New Zealand Open
|
February 25-28, 2027
|
1
|
Korn Ferry Tour event - Argentina (TBC)
|
February 25-28, 2027
|
3
|
South African Open Championship
|
March 4-7, 2027
|
1
|
Arnold Palmer Invitational
|
March 18-21, 2027
|
2
|
Singapore Open
|
April 15-18, 2027
|
1
|
Korea Open
|
May 20-23, 2027
|
2
|
Mizuno Open
|
May 27-30, 2027
|
1
|
the Memorial Tournament
|
June 3-6, 2027
|
3
|
Canadian Open
|
June 10-13, 2027
|
1
|
Irish Open
|
July 1-4, 2027
|
1
|
John Deere Classic
|
July 1-4, 2027
|
3
|
Scottish Open
|
July 8-11, 2027
|
N/A
|
Regional Qualifying
|
June 21, 2027
|
TBC
|
Final Qualifying
|
June 29, 2027
|
1
|
Last-Chance Qualifier
|
July 12, 2027
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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