The LIV Golfer ‘More Talented Than Rahm’ And Labelled A Future Major Champion Months Into College Career
Arizona State University men's golf associate head coach, Thomas Sutton explained why expectations surrounding two-time pro winner, David Puig are so high...
A college which has helped to produce world-class golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Paul Casey knows an elite player when it sees one.
So after coaches and teammates at Arizona State University labelled David Puig as a future Major winner within the first three months of the Spaniard stepping on campus in 2020, it might prove wise to believe the hype.
The man born in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain had been winning long before he moved over to America. Count victories at the 2016 Catalonia U18 Championship, the 2018 Spanish U18 International and 2018 Spanish U18 Championship as well as a team success at the 2018 European Boys Amateur Championship.
That kind of triumphant habit only continued with the support of ASU behind him, with three college victories in just two seasons before Puig opted to turn pro and join the LIV Golf League in the latter half of 2022.
It's fair to say that expectations - at least in relation to anyone associated with ASU - are high surrounding Puig, with some chatter among the school's other graduates that he is actually more talented than two-time Major winner and 2024 LIV individual champion, Rahm.
Current ASU associate head coach Thomas Sutton, who arrived just a couple of months before Puig departed, revealed that from what little he saw - combined with what others had told him - Puig's ability might outweigh that of almost every other Sun Devil, past or present.
Asked by Golf Monthly just how much potential Sutton believes Puig possesses, the coach replied: "There's a story. This was before I got here, but he came to college and when he plays well, he wins. It's just that simple. And there is something to be said about that. There's different kind of players that play well all the time, but when he plays well, he just seems to win the tournament.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"They thought he was a major winner within three months of him being here, they're like, "Okay, this guy is next level." We have alums that are on the PGA Tour that say that he is more talented than Rahm. I mean, that is a crazy thing to say because Rahm is arguably the best or second best player in the world.
"But when you just watch their games, you're like, I mean, this guy has kind of got everything. He's got 190 ball speed. He putts the ass off the ball. His chipping is the best in the world. I mean, you're just like, you're putting all these things together - you're going to win.
"He comes around here, he's really close with a lot of our guys on our team, and you just sit there and watch him hit balls and you're like, 'wow!'
A post shared by David Puig Corrius⛳️ (@davidpuigcorrius)
A photo posted by on
"And I mean, he's a top-80 player in the world with just DP World Tour and Asian Tour starts. I mean, that never happens. There's not many people who have gone to LIV and their world ranking has gone like this [upwards]. I mean, most guys are kind of experiencing the opposite."
While Puig is not currently a habitant of the world's top-80, Sutton's point about his trajectory is true. Having started life as a pro in 2022 as World No.1144, the Spaniard has made significant strides ever since, first breaking into the top-100 after a T4th result at the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last year and going on to represent Spain at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
A post shared by RFEG (@rfegolf)
A photo posted by on
Two wins on the Asian Tour have done nothing to harm his upwards momentum, either, with success at the 2023 International Series Singapore and the 2024 Malaysian Open. That, coupled with his regular team success as part of Torque and then Fireballs GC, suggests ASU's feeling about their man could well be true.
But the Sun Devils coach insists that it's not just Puig who possesses the consistent quality needed to be successful on tour, there is another unsung hero who recently broke through at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Sutton said: "I think he [Puig] might be one of the top guys, but on the other side, you have a guy like Kevin Yu who is on the PGA Tour. And I mean, if you look in the top-20 in almost every leaderboard, you're going to see his name.
"You come watch him hit balls and he's never misses - three or four time All-American as well. So, it's hard to say "you're for sure the best", but it'd be hard to put someone way ahead of [Puig]. That's for sure."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
How Fast Are The Greens At TPC Sawgrass?
The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass has some of the fastest greens in the game - here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
Charley Hull And Georgia Hall Knocked Out Of Sunningdale Foursomes
The LPGA Tour stars fell short against Tom Shadbolt and Ben Evans in the last 16 of the prestigious contest
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Jackson Koivun Could Follow Luke Clanton In Securing His PGA Tour Card This Week
Fresh off the back of Luke Clanton earning his card through the PGA Tour U Accelerated program, World amateur no.2, Jackson Koivun could follow suit...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Format, Which Teams Are Playing And How To Watch
The 13th Darius Rucker Intercollegiate takes place in South Carolina - here are some of the key details about the prestigious college golf tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
World No.1 Amateur Luke Clanton Earns PGA Tour Card
The Florida State University junior made the cut at the Cognizant Classic to confirm his playing privileges on the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Is The Difference Between D1 And D2 College Golf?
Coaches at Arizona State University and University of Southern California help to explain the the sliding scale from the top end of D1 college golf to D2
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Much Prize Money Luke Clanton Has Missed Out On
College golfer Luke Clanton has produced some incredible performances in professional events – but thanks to his amateur status, he hasn’t received prize money
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It Is Very Frustrating How Far Behind The PGA Tour We Are' - LPGA Unveils Own Version Of PGA Tour U As College Coach Reveals Frustration Among NCAA Ranks Over Lack Of Opportunities
Justin Silverstein, the women's golf team head coach at the University of Southern California, says coaches throughout the NCAA system have long been frustrated at a lack of LPGA Tour and Epson Tour opportunities for their athletes
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'It Couldn't Be More Different' - The Chase For Distance Is Almost Exclusive To Men's Golf, But One Leading College Coach We Spoke To Says A Simple Change Could Help Women Join In
University of Southern California women's golf head coach, Justin Silverstein shares why female players generally aren't chasing distance like their male peers
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
World No.1 Amateur Luke Clanton Signs With Nike Golf
The University of Florida star has released a video on his Instagram account revealing he has signed a deal with Nike Golf
By Mike Hall Published