Ex-LIV Pro Eugenio Chacarra Reveals Moment He Knew He 'Wanted To Get Out Of There As Soon As Possible'

Eugenio Chacarra is well on his way to achieving his dream of earning a PGA Tour card, with the young Spaniard currently sat 3rd in the Race to Dubai rankings after wins in the Netherlands and Italy this year on the DP World Tour.

The former Oklahoma State University man has had a strong start to life as a professional after leaving college to join LIV Golf in 2022 while 2nd in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Chacarra won his maiden pro title on LIV Golf in 2022 before sealing the Asian Tour's St Andrews Bay Championship in 2023. He left LIV at the end of 2024 and is now playing full-time on the DP World Tour.

The 26-year-old, who has previously spoken on the reasons why he left LIV Golf, opened up on the exact moment he knew he wanted to pursue a different route.

The Spaniard told the Dan on Golf Show how setting up his family's financial future was impossible to turn down but once he had the money, he realized it didn't make him happy.

Instead, he wanted to chase greatness - and seeing Akshay Bhatia, who is two years younger than him, win on the PGA Tour was the turning point.

Chacarra told Dan Rapaport how Bhatia's victory, which got the American into The Masters and up from 87th to 34th in the world rankings, made him want to look elsewhere.

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"It was hard to, as an amateur, to decline all that money," Chacarra said on the Dan on Golf Show.

"I didn't realize that having life set for my family as a 22-year-old kid was going to be possible, and all the numbers they accepted to give to me, it was hard to turn down.

"Playing good at that moment when LIV was created and obviously I did a great job with my manager. We got a great contract to go out there and when I sit down with Okalahoma State coaches and people that I really trust, when they saw the offer it was like 'Yeah.'

Eugenio Chacarra won his third DP World Tour title, and second of the season, at the 2026 Italian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

"My time there was good, you know. I think the first year was really fun. It was new, team competition was actually meaningful. You get the money and all that stuff and they were doing some changes, and I lost a little motivation.

"Once I won and I saw my life didn't really change besides money, and once you had the money it didn't really change much because I'm not a guy that I spend a lot of money. I don't really need much to be happy.

"And I won at the same time that Akshay won the Valero back in the day and he got into The Masters and all that stuff, and he's obviously younger or the same age as me.

"I saw how much winning on the PGA Tour or DP World Tour changes your life is when I knew that I wanted to get out of there as soon as possible.

"Obviously my contract was three years so I needed to be through my contract but when it was a chance to talk to them and stuff they told me I needed to be there for at least three more years and my team and I thought the best decision to go in the other route."

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Chacarra has been a rare critic of LIV Golf since leaving, having told Flushing It Golf on X that certain promises over Official World Golf Ranking points were not met as well as the reality of money being the 'only' factor.

The league has since secured OWGR points following Chacarra's departure, however, while it also has direct routes into both the US Open and The Open.

“When I joined LIV, they promised [Official World Golf Ranking points] and Majors, but it didn’t happen," explained Chacarra.

"I trusted them. I was the first young guy, then the others came after I made the decision. But OWGR and Majors still haven’t happened... It’s frustrating, but I’m excited for the new opportunity and to see where my game takes me.

“I see what it’s like to win on the PGA Tour and how your life changes. How you get Major access and ranking points, On LIV, nothing changes, there is only money.

"It doesn’t matter if you finish thirtieth or first, only money. I’m not a guy who wants more money. What will change my life is playing in Hawaii [The Sentry] and qualifying for the Majors, qualifying for the Masters, the Ryder Cup.”

Since leaving LIV Golf, Chacarra has won three times on the DP World Tour and reached a career-high of 58th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Thanks to the DP World Tour's 10 cards initiative, he has a great chance to earn a PGA Tour card for the first time.